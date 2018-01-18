17 Feminist Quotes For The 2018 Women's March

The 2018 Women's March is right around the corner, so it's time to get your sign ready. In case you forgot, the 2017 Women's March was the largest single-day protest in U.S. history, with an unprecedented amount of women taking to the street in response to the inauguration of President Trump. And this year, there are just as many reasons to get out and march.

With the rise of both the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements this year encouraging women to open up about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault — and put a stop to it — the Women's March is as important and timely as ever. Oh, and Trump is still President and his administration's attack on women and disenfranchised communities continues every damn day. So this year, on Saturday, January 20, if you can, join other women and march. The main event will kick off in Las Vegas but, just like last year, there will be other events happening around the country and around the world.

If you need some inspiration for getting out there, think about all of the things you want to say, all of the reasons you feel angry, frustrated, or disheartened by the way women are currently treated. If you're short on words, don't worry — there are so many amazing feminist quotes that may just express exactly what you've been struggling to say. So from funny to moving to angry, and everything in between, here are some sign-ready feminist quotes for the 2018 march.

1 Your Body, Your Choice Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "My body, my choice." It really should be that simple, and this sign is a good reminder of that. Also, bonus points for the "Still not asking for it" scribbled on her stomach — that's also a totally kick-ass quote.

2 Show Them Who Can Be President "I can be President." If you know a younger marcher, this is a sure way to melt some hearts and drive home a very important point.

3 Tell Them Who Gets Sh*t Done "Bitches get sh*t done." — Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live Some Amy and Tina power all while owning your independence? I'm all for it.

4 Show Them How Strong You Are "I am deliberate and afraid of nothing." — Audre Lorde Really, there's so, so much from Audre Lorde that you can use.

5 Make It Inclusive "Black girl magic." Feminism needs to be inclusive, end of story.

6 When You Can't Take It Anymore Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Stop f*cking with us." For when you just can't take it anymore.

7 Bring Beyoncé Into It "We were served a lemon but we'll make lemonade." — Designed by Drea Schneider and Michelle Nam A little Beyoncé and a little tenacity — definitely a winning combo.

8 Show Them Who We Are "We are the granddaughters of witches you weren't able to burn." — Tish Thawer Damn. This sign certainly packs a punch.

9 Throw Trump's Words Back At Him "Grab 'em by the patriarchy." This is an easy sign to get behind.

10 Speak The Truth "We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back." — Malala Yousafzai If you want a little girl power, you don't need to look any further than Malala. She knows what she's talking about.

11 Give 'Em More Audre Wisdom "I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own." — Audre Lorde I told you, she has a lot of wisdom to choose from.

12 Tell Them Where A Woman's Place *Really* Is "A woman's place is in the revolution." Yes, yes it is.

13 We'll Just Keep Making Them "If you take away my birth control I'll just make more feminists." Here's a great option pointing out one of the billion reasons why the war on birth control makes no sense.

14 Explain Feminism "Feminism is the radical notion that women are people." — Marie Shea So radical, right?

15 Show Them What We Want "Girls just wanna have fun-damental right." It's not that complicated.

16 Listen To Rizzo "Keep your filthy laws off my silky drawers!" Seriously.