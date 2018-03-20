Happy first day of Spring! OK, I know it might not be very spring-like outside yet, depending on where you live. I'm in New York, gearing up for the fourth Nor'easter in about two weeks to hit, so believe me, I understand. But that doesn't mean that I can't try to ignore the weather patterns and start living for those sunny, warm weather feels that I know are on their way. In fact, it's moments like these where I tend to turn to books the most. If it's not going to spring outside, it can at least be spring on my TBR. Luckily for me, and for you, these upcoming YA books will get you in the spirit of warm weather in no time at all.

The 15 picks below are all being released between now and June, and all are set either in the spring or summer seasons, so you know they'll be full of sunshine, dips in the pool, ice cream, and tons of heat — and I'm not just talking about the rising temperature. You might still be donning your winter coat now, but adding these to your reading list is the best way to lose yourself in the new season:

'Chaotic Good' by Whitney Gardner Cameron's cosplay is finally starting to earn her attention she hopes will get her into college. But when Cameron's family moves the summer before her senior year, the only comic shop in town is owned by a dudebro who challenges every woman who comes into the shop. Cameron dons her brother's clothes and waltzes into the shop as Boy Cameron, where she's shocked at how easily she's accepted into the nerd inner sanctum. But as she gets more entrenched, Cameron's portfolio falls by the wayside — and her feelings for the handsome Lincoln threaten to make a complicated situation even more precarious. Click here to buy.

'Starry Eyes' by Jenn Bennett (April 3) Ever since last year’s homecoming dance, best friends-turned-enemies Zorie and Lennon have made an art of avoiding each other. But when a group camping trip goes south, Zorie and Lennon find themselves stranded in the wilderness. Alone. Together. With no one but each other for company, Zorie and Lennon have no choice but to hash out their issues. But fighting each other while also fighting off the forces of nature makes getting out of the woods in one piece less and less likely. Click here to buy.

'The Summer of Jordi Perez (And the Best Burger in Los Angeles)' by Amy Spalding (April 3) Seventeen, fashion-obsessed, and gay, Abby Ives has always been content playing the sidekick in other people's lives. When she lands an internship at her favorite local boutique, she’s thrilled to take her first step into her dream career. She doesn't expect to fall for her fellow intern, Jordi Perez. Then again, nothing is going as expected this summer. Suddenly, she doesn't feel like a sidekick. Is it possible Abby's finally in her own story? Click here to buy.

'Leah on the Offbeat' by Becky Albertalli (April 24) When it comes to drumming, Leah Burke is usually on beat — but real life isn’t always so rhythmic. She’s the only child of a young, single mom, and her life is decidedly less privileged. She loves to draw but is too self-conscious to show it. And even though her mom knows she’s bisexual, she hasn’t mustered the courage to tell her friends — not even her BFF, Simon. With prom and college on the horizon, tensions are running high. It’s hard for Leah to strike the right note while the people she loves are fighting — especially when she realizes she might love one of them more than she ever intended. Click here to buy.

'Love Songs & Other Lies' by Jessica Pennington (April 24) Two years after a rock-song-worthy heartbreak, Virginia Miller is looking forward to a fun, carefree summer. Her friends just landed a spot on a battling bands reality show, and Vee is joining them for her dream internship on tour. Three months with future rockstars seems like an epic summer plan. Until she learns she’ll also be sharing the bus with Cam. Her first love, and her first heartbreak. Now Vee has more than just cameras to dodge, and Cam’s determination to win her forgiveness. With cameras rolling, she’ll have to decide if her favorite breakup anthem deserves a new ending. Click here to buy.

'Stay Sweet' by Siobhan Vivian (April 24) Summer in Sand Lake isn’t complete without a trip to Meade Creamery — the local ice cream stand founded in 1944 by Molly Meade. Since then, the stand has been owned and managed exclusively by local girls. Amelia and her best friend Cate have worked at the stand every summer for the past three years, and Amelia is “Head Girl” at the stand this summer. When Molly passes away before Amelia even has her first day in charge, Amelia isn’t sure that the stand can go on. That is, until Molly’s grandnephew Grady arrives. Click here to buy.

