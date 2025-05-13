Your Tarot Reading For Tuesday, May 13

Today’s tarot card is the Queen of Wands. It represents confidence, passion, optimism, and charisma, as well as a heaping dose of go-getter energy. It’s a good card to see on a sleepy Tuesday when your lust for life might be dim. Consider this your reminder to take action.

The Queen of Wands is one of the fiercest cards of the deck. It has a fiery design that shows a queen on a throne that’s decorated with two lions — cue feisty Leo energy. She’s holding a wand and a sunflower, which symbolize joy, creativity, and ambition. If your eyes feel heavy by mid-afternoon, let this card inspire you to wake up and restart your day.

While a jolt of ambition might come naturally for some of you, others will have to take slightly more drastic measures. Drag yourself out to get a coffee, buy yourself flowers, or rile up the group chat with exciting plans. It might feel like you’re forcing it at first, but that’s OK. One thing’s for sure: The Queen doesn’t want you to be bored.

This card could also represent a burning desire to give your life a much-needed makeover, especially if you’ve been sick or your routine or are genuinely starting to feel like every day is the same. This mindset makes a lot of sense following last night’s powerful full moon in Scorpio, which brought about shifts and transformations. It could explain why you woke up this morning with a desire to scrap the old and start anew.

To shake off the past and lean into your fresh mindset, try dreaming up things to look forward to in the coming months. Draft a bucket list or promise yourself you’ll go on one date a week. Follow your curiosity.

Here’s another idea: On TikTok, many people are challenging their friends to competition called the Best Summer Ever, and it’s the perfect representation of the Queen. The idea is to make sure you do something fun every day, as a way to fully take advantage of the season. That way your weeks will stop slipping by and you’ll actually start making memories.

If you typically wait for life to happen to you, this is your sign to get up and take charge. Start prioritizing yourself today.

