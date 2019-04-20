Moms are fierce. They are women who are a nonstop stream of love and deserve accolade after accolade. Especially if a baby just entered their worlds. New moms are welcomed to a wonderful but exhausting world of dirty diapers, baby giggles, and 3 a.m. wake up calls. With Mother's Day approaching on May 12, you'll want to make sure your BFF or sister or cousin who became a new mom gets hooked up with the best of new mom Mother's Day 2019 gifts.

When it comes to gift-giving, flowers are thoughtful. But for a new mom, you have to think about what they're not getting now that they have a new job title. Sleep? Those six to eight hours are compromised. Maybe a new pillow, one specifically like a cloud, would be better than a dozen tulips.

The very first Mother's Day should be a memorable one. A time to celebrate and pretty much high key ~pamper~ the new mom who is devoted to all things baby needs, but may not take a lot of time for herself. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Memory Foam Pillow

MLILY Serenity Memory Foam Pillow with Removable and Washable Aloe Vera Infused Cover $69 Amazon

When a new mom can get some rest, you better believe it should be on a pillow that cradles her so she can get the most of the minutes she has to sleep.

Verve Coffee Roasters Subscription

Verve Coffee Roasters Subscription - Roaster's Choice Blend $48 Verve Coffee Roasters

For one bag a month for three months straight, you'll pay a one time price of $48 to have a bag of coffee delivered to the new mom each month for three months.

Smart Outlet

ConnectSense CS-SO-2 Smart Outlet² Plug White $49.86 ConnectSense

This smart outlet allows you to control lights and appliances from your phone or by using your voice through Alexa, Apple Home Kit, or Google Assistant. While that new mom you know is running around with her hands full of actual poo, she can have some assistance with turning the lights on and off. So nice to have a third set of hands, or, you know, artificial intelligence.

Skincare Mini Collection

HYDRATE + GLOW Natural Skincare Mini Collection $39 Herbivore

Give mom's skin a break and treat her to some luxury at home spa-level skincare. While a new mom's baby has become her entire world, remind her that people still think she's their everything.

Hit Pause Spa Box

Hit Pause Spa Box $55 Farmgirl Flowers

Keep the spa boxes coming. A new mom can't get enough R&R and oh my does she deserve the most of it!

Go the F**k to Sleep

Go the F**k to Sleep by Adam Mansbach $13.46 Amazon

This will be received with a from-the-gut laugh.

Burrito Baby

Burrito Baby $48 Uncommon Goods

If you're going to swaddle your baby, you might as well wrap it in a cozy tortilla.

Mommy Milestone Wine Bottle Labels

8 Mommy Milestone Wine Bottle Labels $19.95 Etsy

For every temper tantrum or stressful moment or celebratory success as a new mom, there is a wine for that. Make sure your new mom friend is equipped.

Personalized Baby Photo Album

Personalized Baby Photo Album $60 Uncommon Goods

Instagram is the new baby picture album for new moms, but, something tangible and hardy is also good to have on hand. This customizable and seriously cute baby album is something to keep forever.

Mommy Fuel Mug

Mommy Fuel Mug $15 Etsy

You'll need to make sure the new mom in your life has the perfect mug for that coffee subscription ...

Shampure Dry Shampoo

shampure™ dry shampoo $31 Aveda

Showers may now be on the in-and-out schedule. In case a new mom can't get a solid shampoo in, there's always dry shampoo that will have her hair smelling and looking fresh with a simple, easy spray.

Women's Sweater Fleece Slipper Scuff

Women's Sweater Fleece Slipper Scuff $49.95 L.L.Bean

Slipping into something a little more comfortable has taken on a whole new meaning.

Cashmere Aromatherapy Eye Pillow

Cashmere Aromatherapy Eye Pillow $58 goop

Luxury does not go out the window with an influx of dirty diapers! Treat a new mom to this eye pillow, full of chamomile and lavender and buckwheat.

A Lovely Candle

No.09 Vallée de Farney $34 Maison Louis Marie

Now that the nursery is an oasis, help make the new mom's bedroom a nest for her too. Every candle from Maison Louis Marie is a scent of pure bliss. Inhaling never felt so luxurious.

Butterfly Garden Seed Kit

Butterfly Garden Seed Kit $30 Terrain

I know a new mom is busy catering to this beautiful, miraculous new life and maybe doesn't have time to also nurture a new garden, but this seed kit is worth a go. It will grow flowers that attract butterflies and how magical will that be to watch grow alongside a baby.

Short-Sleeve End-on-End Pajama Set

Short-sleeve end-on-end pajama set $34.50 J.Crew Factory

The likelihood of pajamas being spit up on is high. However, that doesn't mean a new mom shouldn't be treated to a put together, soft, comfortable pajama set.