If you've never shopped Amazon's annual Prime Day, you're missing out on some seriously great deals. The shopping extravaganza allows Amazon Prime customers to get huge discounts on some of the most popular products on the site. This always includes sales on big-ticket items from some really great brands. The sale usually involves everything from expensive tech items to smaller beauty products and even clothes. It's a great time to buy something pricey since you can get it at a discount. Prime Day isn't actually a day — it's actually a series of them. It lasts for 36 hours, with deals beginning Monday, July 16 and ending at midnight on Tuesday, July 17. That means you have plenty of time! But what should you purchase? Here are some ideas for the one extravagant item you should buy based on your zodiac sign — since the list of sale items can be overwhelming to look at, and basing shopping decisions off your zodiac sign basically ensures you'll truly like what you're getting.

As you likely already know, your astrological sign can give away so much when it comes to your personality, and can be a helpful tool in making all sorts of decisions — even when it comes to shopping. Although these items are on sale, they're still extravagant and expensive, so you still want to be careful about what you drop your cash on. I've put together some ideas based on what would be the best fit for you because of your sign, taken from the sneak peek of items that will be on sale during Prime Day. Get your bank account ready, because you won't want to miss out on these!

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Amazon Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Speaker, $49.99, Amazon With your outgoing and social personality, you're always the life of the party. You can stand out even more when you bring this UE WONDERBOOM speaker with you wherever you're going. It has great sound, it's waterproof, and it's portable, so it's easy to carry around.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Amazon Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, $349.95, Amazon As a Taurus, you're reliable, practical, and responsible, so you'll want to buy something that is worth the investment — something you'll use often and that will last for a long time. That's why the Vitamix blender is a great option. It's a professional-grade blender that gets the job done with excellent reviews, will last for years, and will help you out in the kitchen a lot more than you think.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Amazon Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader, $69.99, Amazon You're known for your two wildly different personalities, but there's a side of you that is curious, loves to learn, and enjoys just being on your own. Get yourself a Kindle so you can read whatever you want, whether it's something educational or just a really good book.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) RAVPower Wireless Charging Stand, $32.19, Amazon As a Cancer, you can be pretty moody and have kind of a complicated personality. You're better off getting something you'll always use, like a wireless charging stand for your devices.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) OXO Conicol Burr Coffee Grinder, $99.99, Amazon Leos are take-charge kind of people who are also natural born leaders. You'll need energy for all of that, so get yourself a coffee grinder to make sure you're always wide awake. This OXO version is a great one that is easy to use and a fan-favorite.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Amazon Seagate Internal SD Drive, $109.99, Amazon As a Virgo, you are hardworking, loyal, logical, and practical. This storage upgrade is a great option for you. It allows you to put more on your laptop or desktop computer without worrying about running out of memory, which is truly awesome. For a little over $100, you can get 500g more.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Amazon Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Tabletop Propane Grill, $159.99, Amazon You're a Libra, meaning you're very social, and you dislike being alone. Treat yourself with this portable grill that you can bring to every get-together, basically making sure you're the life of party. It's a fun conversation starter, and it's really awesome to have.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Amazon Nectar Queen Mattress and Two Free Pillows, $543.75, Amazon Scorpios can be moody, unpredictable, and passionate. Since you're known as the most sexual sign out there, why not buy a super pricey mattress on Prime Day? This Nectar mattress is super comfortable and comes with two pillows, and the price point is excellent. It's hard to find a good mattress under $1,000!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Amazon GrowlerWerks Pressurized Growler for Craft Beer, $135, Amazon As a Sagittarius, you're known as a traveler because you're curious, social, and love to do new things. This could be a really unique purchase for you. The growler allows you to carry beer with you wherever you go, keeping it fresh, cold, and carbonated. It's a fun purchase with a purpose!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Amazon TP-Link Deco M9 Plus (2-pack) Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System, $299.99, Amazon Capricorns typically don't buy expensive things for no reason, so if you're going to splurge, you'll want it to be on something you'll use a lot. This Wi-Fi system is exactly that. It's fast, gives your entire home coverage, and has a built in Smart Hub. It's especially great if you do a lot of work at home.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Amazon Tewell Detachable Sound Bar, $109.99, Amazon You love to have a good time, so this sound bar could be a great big purchase for you on Prime Day. It attaches to a TV or can be split up as tower speakers or computer speakers, and delivers high quality, crisp, loud sound. That means that you can listen to your music or watch TV as loud as you want whenever you're having friends over.