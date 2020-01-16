Netflix is constantly throwing new series against the wall and seeing what sticks, but the bulk of them quickly fall to the floor. A precious few, however, have managed to last for several years, impacting pop culture and gaining a significant following. One such series is Grace & Frankie, and its sixth and penultimate season is included among the new movies and shows on Netflix this week.

In case you still haven't seen it, the series is about two women in their twilight years whose lives are upended when their husbands leave them for each other. The odd couple duo — portrayed by legendary stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda — are then forced to live together to make ends meet, and eventually start a business selling vibrators together. After five 13-episode seasons, Grace and Frankie enters its sixth season with its titular characters facing their biggest changes since Season 1: Grace is now a newlywed following her surprise marriage at the end of Season 5, and the pair are entering the toilet-making business together.

If Grace and Frankie doesn't interest you, there's no need for you to cancel your Netflix subscription. There are plenty of other new options hitting the service this week, so take a look below for the complete list.

1. 'The Healing Powers Of Dude' - Jan. 13 Netflix Futures on YouTube This unorthodox new comedy series is all about the friendship between an 11-year-old boy with social anxiety disorder and his adorable talking emotional support dog.

2. 'Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts' - Jan. 14 DreamWorksTV on YouTube This new animated series follows a 13-year-old girl as she explores a post-apocalyptic world with her trio of oddball friends.

3. 'The Master' - Jan. 14 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Oscar favorite Joaquin Phoenix and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman put in powerhouse performances in this 2012 drama from acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson.

4. 'Big Fat Liar' - Jan. 15 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube It's Frankie Muniz versus Paul Giamatti in a battle of wits in this very 2000s comedy.

5. 'Grace And Frankie' Season 6 - Jan. 15 Netflix on YouTube Prepare for more laughs and love in the latest season of one of Netflix's longest-running shows.

6. 'Quien A Hierro Mata' - Jan. 15 Sony Pictures España on YouTube This thriller out of Spain is all kinds of intense.

7. 'NiNoKuni' - Jan. 16 EurogamerGermany on YouTube This anime adaptation of the popular video game series makes its English language debut on Netflix this week.

8. 'Steve Jobs' - Jan. 16 Universal Pictures on YouTube Out of the two Steve Jobs biopics that were released in the mid-2010s, this Aaron Sorkin-penned version was the one that garnered all the accolades (sorry, Ashton Kutcher).

9. 'Ares' - Jan. 17 Netflix Nederland & België on YouTube This Dutch horror series follows a young woman as she joins a mysterious and elite secret society.

10. 'Hip-Hop Evolution' Season 4 - Jan. 17 The latest installment of this docuseries tracks the rise of southern hip hop, mix tapes, and stars like T.I., Missy Elliot, and Kanye West.

11. 'Sex Education' Season 2 - Jan. 17 Netflix on YouTube More awkwardness abounds in the new season of this British dramedy starring Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield.

12. 'Tiny House Nation' Volume 2 - Jan. 17 MNCVisionID on YouTube Time to catch a new batch of episodes of this real estate reality series about people who live in minuscule homes.

13. 'Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace' - Jan. 17 Netflix on YouTube Tyler Perry wrote, directed, and produced this crime thriller.

14. 'Vivir Dos Veces' - Jan. 17 Trailers In Spanish on YouTube A man searches for the lost love of his younger days after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's in this Spanish-language film.

15. 'Wer Kann, Der Kann!' - Jan. 17 Netflix Deutschland, Österreich und Schweiz on YouTube Cooking competition series Nailed It! moves to Germany in this international spinoff.