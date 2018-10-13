16 Winter Wedding Pieces That Are A Perfect Way To Celebrate The Season
While the beach is one of the most popular wedding locales, there's another group of people who prefer snowflakes, fragrant pine trees, and twinkling lights. If you're looking to tie the knot toward the latter end of the year, you need these 16 items perfect for a winter wedding. Even if you can't get someplace cold and snowy, you can still have the indoor faux winter wedding of your dreams, thanks to these favors, accessories, and decor.
If you want to get married in the winter, I have good news for you: nobody else does. Bridal Guide says the most popular months to get married are June, September, and October. This means you'll get your top pick of location, vendors, wardrobe, attire, and so on. And! Because it's a more quiet season for weddings, this could also mean you save some serious cash. Offseason is *the* time to get hitched if you want a budget wedding. (BTW, the average cost of a wedding in the United States in 2017 was $25,764, according to Cost of Wedding.)
If you're looking to truly personalize your nuptials and put on a party that your friends and family will be talking about for months, keep reading for 16 winter-themed items you might want to have for your big day.
1Pine Tree Boutonnieres
$15
Made with pine trees and pine cones, these boutonnieres fit in perfectly with any winter-themed wedding. Shop with Etsy seller whichgoose.
2Artificial Snow
Eco Confetti Biodegradable Snow Confetti
$12.01
Enjoy a snowy wedding minus the cold and the melting mess, with this artificial snow from ConfettiLaneUK on Etsy.
3Winter Wonderland Wedding Bouquet
Sola Winter White Wedding Bouquet
$69.50
Want to walk down the aisle with a wintery bouquet that will last a lifetime? Get yours from Etsy seller WeddingsByBillie. They can be hand-dyed a color of your choosing.
4Frosty Champagne Glasses
Rustic Wedding Champagne Glasses
$49.99
When you and your new spouse toast to a long and fulfilling marriage, do it with these romantic and frosty champagne glasses from LaivaArt on Etsy.
5Hot Cocoa Wedding Favors
$115
TrioArtisanDesigns on Etsy knows how to keep wedding guests happy. Who wouldn't be thrilled to attend a winter wedding and leave with hot cocoa mix in a cute little jar?
6Glittering Pine Cones
$12.99
Yes, a winter wedding definitely needs glitter pinecones. Throw them everywhere and add a nice sparkle to your big day. Get these from RoyalCrownHandmade on Etsy.
7Wooden Name Cards
$2.40
How adorably creative, not to mention festive, are these wooden name cards? RachelEmmaStudio's sells them on Etsy, and they're perfect for a winter wedding.
8Snowflake Ornament Place Card Holders
Snowflake Glass Ornament Winter Wedding Place Card Holders
$11.50
Why have normal, boring place card holders when you could use tree ornaments instead? They also double as lovely wedding favors your guests can take home with them. Order these from Etsy seller MoonlightWeddings.
9Snowflake Garland
$5.17
If you want a snowy wedding without freezing your rump off, this snowflake garland from LittleOrchardCraft on Etsy is just what you need.
10Winter Koozies
Wedding Can Coolers Beverage Insulators
$49.95
It doesn't matter if it's a winter wedding. Someone is going to want something cold to drink. Keep it cool with these koozies from ThatWedShop on Etsy.
11Snowflake Coasters
Snowflake Glass Wedding Coaster Favors
$1.15
It may be a party, but that's not an excuse for anyone to leave water rings on the table. These snowflake coasters should do the trick.
12Snowflake Wine Bottle Stoppers
$2.29
If there's going to be wine, then you need these winter-themed wine stoppers. Your wedding will look extra #fancy.
13Rustic Pine Tree Guest Book
$60
Get this gorgeous (and eco-friendly!) bamboo guest book from MuseGuestBooks on Etsy. This will be something you hang on to as a memory forever.
14Personalized Tree Wedding Favors
$224.95
These personalized favors add a warm and wintery touch. RusticWoodSlices engraves and sells them on Etsy.
15Snowflake Confetti
Frozen Table Scatter Snowflakes
$6.99
Instead of throwing confetti or rice, throw snowflakes. It'll truly be a winter wonderland. Grab these from PraireRoseSupplies on Etsy.
16Snowflake Cupcake Toppers
$9.99
Fact: Cupcakes taste better when there's a snowflake on top. Get these cupcake toppers from PoshSoiree on Etsy.