'9 Days and 9 Nights' by Katie Cotugno (May 1) Molly Barlow isn’t that girl anymore. She’s reinvented herself after everything that went down a year ago. Slowly, life is getting back to normal. Molly and her new boyfriend, Ian are off on a romantic European vacation together, starting with scenic London. But there on a Tube platform, the past catches up to her in the form of Gabe, her ex, traveling with new girlfriend Sadie. Now Molly has to spend nine days and nine nights with the boy she once loved. Will she make it through as new, improved Molly, or will everything that happened between her and Gabe come rushing back? Click here to buy.

'Everywhere You Want to Be' by Christina June (May 1) When Matilda Castillo gets a opportunity to spend the summer with a New York dance troupe, nothing can stop her from saying yes. Tilly's mother allows her to go on two conditions: one, Tilly will regularly visit her abuela in New Jersey, and two, after the summer, she'll give up dancing and go to college. Armed with her red vintage sunglasses and her pros and cons lists, Tilly's determined to turn a summer job into a career. As the competition heats up, Tilly's future is on the line. She must decide whether to follow her mother's path to college or leap into the unknown to pursue her own dreams. Click here to buy.

'The Way You Make Me Feel' by Maurene Goo (May 8) Clara Shin lives for pranks and disruption. When she takes one joke too far, her dad sentences her to a summer working on his food truck, the KoBra, alongside her uptight classmate Rose Carver. Not the carefree summer Clara had imagined. But maybe Rose isn't so bad. Maybe the boy named Hamlet (yes, Hamlet) crushing on her is pretty cute. Maybe Clara actually feels invested in her dad’s business. What if taking this summer seriously means that Clara has to leave her old self behind? Click here to buy.

'Puddin' by Julie Murphy (May 8) Millie Michalchuk is ready for a change. She has gone to fat camp every summer since she was a girl. Not this year. This year she has new plans to chase her secret dream — and to kiss her crush. Callie Reyes is the pretty girl who is next in line for dance team captain and has the popular boyfriend. But when it comes to other girls, she’s more frenemy than friend. When circumstances bring the girls together, they will surprise everyone (especially themselves) by realizing they might have more in common than they ever imagined. Click here to buy.

'From Twinkle, with Love' by Sandhya Menon (May 22) Aspiring filmmaker and wallflower Twinkle Mehra has stories she wants to tell and universes she wants to explore, if only the world would listen. So when fellow film geek Sahil Roy approaches her to direct a movie for the upcoming Summer Festival, Twinkle is all over it. The fact that it gets her closer to her longtime crush, Neil Roy —a.k.a. Sahil’s twin brother? Dream come true x 2. When mystery man “N” begins emailing her, Twinkle is sure it’s Neil, finally ready to begin their happily-ever-after. The only slightly inconvenient problem is tha she’s fallen madly in love with the irresistibly adorkable Sahil. Click here to buy.

'Listen to Your Heart' by Kasie West (May 29) Talking to other people isn't Kate Bailey's favorite activity. She'd much rather be out on the lake, soaking up the solitude and sunshine. So when her best friend, Alana, convinces Kate to join their high school's podcast, Kate is not expecting to be chosen as the host. But to Kate's surprise, she turns out to be pretty good at the hosting gig. Then the podcast gets in a call from an anonymous guy, asking for advice about his unnamed crush. Kate is pretty sure that the caller is Diego Martinez, and even surer that the girl in question is Alana. Kate is excited for her friend ... until Kate herself starts to develop feelings for Diego. Click here to buy.

'The Summer of Us' by Cecilia Vinesse (June 5) Aubrey has only two weeks left in Europe before she leaves for college, and she's nowhere near ready. Good thing she and her best friend, Rae, have planned one last group trip across the continent with their friends Clara, Jonah, and Gabe. But when old secrets come to light, their trip turns into a complete disaster. For starters, there's Aubrey and Gabe's unresolved history, complicated by the fact that Aubrey is dating Jonah, Gabe's best friend. And then there's Rae's hopeless crush on Clara. How is everything going to be resolveed when they're moving to different sides of the world in just a few weeks? Click here to buy.

'Save The Date' by Morgan Matson (June 5) Charlie Grant’s older sister is getting married this weekend at their family home, and Charlie can’t wait — for the first time in years, all four of her older siblings will be under one roof. Charlie is desperate for one last perfect weekend, before the house is sold and everything changes. She wants to focus on making the weekend perfect.The only problem? The weekend is shaping up to be an absolute disaster. Click here to buy.