17 Flirting Fails That Prove Being Smooth Is Overrated, According To Reddit
Is there anything more cringe-inducing than witnessing a good old-fashioned flirting fail — or, even worse, having one of your own? Trying to get the attention of someone you're interested in takes a lot of guts, and we're all familiar with the feeling of humiliation when our flirting doesn't exactly go according to plan. Because of the possibility of rejection, flirting can be seriously nerve-wracking — and I'm confident I'm not the only person in serious need of tips for successfully flirting with someone.
No matter how much you practice and prepare, there's always the possibility that, in the moment, your attempt at flirting will go awry: "When you're nervous, it's even more difficult to come across clearly with your intentions, usually because of fear of rejection," author and life coach Jaya Jaya Myra tells Bustle. There's just no way to predict what might happen when our nerves get involved — but when things go south, we can at least take solace in the fact that we're neither the first nor the last person to fail at flirting.
In a recent AskReddit thread, users shared the stories of their biggest flirting fails, and they're proof that being smooth doesn't come naturally to everyone. Here are 17 hilarious flirting fails that (hopefully) have the power to make you forget all about your own embarrassing flirting moments.
1A Missed Opportunity
The only bright side to this cringe-worthy tale? At least the girl saved on all that gas money!
2Stay Hydrated
It's important to stay hydrated at festivals, but I guess no one told this guy that you're supposed to drink the water, not throw it onto a cute stranger.
3A Sucker For Flirting
How many licks does it take to recognize when someone is flirting with you?
4Lost In Translation
It's hard enough to flirt with someone in your native language — so it's no surprise that flirting with a foreigner can be even more difficult.
5An Unexpected Happy Ending
If someone is still interested in you after watching you accidentally throw your phone across the room, you know they're a keeper.
6Rhyming Fail
Poetry isn't everyone's forte, and even though they might not be the next Shakespeare, I'd say this person still deserves an "A" for effort.
7Sloppy Sipper
Honestly, *not* spilling your drink on yourself can be tricky at the best of times, let alone when a cute bartender is gracing you with their company.
8A Long Confession
When you really like someone, you might be tempted to shout it from the rooftops... but a long email confessing your love might be a *tad* overwhelming — just ask them on a date instead!
9Put Your Tongue Away
If there's one lesson to take away from all these fails, let it be this: licking someone on the face as a method of flirting only works for dogs.
10An Unusual Compliment
Comparing someone's bone structure to that of a velociraptor might be an unconventional way to compliment someone, but at least it's original?
11Facebook Flirting Fail
Flirting as an adult isn't easy, but it's at least slightly better than the agony that was trying to flirt with someone as a teenager — especially if it was over social media.
12Tongue-Tied
This person might have gotten their words mixed up, but it's the thought that counts, right?
13Straight To The Point
Sometimes our brains just don't cooperate with our mouths when we're trying to flirt. The good news? At least this guy was left with no doubt about what his best asset is.
14Smells Like Failure
Even if you genuinely love the way someone smells, that's one of those things that might be better left unsaid... especially to a total stranger.
15Bad Move, Dog
As far as flirting goes, I can't think of any tactic that's worse than reminding someone of their dog's mortality in casual conversation.
16Stone Cold Comeback
If I'm being honest, I have to give this girl props for her witty, stone cold reply to this person's cheesy pickup line.
17Wet And Wild
She might not have a way with words, but you have to respect this woman for her boldness!
So what's the moral of the story? Flirting can be scary, and it's pretty much inevitable that you'll embarrass yourself from time to time. But there is one important silver lining: someday, all those painful, awkward flirting moments will pay off — when you meet someone you want to flirt with every day for the rest of your life.