Is there anything more cringe-inducing than witnessing a good old-fashioned flirting fail — or, even worse, having one of your own? Trying to get the attention of someone you're interested in takes a lot of guts, and we're all familiar with the feeling of humiliation when our flirting doesn't exactly go according to plan. Because of the possibility of rejection, flirting can be seriously nerve-wracking — and I'm confident I'm not the only person in serious need of tips for successfully flirting with someone.

No matter how much you practice and prepare, there's always the possibility that, in the moment, your attempt at flirting will go awry: "When you're nervous, it's even more difficult to come across clearly with your intentions, usually because of fear of rejection," author and life coach Jaya Jaya Myra tells Bustle. There's just no way to predict what might happen when our nerves get involved — but when things go south, we can at least take solace in the fact that we're neither the first nor the last person to fail at flirting.

In a recent AskReddit thread, users shared the stories of their biggest flirting fails, and they're proof that being smooth doesn't come naturally to everyone. Here are 17 hilarious flirting fails that (hopefully) have the power to make you forget all about your own embarrassing flirting moments.

1 A Missed Opportunity TheCSKlepto/Reddit The only bright side to this cringe-worthy tale? At least the girl saved on all that gas money!

2 Stay Hydrated AzusmattyboyTM/Reddit It's important to stay hydrated at festivals, but I guess no one told this guy that you're supposed to drink the water, not throw it onto a cute stranger.

3 A Sucker For Flirting HTPark/Reddit How many licks does it take to recognize when someone is flirting with you?

4 Lost In Translation somegirlyaknow/Reddit It's hard enough to flirt with someone in your native language — so it's no surprise that flirting with a foreigner can be even more difficult.

5 An Unexpected Happy Ending blazingwhale/Reddit If someone is still interested in you after watching you accidentally throw your phone across the room, you know they're a keeper.

6 Rhyming Fail TwainZ___/Reddit Poetry isn't everyone's forte, and even though they might not be the next Shakespeare, I'd say this person still deserves an "A" for effort.

7 Sloppy Sipper pdxemf/Reddit Honestly, *not* spilling your drink on yourself can be tricky at the best of times, let alone when a cute bartender is gracing you with their company.

8 A Long Confession DoritoKat/Reddit When you really like someone, you might be tempted to shout it from the rooftops... but a long email confessing your love might be a *tad* overwhelming — just ask them on a date instead!

9 Put Your Tongue Away salutbrooke/Reddit If there's one lesson to take away from all these fails, let it be this: licking someone on the face as a method of flirting only works for dogs.

10 An Unusual Compliment Ph0en1xGeaR/Reddit Comparing someone's bone structure to that of a velociraptor might be an unconventional way to compliment someone, but at least it's original?

11 Facebook Flirting Fail stonerplumber/Reddit Flirting as an adult isn't easy, but it's at least slightly better than the agony that was trying to flirt with someone as a teenager — especially if it was over social media.

12 Tongue-Tied 22ndsol/Reddit This person might have gotten their words mixed up, but it's the thought that counts, right?

13 Straight To The Point FamiliarNameMissing__/Reddit Sometimes our brains just don't cooperate with our mouths when we're trying to flirt. The good news? At least this guy was left with no doubt about what his best asset is.

14 Smells Like Failure Twtduck/Reddit Even if you genuinely love the way someone smells, that's one of those things that might be better left unsaid... especially to a total stranger.

15 Bad Move, Dog LegendofSki/Reddit As far as flirting goes, I can't think of any tactic that's worse than reminding someone of their dog's mortality in casual conversation.

16 Stone Cold Comeback mydogisamy/Reddit If I'm being honest, I have to give this girl props for her witty, stone cold reply to this person's cheesy pickup line.