16 Pet Items To Buy On Amazon Prime Day 2018 For Massive Savings

By
Amazon

If you're a pet owner, you know just how important it is to jump on pet supply sales when you can. No matter how well you plan for having a pet, there are always unexpected expenses. Whatever amount of money you thought you'd spend on your pet a month is only a small fraction of what you actually spend. For these reasons alone, you'll want to know what the best things to buy your pet on Amazon Prime Day are. The 36-hour sale starts on the afternoon of Mon., Jul. 16, ends at midnight on Tues., Jul. 17, and features thousands of pet-friendly sales on items like food, toys, and grooming supplies.

Whether you've got a dog that needs to be groomed at home weekly, or a cat that demolishes their toys every few weeks, you'll want to stock up on all of the essentials at epic sales prices. Prime Day features three different kinds of ways to save: lightning sales, discounts, and price cuts. In case the scale of the sale overwhelms you, I've pulled together a list of some of the most obvious items you'll be looking for during the sale hours. That way you don't have to waste the time searching for what you need, it's all right here. Here are the best deals for pets on Amazon Prime Day:

Poop Bags

Amazon
Bio Degradable Dog Waste Bags 900 Count

$25.99

Amazon

Never run out of poop bags again! This giant box of Earth-friendly poop bags clean up waste in more ways than one.

Feeding Station

Amazon
Pet Zone Designer Diner Adjustable Elevated Pet Feeder

$21.02

Amazon

This raised feeding station comes with two stainless steel bowls that are perfect for dogs or cats. They hold food and water and make feeding time a little less messy.

Doggie Vitamins

Amazon
Doggie Dailies 225 Count

$33.97

Amazon

Your dog will think these chewable vitamins are treats. They're fully loaded with all of the supplements they could possibly need, and then some. But most importantly, they're flavored like the treats they already know and love.

Pet Tracker

Amazon
Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker & Activity Monitor

$79.95

Amazon

Never loose track of your pet with this GPS wearable device. Use the app to be notified when your pet is leaving a safe space so that you have time to bring them back to safety before they go too far.

Nail Cutter

Amazon
Hertzko Electric Pet Nail Grinder

$22.99

Amazon

This super safe nail grinder allows you to cut your pet's nails without the risk of cutting them too short. It's a slower process than the typical clippers but it's much more effective.

Car Seat Cover

Amazon
BarksBar Pet Front Seat Cover for Cars

$19.99

Amazon

This car seat cover is waterproof, which means that it will keep your seats safe from any kind of pet mess. Plus, it's non-slip so your pet will be safe sitting on it while you're driving around together.

Doggie Life Jacket

Amazon
Outward Hound Granby Dog Life Jacket

$24.45

Amazon

Take your dog for a swim or keep them safe in a boat with this reflective life vest. But most importantly, you should get it because it looks like Nemo.

Dry Food

Amazon
Iams PROACTIVE HEALTH Puppy Dry Dog Food - Chicken

$28.99

Amazon

If you have a puppy, you know what voracious eaters they are, so load up on dry food in advance and take advantage of this big sale.

Bully Sticks

Amazon
Odor-Free Angus Bully Sticks by Best Bully Sticks

$39.99 12-Pack

Amazon

These bully sticks are made of all natural, free range, grass fed beef. And it's a good thing they come in a pack of 12 because your dog is going to be obsessed with these.

Retractable Leash

Amazon
Heavy Duty Retractable Dog Leash By Hertzko

$19.99

Amazon

This leash extends all the way up to 16 feet and works for dogs of all sizes up to 110 pounds.

Indoor Bathroom

Amazon
PetSafe Pet Loo Portable Indoor/Outdoor Dog Potty

$69.96

Amazon

This portable potty looks like a chunk of grass, so it doesn't un-train your dog. Plus, it looks a lot nicer than a regular pad on the floor. Think of it as an indoor plant.

Shampoo

Amazon
Bodhi Dog All Natural Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

$14.99

Amazon

This shampoo is extremely deodorizing for even the stinkiest pet, plus it's hypoallergenic for even the most sensitive skin types.

Wee Pads

Amazon
Four Paws Wee-Wee Pads 75-Pack

$49.34

Amazon

If your dog relies on Wee Wee pads, you know just how rapidly you can go through a pack. This extra large pack will buy you some extra time, in addition to saving you money.

Cat Water Fountain

Amazon
isYoung Cat Fountain 1.6L Automatic Pet

$22.99

Amazon

This pet bowl keeps the water flowing in addition to keeping it fresh and alluring. You'll probably notice that your pet frequents this type of water dish much more than the standard sitting bowl.

Slow Feed Bowl

Amazon
OurPets DuraPet Slow Feed Premium Stainless Steel Dog Bowl

$14.99

Amazon

If your pet eats way too fast, this bowl will force them to slow down. This can improve their digestion and reduce bloating and upset stomach.

Fishtank

Amazon
GloFish Fish Tank Kit

$99.08

Amazon

This fancy fish tank comes with an LED light plus some tropical decor. If you were ever looking for a great excuse to get a fish, this epic sale is it.