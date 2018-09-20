It could be argued fall provides the most photo opportunities of any season. Even when you don't consider Halloween and Thanksgiving, the season is filled with unique excuses to take some snapshots.. Wanna spend some time outside? Just head to your local farm or pumpkin patch. Are you particularly fond of foodstagrams? Name a better time of the year for desserts. But, if you wanna make the most of your autumnal Instagram posts, you need to corner the caption game. Consider using one of these quotes for unique fall Instagram captions that are perfect for your celebratory fall posts.

On Instagram, each season has a distinct look. During winter, there are two distinct kinds of photo you will see gracing your feed: holiday family portraits and fairytale-like landscapes of snow-covered city streets. A cozy-looking mug of cocoa being sipped by the fire may also be there. Spring brings flowers and all things green, except for that one week when everyone is on spring break and you'll be green with envy seeing so many vacation photos. Summertime is a time for carefree whimsy and sundresses. With fall almost here, now is the time to prepare to embrace all the season has to offer (that can be captured on film, naturally). Here are some quotes that will pair perfectly with any kind of fall 'gram.

1 "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” - L.M. Montgomery Giphy This quote from the beloved classic Anne of Green Gables is perhaps the most quintessential quote about fall. If you appreciate the little aspects of the fall season, you understand what she means.

2 “Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple.” - J.K. Rowling Giphy Few authors have done as superb a job as J.K. Rowling in capturing the nuances of different seasons as they relate to the plot of a story. The impeccable decorations at Hogwarts definitely helped this effort.

3 “It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon.” - Sarah Addison Allen Giphy Sometimes the outdoors in fall is so crisp you can just about taste it.

4 "October, baptize me with leaves! Swaddle me in corduroy and nurse me with split pea soup. October, tuck tiny candy bars in my pockets and carve my smile into a thousand pumpkins." - Rainbow Rowell Giphy Rainbow Rowell understands it is hardly just the outdoors that make fall so special, but what the season makes you want to do indoors.

5 “Autumn...the year's last, loveliest smile."- John Howard Bryant Giphy Many consider fall the fourth and final season. Think of it as a grand finale.

6 "Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns." - George Eliot Giphy By this logic, fall would never have to end. It doesn't sound like a terrible plan.

7 "Let misty autumn be our part! The twilight of the year is sweet: Where shadow and the darkness meet/ Our love, a twilight of the heart / Eludes a little time's deceit." - Ernest Dowson Giphy Fall days are wonderful, but fall evenings, when the sun is beginning to set and the light hits the trees in that uniquely autumnal way, is perfect.

8 “She looked like autumn, when leaves turned and fruit ripened.” - Sarah Addison Allen Giphy

9 "That time of year thou mayst in me behold When yellow leaves, or none, or few, do hang Upon those boughs which shake against the cold, Bare ruin'd choirs, where late the sweet birds sang." - William Shakespeare Giphy

10 “We all grow tired eventually; it happens to everyone. Even the sun, at the close of the year, is no longer a morning person.” - Joyce Rachelle Giphy Perhaps the days are shorter in fall and winter because the sun is still recovering from keeping everything so bright and warm during spring and summer.

11 “Autumn is the hardest season. The leaves are all falling, and they're falling like they're falling in love with the ground.” - Andrea Gibson Giphy Spoken word poet and writer Andrea Gibson is a gifted wordsmith, to say the least. The topics they cover in their work are seldom lighthearted, making this simile all the more profound.

12 “Aprils have never meant much to me, autumns seem that season of beginning, spring.” - Truman Capote Giphy This quote from Breakfast at Tiffany's is a classic one-liner from an even more classic book.

13 “Her pleasure in the walk must arise from the exercise and the day, from the view of the last smiles of the year upon the tawny leaves and withered hedges, and from repeating to herself some few of the thousand poetical descriptions extant of autumn — that season of peculiar and inexhaustible influence on the mind of taste and tenderness — that season which has drawn from every poet worthy of being read some attempt at description, or some lines of feeling.” - Jane Austen Giphy Jane Austen is one of the most prolific writers to ever publish work. This passage from Persuasion does an excellent job of show just how masterful she was at her craft.

14 “I was drinking in the surroundings: air so crisp you could snap it with your fingers and greens in every lush shade imaginable offset by autumnal flashes of red and yellow.” - Wendy Delsol Giphy