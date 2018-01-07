All The Celebrities Wearing Time's Up Pins At The 2018 Golden Globes

While we're used to seeing a range of colorful gowns and tuxes on the red carpet, this year's Golden Globes was a bit different. And for an incredibly good reason. To protest all the recent sexual assault allegations and blatant inequality in Hollywood, many celebs decided to stand together and wear one color: black. And many more stars wore Time's Up pins, too.

The black outfits stood out and made a bold statement. But the pins may have been a tiny bit harder to see. Did you miss them? They were simple, white buttons that said "Time's Up," and many stars pinned them to their tops or lapels.

Time's Up is the name of the movement that kicked off the black gowns and tuxes idea, and the addition of the pins simply added to the incredibly important message. According to the Time's Up website, "The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. It's time to do something about it." And do something about it everyone did, even if only making the smallest of statements with a pin. (Take a look at the Time's Up Instagram page, if you'd like to learn more.)

The pins helped to spread an incredibly important message, and at such a crucial time, when so many people are stepping forward and sharing their experiences. As noted on The New York Times, "Time’s Up ... is an initiative created by several hundred actresses and female agents, writers, directors and entertainment executives to fight sexual misconduct across the country."

Celebrities, and people the world over, have had enough. And by wearing a pin, they truly did help to send a message to everyone who watched the Golden Globes, and beyond. Take a look below to see all the celebs who donned a pin to show their support.

Daniel Kaluuya

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The incredible actor, from everyone's favorite movie Get Out, joined the movement with a pin tacked onto his lapel. See what I mean? It was difficult to spot. But its message spoke volumes.

Chrissy Metz

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz, the gorgeous actress from This Is Us, tacked a pin to her glittering gown. The perfect touch, don't you think?

Freddie Highmore

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We all know and love Freddie Highmore from his performance in The Good Doctor, which earned him a nomination for Best Actor in a Drama TV Series. And the fact he wore a Time's Up pin made him all the more lovable.

Justin Timberlake

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As if he could get any better, Justine Timberlake wore one, too. He was in attendance to support Jessica Biel, who was nominated for her role in The Sinner. Biel also showed her support for the movement by wearing all black.

Seth Meyers

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The host of the show was on board, wearing his pin high on his lapel.

Finn Wolfhard

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And here's Finn Wolfhard's on take on the pin. most of the Stranger Things cast wore a pin, because they're super awesome.

William H. Macy

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor looked great in his velvet tux, but especially so with that pin on his lapel.

David Harbour

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

David Harbour was nominated for an award Sunday night as well, but that didn't let him distract him from remembering to wear a pin.

Steve Carell

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another celeb who is made even more lovable by showing his support. Steve Carrel stuck one to his jacket. And also wore a pair of really cool glasses.

Nick Jonas

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nick Jonas looked chic on the red carpet in a black tux. And (you guessed it!) a pin.

Norman Reedus

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Walking Dead star paired his pin with an excellent tux, and excellent hair.

What a simple, yet effective way to get the word out about equality, and at such an important time.