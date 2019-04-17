You don't have to sit the Easter egg hunt out entirely this year, even though you're a full-on adult practicing social distancing. Easter isn't just for the kids anymore — especially when you put a grown-up spin on the day's festivities. There are plenty of things to do on Easter if you're an adult and a lot of these activities involve getting back in touch with your inner child.

The best thing about being an adult is that you make decisions for yourself now. You can dress yourself in any color on Sunday. You can pass on those spring peas you never really liked. You can even make your own Easter feast without supervision should you so please. And perhaps the best thing about being an adult is the limitless amount of candy you sometimes allow yourself to indulge in.

The possibilities for adult activities on Easter, which happens to be Sunday, Apr. 12, are endless. And they're pretty much the grown up versions of all the kiddie stuff you loved to partake in around this time of year anyways. All it takes is a creative spin to make your Easter both safe and fun. Whether you're organizing virtual family festivities or gathering your closest friends via Zoom for a pastel and mimosa brunch, there is no shortage of ~adulting~ on Easter.

1. Grown Up Easter Egg Hunt

Songsak Paname / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Hide and go seek is no longer just for kids and bored babysitters. Turns out, this age-old Easter game is actually... ageless. While you can't really go on a egg hunt with everyone you want to, you can still plan home-based egg hunts for family members you're quarantined with. Hide eggs in cereal boxes, in book shelves, and behind desks. Let the inner child in you out to play while also keeping it adult.

2. Pastel Manicures

If you're not so much into looking around the lawn for plastic eggs, stock up on pastel colors and give yourself an at-home spa manicure and pedicure. You an even video chat with your best friends and have a virtual mani-pedi party. Taking care of your cuticles is a form of self-love, which is very adult of you.

3. Prepare A Chocolate Candy Bar

Easter isn't ~all~ about the chocolate, but there are so many new chocolate candy releases revolving around it that it sort of seems like it is. Curate a bar of chocolate candies to indulge in.

4. Egg Decorating Contest

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

It's decorating eggs, but competitive. If you're quarantined with other people, challenge them to the task. If not, you can always have this contest via Zoom or Facetime. Whether you're competing against friends or family, get your watercolors ready to win. Instead of just dipping eggs into dye, get creative and paint a masterpiece. Winner gets bragging rights for the rest of the year, and one heck of an Instagram.

5. Easter Candy Taste Test

Beyond chocolate, there is a special haul of Easter candy that is delivered to the candy aisle. It would be down right wrong to ignore these special candies. Do the responsible, adult thing and gather all the candy. Create a very professional tasting sheet and get to being a pro Easter candy taste tester. Make it more interactive by video chatting with friends and encouraging them to try the same candies. Compare your answers at the end to see which candy is the overall winner.

6. Brunch

What is more adult than brunch? And while you may not be able to see your brunch buddies in person this year, you can always have a great Zoom brunch for your and your friends. Pour the mimosas and whip up the quiche. While the kids are chasing after bunnies, relax into your chair with a plate full of fresh fruit and pastries.

7. Egg Truth or Dare

If you don't want to hunt for the eggs, you don't have to, because you are an adult. However, plastic break apart eggs are not reserved for the 12 years old and younger crowd. Plan a video chat with friends you want to play with and have everyone write up their own truth or dare notes to put inside Easter eggs. Then, you can each pull out truths or dares for each other to play with. Playing online might limit you a little, but it doesn't have to limit your fun.

8. A Virtual Bake Off

Andrea Obzerova / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Get in the spirit of baking with a virtual cake bake off. From carrots to Peep inspired layers, bake and decorate a cake as Easter-y as you can. While you can't taste test your friends' cakes, you can always judge the competition based on presentation. We are all winners in this low-key competition that results in many each person having a whole cake to themselves.

9. Adult Easter Baskets

Hello, Easter baskets are all the rage. Now and then. You don't have to fill baskets for your adult friends with kid friendly gifts. But instead try grown up Mad Libs, and other ~adult~ things, whatever that means to you. You might not be able to deliver to them yet, so it might be a great idea to fill the basket with non-perishables and fun things your friends will appreciate once you can finally see them in person.

10. Easter Makeup Looks

Each holiday calls for its own on-theme makeup look, and Easter is no exception. Play with pastels, egg-designs, and other Easter-inspired looks. Not only will it help you get into the Easter mood, but it'll also result in a super cute Insta post for later.

11. Send Easter Cards Out

You know what's super grown up? Sending out actual cards on holidays! While social distancing guidelines may be keeping you from seeing your favorite family and friends on this holiday, you can still make the holiday meaningful by writing up and mailing Easter cards. Not only will it be a fun opportunity to work on your hand-writing, but your loved ones will really enjoy the kind gesture.

12. Virtual Flower Arrangement Party

vgajic/E+/Getty Images

Now that flowers are in bloom, get together with your most botanical buds online to create floral arrangements for your Easter dinner tables.

13. Get Dressed Up

Being an adult means you can wear anything you want to. Get especially dressed up in your Sunday best for this year's Easter dinner. In fact make it a ~thing~ with your friends and family that you're quarantined with. If you're tuning in with friends via video chat, you can always turn the feast into a full blown virtual fashion show.

14. Donate To Your Favorite Charity Organization

Easter is a super holy time and sometimes the best way to celebrate it is by spreading good. Donate to your favorite organization or cause to make this year really special. Now that's an adult activity.

15. Watch An Easter Movie

Whether you choose It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown or Hop, one way you can get in the Easter mood is by watching one of your favorite wholesome Easter movies. And if you want to watch with friends, start a Netflix Party or have an Easter Zoom movie night.

16. Get Some Rest

While every other Easter was probably spent doing a lot of cooking, cleaning, and preparing for guests, social distancing makes it so you don't have to set up for people coming to your house. Instead of getting carried away in the hustle and bustle of hosting guests, you can take it slow this year. Relax at home, think about what you're grateful for, and enjoy the holiday at your own pace.