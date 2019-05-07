On Sunday, May 12, you better get your mom a nice card, a thoughtful gift — or, at the very least, come up with a really sweet Instagram post in honor of her on Mother's Day. Whether your mom follows you or not, it's nice to take the time to share with your friends and followers just how special your mom is and what she means to you. So to ensure that you have great post lined up, I've put together a list of sweet Mother's Day 2019 Instagram captions, because simply writing "#mom" isn't going to cut it.

A great quote, a loving thought, or a punny joke will really make your mom pics come to life. Let's be honest, there will be so many vintage mom posts on Sunday, you're really going to need a fire caption to stand out. And we all know that having writer's block over the caption can deter you from posting at all. So square away your caption ahead of time by picking one of these sweet sentiments and draft your post now so that it's ready to go on Mother's Day.

And if your mom doesn't follow you on Instagram, you might want to at least show her what you've posted so that the sentiment isn't lost. Here are some fire mom quotes that make the gushiest captions:

She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom.

"Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws." - Barbara Kingsolver

I am so grateful to be yours, its the highest honor.

"Call your mother. Tell her you love her. Remember you're the only person who knows what her heart sounds like from the inside." - Rachel Wolchin

"A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them." - Victor Hugo

“I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.” - Lance Conrad

"I only love my bed and my mama, I'm sorry." - Drake

My mom and I are so close, we don’t even have to say out loud that I’m her favorite child.

“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” -Rudyard Kipling

In a surprising turn of events, my mother was right, about everything.

"All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." - Abraham Lincoln

I'm finally smart enough to realize that comparisons to my mother are the highest compliments there are.

"Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mom."

"Motherhood. All love begins and ends there." - Robert Browning

“Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world, a mother’s love is not.” – James Joyce

I got it from my mama.