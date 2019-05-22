New Netflix January 2020 Movies & TV Shows Include A ‘Chilling’ Return
Watching a ball drop in Times Square to celebrate the New Year is so 2019. Why do that when you could be curled up on your couch watching Netflix? Even if you've streamed everything there is to stream in 2019, Netflix's new movies and TV shows coming in January are sure to keep you busy throughout the first night of the year — and beyond. On January 1, Netflix is adding a lot of new content, including their new Big Brother-esque reality show The Circle and a handful of nostalgic content, like A Cinderella Story and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, you'll definitely need to start 2020 off right.
The new year will also bring plenty of original content to Netflix, specifically new seasons of original shows including Season 6 of Grace and Frankie, the final season of Anne with an E, and more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Netflix is also rolling out a few original documentaries, including the truly terrifying sounding Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak, a docuseries about "the ways influenza evolves and how prepared humans are — or aren't — for the next devastating global outbreak." Sounds like a great way to kick off the new year!
You can see the entire list of what's coming below, but here are some major highlights to look out for:
'The Circle' — Coming Jan. 1
With a logline like "Be Whoever It Takes To Win," this series is clearly the answer to your Big Brother prayers. Using a unique social media platform, contestants compete to gain influence among their competitors and avoid getting voted out, all for the chance of winning that 100k prize.
'A Cinderella Story' — Coming Jan. 1
This modern-day take on the classic fairytale stars Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray as Sam and Austin, respectively, who fall in love under truly unique circumstances. You'll laugh. You'll cry. You'll marvel at Austin's inability to recognize Sam just because she's wearing a very pretty (but very, very small) mask.
'Catch Me If You Can' — Coming Jan. 1
The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Abagnale, Jr., a con artist who is so good at his job that FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) eventually enlists him to help catch other criminals just like him. Talk about poetic justice.
What's Coming
Jan. 1
- Ghost Stories
- Good Girls — Season 2
- Messiah
- Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
- Spinning Out
- The Circle
- 21
- A Cinderella Story
- American Beauty
- Catch Me If You Can
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chasing Amy
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- City of God
- Dinner for Scmucks
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Drugs, Inc — Season 6
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Free Willy
- Ghost Rider
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hitch
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2
- Kingpin
- Kiss the Girls
- Monster-in-Law
- New York Minute
- Pan's Labyrinth
- Patriot Games
- Saint Seiya — Season 4-5
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Shrek Forever After
- Strictly Ballroom
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Ring
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Tremors
- True Grit
- Up in the Air
- What Lies Beneath
- Wild Wild West
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- Wyatt Earp
- Yes Man
Jan. 2
- Sex, Explained: Limited Series
- Thieves of the Wood
Jan. 3
- Anne with an E: The Final Season
- All the Freckles in the World
Jan. 4
- Go! Go! Cory Carson
Jan. 8
- Cheer
Jan. 10
- AJ and the Queen
- The Evil Dead
- Girl / Haji
- Harvey Girls Forever! — Season 4
- The Inbestigators — Season 2
- Medical Police
- Scissor Seven
- Until Dawn
- Zumbo's Just Desserts — Season 2
Jan. 12
- Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
- The Healing Powers of Dude
Jan. 14
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
- The Master
Jan. 15
- Big Fat Liar
- Quien a hierro mata
- Grace and Frankie — Season 6
Jan. 16
- NiNoKuni
- Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
- Ares
- Hip-Hop Evolution — Season 4
- Sex Education — Season 2
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
- Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace
- Vivir dos veces
- Wer kann, der kann!
Jan. 18
- The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
- Family Reunion: Part 2
Jan. 21
- Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
- Word Party — Season 4
Jan. 22
- Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
- Playing with Fire — Season 1
Jan. 23
- The Ghost bride
- October Faction
- The Queen
- Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac — Season 1, Part 2
Jan. 24
- A Sun
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
- The Ranch: The Final Season
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman
Jan. 26
- Vir Das: For India
Jan. 27
- Country Strong
- We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
- Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
Jan. 29
- Frères Ennemis
- Next In Fashion
- Night on Earth
- Omniscient
Jan. 30
- Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
- Nighthawks
- Raising Cain
- The Stranger
Jan. 31
- 37 Seconds
- American Assassin
- Bojack Horseman — Season 6 (Part B)
- Diablero — Season 2
- I AM A KILLER — Season 2
- Luna Nera
- Ragnarok
What's Leaving
Jan. 11
- Becoming Jane
Jan. 12
- The Fighter
- Maron — Season 1-4
Jan. 15
- Forks Over Knives
- The Rezort
Jan. 17
- Short Term 12
Jan. 31
- AEon Flux
- American Psycho
- Good Luck Chuck
- Grease
- La Reina del Sur — Season 1
- Panic Room
- Revolutionary Road
- Something's Gotta Give
- Spartacus: Blood and Sand
- Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
- Spartacus: Vengeance
- Spartacus: War of the Damned
- Zombieland
More to come...
This article was originally published on