If there's ever a time to binge-listen to love songs, it's Valentine's Day. And if there's ever a better excuse to use songs about love as your Valentine's Day captions on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Myspace, Friendster, what have you — it's February. Love is a great prompt for social media posts, be it self love, the love between friends, or romantic love — February is the month to post all of your gushy, cheesy, sweet, and corny declarations. No matter what your relationship status is, Valentine's Day is a good day to give love and show appreciation for the people who hold a special place in your life. We could all use an excuse to spread love, right?

If Instagram captions aren't exactly listed as top skills on your resume, likely you also suffer from some pre-post anxiety. When you don't have confidence in your caption game, it can slow down your picture game. A great picture will get likes, but a great picture with a fire caption will create a bigger engagement opportunity for you. Besides, if you're a love song connoisseur, Vday is your day to flex your lyric collection. To make that lyric recall a little bit easier for you, I've pulled together a list of epic and romantic song lyrics that make the perfect captions for social media.

"I hope you don't mind that I put down in wordsHow wonderful life is now you're in the world." - Elton John

“I’ll be better when I’m older. I’ll be the greatest fan of your life.” -Edwin McCain

And I will swallow my pride. You're the one that I love." - A Great Big World

"Take my hand, take my whole life too, for I can't help falling in love with you." - Elvis Presley

“I’d never lived before your love, I’d never felt before your touch, and I never needed anyone to make me feel alive, but then again, I wasn’t really living.” - Kelly Clarkson

"You see me in hindsight tangled up with you all night burn it down. Some day when you leave me I bet these memories hunt you around." - Taylor Swift

"Any other guy that made you say goodbye must've been a fool, but darling I was made for you." - Alexander Cardinale

"Suppose I never ever met you suppose we never fell in love suppose I never ever let you, kiss me so sweet and so soft." - Regina Spektor

“Heaven is a place on Earth with you.” - Lana Del Rey

"When I look at you, I see forgiveness I see the truth, you love me for who I am like the stars hold the moon, right there where they belong. And I know I'm not alone." - Miley Cyrus

"20/20, 20/20 vision, Cupid hit me, cupid hit me with precision I wonder if you look both ways, when you cross my mind." - Tyler the Creator ft. Kali Uchis

"Of all the things I felt but never really shown. Perhaps the worst is that I ever let you go. I should not ever let you go." - Maroon 5

"Take me to your heart. For it's there that I belong. And will never part." - Elvis Presley

"When you left I lost a part of me. It's still so hard to believe. Come back baby please, 'cause we belong together." -Mariah Carey

"When the evening shadows and the stars appear. And there is no one there to dry your tears. Oh, I hold you for a million years. To make you feel my love." - Adele