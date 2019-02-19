The legal challenges against the president's use of a national emergency to build a border wall piled up Monday. Led by California and New York, 16 states sued President Trump for declaring a national emergency, arguing that the move was unconstitutional, The Washington Post reported.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the lawsuit, California et al. v. Trump et al., argues that Trump "has used the pretext of a manufactured ‘crisis’ of unlawful immigration to declare a national emergency and redirect federal dollars appropriated for drug interdiction, military construction and law enforcement initiatives toward building a wall on the United States-Mexico border,” according to The New York Times. Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon and Virginia, joins California and New York in the lawsuit.

More to come...