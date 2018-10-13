While the beach is one of the most popular wedding locales, there's another group of people who prefer snowflakes, fragrant pine trees, and twinkling lights. If you're looking to tie the knot toward the latter end of the year, you need these 16 items perfect for a winter wedding. Even if you can't get someplace cold and snowy, you can still have the indoor faux winter wedding of your dreams, thanks to these favors, accessories, and decor.

If you want to get married in the winter, I have good news for you: nobody else does. Bridal Guide says the most popular months to get married are June, September, and October. This means you'll get your top pick of location, vendors, wardrobe, attire, and so on. And! Because it's a more quiet season for weddings, this could also mean you save some serious cash. Offseason is *the* time to get hitched if you want a budget wedding. (BTW, the average cost of a wedding in the United States in 2017 was $25,764, according to Cost of Wedding.)

If you're looking to truly personalize your nuptials and put on a party that your friends and family will be talking about for months, keep reading for 16 winter-themed items you might want to have for your big day.

1 Pine Tree Boutonnieres Wedding Boutonniere $15 Etsy Made with pine trees and pine cones, these boutonnieres fit in perfectly with any winter-themed wedding. Shop with Etsy seller whichgoose. Buy Now

3 Winter Wonderland Wedding Bouquet Sola Winter White Wedding Bouquet $69.50 Etsy Want to walk down the aisle with a wintery bouquet that will last a lifetime? Get yours from Etsy seller WeddingsByBillie. They can be hand-dyed a color of your choosing. Buy Now

4 Frosty Champagne Glasses Rustic Wedding Champagne Glasses $49.99 Etsy When you and your new spouse toast to a long and fulfilling marriage, do it with these romantic and frosty champagne glasses from LaivaArt on Etsy. Buy Now

5 Hot Cocoa Wedding Favors Hot Chocolate Favor $115 Etsy TrioArtisanDesigns on Etsy knows how to keep wedding guests happy. Who wouldn't be thrilled to attend a winter wedding and leave with hot cocoa mix in a cute little jar? Buy Now

6 Glittering Pine Cones Glitter Pine Cones $12.99 Etsy Yes, a winter wedding definitely needs glitter pinecones. Throw them everywhere and add a nice sparkle to your big day. Get these from RoyalCrownHandmade on Etsy. Buy Now

7 Wooden Name Cards Winter Wedding Place Cards $2.40 Etsy How adorably creative, not to mention festive, are these wooden name cards? RachelEmmaStudio's sells them on Etsy, and they're perfect for a winter wedding. Buy Now

8 Snowflake Ornament Place Card Holders Snowflake Glass Ornament Winter Wedding Place Card Holders $11.50 Etsy Why have normal, boring place card holders when you could use tree ornaments instead? They also double as lovely wedding favors your guests can take home with them. Order these from Etsy seller MoonlightWeddings. Buy Now

9 Snowflake Garland Christmas Snowflake Garland $5.17 Etsy If you want a snowy wedding without freezing your rump off, this snowflake garland from LittleOrchardCraft on Etsy is just what you need. Buy Now

10 Winter Koozies Wedding Can Coolers Beverage Insulators $49.95 Etsy It doesn't matter if it's a winter wedding. Someone is going to want something cold to drink. Keep it cool with these koozies from ThatWedShop on Etsy. Buy Now

13 Rustic Pine Tree Guest Book Pine Tree Guestbook $60 Etsy Get this gorgeous (and eco-friendly!) bamboo guest book from MuseGuestBooks on Etsy. This will be something you hang on to as a memory forever. Buy Now

14 Personalized Tree Wedding Favors Holiday Wedding Favors $224.95 Etsy These personalized favors add a warm and wintery touch. RusticWoodSlices engraves and sells them on Etsy. Buy Now