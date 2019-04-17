With Mother's Day around the corner, don't forget about the dog mom in your life. A pawrent's love for her dog is just as unconditional as any other type of familial love. So throw a dog mom a bone this Mother's Day with one of these Mother's Day gifts for dog moms that are too cute to handle. From coffee mugs that exclaim passion for being a pawrent to a cute new leash for the pup, there are plenty of ideas for a perfect gift someone is sure to howl over.

We all know and love a dog mom. They're the friend who asks to meet at the dog-friendly bar so that Rex can hang for the evening too. They leave the house party early to take Max for a walk because their responsibility is as admirable as any other mother's. They skip out on girl's weekend away because they can't find a dog sitter and besides, the cabin that was rented in the woods doesn't allow pets. Dog moms deserve recognition for showering their pawed pets with love and lots and lots of treats.

Dog moms will go to the end of the Earth for their goodest friends. So recognize the mother of dogs in your household and/or life with presents she'll ~roll over for~ this Mother's Day.

Choose Your Dog Breed Socks

Socks may seem like a snooze-fest gift but when there is a specific breed printed on them, it's enough to make a dog mom jump for joy.

It's Been a Long Day Stemless Wine Glass

Dog humor for a dog mom who ~gets it~.

Furbo Dog Camera

Get everyone at the dog park to pitch in for the Furbo Dog Camera that allows pawrents to keep an eye on their pets while they ~have~ to go to work. The camera lets you know when your dog is barking and allows you to dispense treats from your desk so they get that mid day snack break.

Bobo Choses Dogs Muslin

Add a touch of style to a dog mom's home with this dog print muslin.

BARK Dogs Dogs Dogs Tote

It's all dogs all the time for a dog mom. Make sure her tote lets the rest of the world know what she's all about.

Casetify Dog in Bloom iPhone Case

Your smartphone can always use a glow up. For the dog mom, that means having your iPhone case reflect the greatest, goodest doggos to grace Earth.

Fur and Flowers Dog Doormat

You know all humans and dogs are welcomed at a dog mom's home. Get her set up with a door mat that welcomes and celebrates furry friends.

Sally Muir Dog-a-Day Platter

Serve appetizers for a very human, adult dinner party or serve dog treats for a very canine, doggie dinner party. Whichever party a dog mom would rather throw, this platter makes a perfect accent piece on any table.

Custom Pet Illustration

If you want to get sentimental with presents, this custom pet portrait is bound to be a gift a dog mom keeps furever.

Dogs of the Week Dishcloths, Set of 7

There's a dog napkin for everyday of the week for every dog mom who cares to shift their home decor from dog to dog chic.

Pet Friends Pave Bone Pendant with Matching Charm, Gold

This bone necklace and charm is the dog mom answer to the halved heart BFF charm necklaces that rocked our youth.

Digital Print Dog Illustration Pillow Cover

Personalize a beyond adorable throw pillow that hopefully won't become the doggo's new go to chew toy.

Bone Dry Bone-Shaped Hyacinth Storage Basket

A dog mom is constantly picking up toys after her dog. Make sure she has the sweetest woven basket to keep all those tennis balls organized in.

I'd Rather Be With My Dog Unisex Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt

The shirt speaks the truth.

If I Can't Bring My Dog I'm Not Going Shirt

All good friends of a dog mom know this to be especially true. Give a dog mom a good laugh at this ruff reality.

Sorry I Can't I Have Plans With My Dog, Cute Dog Shirts For Women

Ladies can be crazy for cats and have no chill when it comes to dogs. If you know a dog mom who is ~extra~ this is the perfect gift for them.