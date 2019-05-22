Watching a ball drop in Times Square to celebrate the New Year is so 2019. Why do that when you could be curled up on your couch watching Netflix? Even if you've streamed everything there is to stream in 2019, Netflix's new movies and TV shows coming in January are sure to keep you busy throughout the first night of the year — and beyond. On January 1, Netflix is adding a lot of new content, including their new Big Brother-esque reality show The Circle and a handful of nostalgic content, like A Cinderella Story and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, you'll definitely need to start 2020 off right.

The new year will also bring plenty of original content to Netflix, specifically new seasons of original shows including Season 6 of Grace and Frankie, the final season of Anne with an E, and more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Netflix is also rolling out a few original documentaries, including the truly terrifying sounding Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak, a docuseries about "the ways influenza evolves and how prepared humans are — or aren't — for the next devastating global outbreak." Sounds like a great way to kick off the new year!

You can see the entire list of what's coming below, but here are some major highlights to look out for:

'The Circle' — Coming Jan. 1 Mitch Jenkins/Netflix With a logline like "Be Whoever It Takes To Win," this series is clearly the answer to your Big Brother prayers. Using a unique social media platform, contestants compete to gain influence among their competitors and avoid getting voted out, all for the chance of winning that 100k prize.

'A Cinderella Story' — Coming Jan. 1 Warner Bros. This modern-day take on the classic fairytale stars Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray as Sam and Austin, respectively, who fall in love under truly unique circumstances. You'll laugh. You'll cry. You'll marvel at Austin's inability to recognize Sam just because she's wearing a very pretty (but very, very small) mask.

'Catch Me If You Can' — Coming Jan. 1 Dreamworks Pictures The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Abagnale, Jr., a con artist who is so good at his job that FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) eventually enlists him to help catch other criminals just like him. Talk about poetic justice.

What's Coming Jan. 1 Ghost Stories

Good Girls — Season 2

Messiah

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Spinning Out

The Circle

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Scmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc — Season 6

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan's Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya — Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Jan. 2 Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Thieves of the Wood

Jan. 3 Anne with an E: The Final Season

All the Freckles in the World

Jan. 4 Go! Go! Cory Carson

Jan. 8 Cheer

Jan. 10 AJ and the Queen

The Evil Dead

Girl / Haji

Harvey Girls Forever! — Season 4

The Inbestigators — Season 2

Medical Police

Scissor Seven

Until Dawn

Zumbo's Just Desserts — Season 2

Jan. 12 Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13 The Healing Powers of Dude

Jan. 14 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

The Master

Jan. 15 Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata

Grace and Frankie — Season 6

Jan. 16 NiNoKuni

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17 Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution — Season 4

Sex Education — Season 2

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace

Vivir dos veces

Wer kann, der kann!

Jan. 18 The Bling Ring

Jan. 20 Family Reunion: Part 2

Jan. 21 Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Word Party — Season 4

Jan. 22 Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Playing with Fire — Season 1

Jan. 23 The Ghost bride

October Faction

The Queen

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac — Season 1, Part 2

Jan. 24 A Sun

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

The Ranch: The Final Season

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

Jan. 26 Vir Das: For India

Jan. 27 Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 28 Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

Jan. 29 Frères Ennemis

Next In Fashion

Night on Earth

Omniscient

Jan. 30 Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger

Jan. 31 37 Seconds

American Assassin

Bojack Horseman — Season 6 (Part B)

Diablero — Season 2

I AM A KILLER — Season 2

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

What's Leaving Jan. 11 Becoming Jane

Jan. 12 The Fighter

Maron — Season 1-4

Jan. 15 Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Jan. 17 Short Term 12

Jan. 31 AEon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur — Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something's Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland