If you're a pet owner, you know just how important it is to jump on pet supply sales when you can. No matter how well you plan for having a pet, there are always unexpected expenses. Whatever amount of money you thought you'd spend on your pet a month is only a small fraction of what you actually spend. For these reasons alone, you'll want to know what the best things to buy your pet on Amazon Prime Day are. The 36-hour sale starts on the afternoon of Mon., Jul. 16, ends at midnight on Tues., Jul. 17, and features thousands of pet-friendly sales on items like food, toys, and grooming supplies.

Whether you've got a dog that needs to be groomed at home weekly, or a cat that demolishes their toys every few weeks, you'll want to stock up on all of the essentials at epic sales prices. Prime Day features three different kinds of ways to save: lightning sales, discounts, and price cuts. In case the scale of the sale overwhelms you, I've pulled together a list of some of the most obvious items you'll be looking for during the sale hours. That way you don't have to waste the time searching for what you need, it's all right here. Here are the best deals for pets on Amazon Prime Day:

Poop Bags

Feeding Station

Amazon Pet Zone Designer Diner Adjustable Elevated Pet Feeder $21.02 Amazon This raised feeding station comes with two stainless steel bowls that are perfect for dogs or cats. They hold food and water and make feeding time a little less messy. Buy Now

Doggie Vitamins

Amazon Doggie Dailies 225 Count $33.97 Amazon Your dog will think these chewable vitamins are treats. They're fully loaded with all of the supplements they could possibly need, and then some. But most importantly, they're flavored like the treats they already know and love. Buy Now

Pet Tracker

Amazon Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker & Activity Monitor $79.95 Amazon Never loose track of your pet with this GPS wearable device. Use the app to be notified when your pet is leaving a safe space so that you have time to bring them back to safety before they go too far. Buy Now

Nail Cutter

Amazon Hertzko Electric Pet Nail Grinder $22.99 Amazon This super safe nail grinder allows you to cut your pet's nails without the risk of cutting them too short. It's a slower process than the typical clippers but it's much more effective. Buy Now

Car Seat Cover

Amazon BarksBar Pet Front Seat Cover for Cars $19.99 Amazon This car seat cover is waterproof, which means that it will keep your seats safe from any kind of pet mess. Plus, it's non-slip so your pet will be safe sitting on it while you're driving around together. Buy Now

Doggie Life Jacket

Amazon Outward Hound Granby Dog Life Jacket $24.45 Amazon Take your dog for a swim or keep them safe in a boat with this reflective life vest. But most importantly, you should get it because it looks like Nemo. Buy Now

Dry Food

Bully Sticks

Amazon Odor-Free Angus Bully Sticks by Best Bully Sticks $39.99 12-Pack Amazon These bully sticks are made of all natural, free range, grass fed beef. And it's a good thing they come in a pack of 12 because your dog is going to be obsessed with these. Buy Now

Retractable Leash

Indoor Bathroom

Amazon PetSafe Pet Loo Portable Indoor/Outdoor Dog Potty $69.96 Amazon This portable potty looks like a chunk of grass, so it doesn't un-train your dog. Plus, it looks a lot nicer than a regular pad on the floor. Think of it as an indoor plant. Buy Now

Shampoo

Wee Pads

Amazon Four Paws Wee-Wee Pads 75-Pack $49.34 Amazon If your dog relies on Wee Wee pads, you know just how rapidly you can go through a pack. This extra large pack will buy you some extra time, in addition to saving you money. Buy Now

Cat Water Fountain

Amazon isYoung Cat Fountain 1.6L Automatic Pet $22.99 Amazon This pet bowl keeps the water flowing in addition to keeping it fresh and alluring. You'll probably notice that your pet frequents this type of water dish much more than the standard sitting bowl. Buy Now

Slow Feed Bowl

Fishtank