When you're young, investing in furniture may seem daunting and impractical. Regardless, however, furniture will always be something you'll need. So finding timeless pieces of furniture early on can be a great way to establish personal style, and begin to collect pieces that will stay with you for life.

Seeking to invest in timeless things doesn't mean you can't follow your own eye. "Regardless of trends, be sure to follow your personal style when seeking furniture to span across many years," Laura Wilson, corporate manager of the design crew at West Elm, tells Bustle. "If you are selecting furniture that is inspirational to you and an expression of your individual style, this piece will always be timeless within your home." Since certain pieces of furniture — like dining chairs and dresser drawers — will always be needed, it's important to invest in looks that you love.

While a lot depends on your personal taste, there are also a few design elements that make furniture truly timeless. "For staple furniture pieces like sofas and dining tables, I always suggest choosing neutral colors that are made with long-lasting materials, like full aniline leather or a high quality fabric," Maureen Welton, VP of design at Article, tells Bustle. "Look for signs of quality such as a solid wood frame, clean stitching and even tufting. This will ensure that your pieces not only look timeless, but last a long time as well." Once you combine what you like with what is known to last — you'll start to create a space that really feels right for you.

Here are 15 timeless pieces of furniture to invest in.

1 A Modern-Vintage Wingback Ivo Wingback Chair $999.99 $259.99 Wayfair Not only is this Wayfair wingback chair on sale at an amazing discount, but also it's got exactly the right style to be a great fit forever. Wingback chairs have enough of a vintage touch to feel timeless, but this chair comes in multiple colors so you can express yourself as well.

2 A Classic Tulip Table Ayer Dining Table $447 $202.99 Wayfair A tulip table is a classic interior design element, and super effective for bringing a timeless flair to even the smallest spaces. At 50 percent off, investing in this Wayfair table is a great chance to get a higher-quality piece without breaking the bank.

3 An Original Ghost Chair Louis Ghost Chair, Designed by Philippe Starck for Kartell $445 Design Within Reach The Louis XVI chair is one of the most popular and timeless pieces of furniture. And Philippe Starck's Ghost Chair is incredibly innovative, while still being practical and minimalist. At $445, this chair is definitely an investment, but the combination of old and new will definitely stand the test of time.

4 A Classic Hanging Lamp Varnum 4-Light Foyer Pendant $139.90 $131.99 Wayfair There's something absolutely timeless about a hanging lamp. This charming geometric metal framed lamp with four dimmable lights can fit in a room of almost any aesthetic, and is great for making light a design element without taking up too much space in your room.

5 A Modern Chaise Lounge Bradford Chaise Lounger $899 West Elm A chaise is a classic piece of furniture that you can invest in and trust it will be a design staple for you for a long time. This specific modernist chaise lounger from West Elm is great because it's got such a minimal design, but is still customizable. Varying in price from $899 to $1,199, the Bradford Chaise Lounger comes in 20 fabrics and is made to order — making it a truly unique investment piece.

6 A Gorgeous Console Table Doris Console Table $1,047 $767.80 Wayfair Having at least one nice piece of wood furniture is a really good investment for all your future design needs. This particular piece is made of gorgeous salvaged lumber, and provides a unique touch with natural woodgrain color variation. Plus, this console table can fit all sorts of decorating needs.

7 A Simple Upholstered Headboard Riley Upholstered Wingback Headboard $409.99 Wayfair Just as a wingback chair is a classic design piece, a wingback upholstered headboard is too. Not only is a headboard like this super-comfortable and perfect for reading in bed, but also it's a timeless piece that will fit in across trends and aesthetics.

8 A Classic Wooden Coffee Table Brezza Matte Walnut Coffee Table $299 Article Having a classic wooden coffee table is a really important staple if you're looking for some timeless pieces of furniture to invest in. This walnut table from Article comes at a fraction of the price of what you might get from similar styles at retail stores (since they don't have a middleman between manufacturer and consumer) and has a midcentury feel while still feeling like it won't go out of style as trends change.

9 A Simple Bookshelf Leaning Bookshelf $229 $199 Urban Outfitters If you're looking for a bookshelf that's timeless, this simple leaning piece in natural pine wood is a great fit. It's perfect for small and large spaces, and blends in with almost any kind of room around it. It's got the flair of something that could have fit in an artist's loft in the 1940s just as well as it fits in your bedroom.

10 A Modernist Sofa Sven Birch Ivory Sofa $999.99 Article Sofas are probably the piece of furniture that stands out most when you think of the word "investment." Because the pricetag is a bit heftier than other pieces of furniture, getting something that is both timeless and well made is especially important. This modernist, simple sofa by Article is a great example of that.

11 A Simple Ottoman Pouf Ottoman Cream - Signature Design by Ashley $159.99 $129.59 Target An ottoman may not be the most obvious piece of furniture you think of when making a list of design staples to invest in, but its style and versatility makes it just as great of a piece as the rest. Working as both a spare seat and an impromptu coffee table, this knit pouf provides comfort and practicality without being trendy.

12 A Perfect Neutral Dining Chair Audette Windsor Arrowback Solid Wood Dining Chair $134.99 $96.99 Wayfair Whether in a country cottage or a studio apartment, this windsor chair is the perfect timeless piece to tie together a dining room, or to add a little touch to a study. This version, which comes in white with a natural wood seat, is a great neutral that can stay with you for the long haul.

13 An Updated (And Affordable) Area Rug Edgehill Light Gray Area Rug $104.37 $64.99 Wayfair A classic, authentic rug is a perfect timeless piece, but may not be accessible to everyone. This modern version takes the aesthetic of an area rug, but updates it with a faded, neutral look. This rug comes in multiple sizes, too, so you can fit it in almost any space.

14 A Gorgeous, Simple Dresser Culla Oak 4 Drawer Dresser $999 Article A dresser may not feel like the most glamorous furniture piece you may have, but this one, made of white oak, will look good in your room and stand the test of time. With four drawers, and soft closes instead of handles, the sleek midcentury design will fit in with almost any style decor.