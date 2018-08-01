17 Items Any Self-Professed "Neat Freak" Will Find Super Satisfying

You know what my favorite thing to do on a Saturday night is? Organize the mug cabinet so all the handles are facing in the same direction. Sometimes, things get out of control and I end up taking everything out of the pantry just so I can put it all back in again, but nicer. And if you see me whip out the label maker? It's getting real. If this sounds like heaven on earth to you, these 17 items for any self-professed "neat freak" will speak to the side of you who can't wait to stay in tonight to reorder the clothes in your closet by color, style, and season.

There's something so satisfying about a well-organized home... and office, and car. Some people call us controlling or high-maintenance, but we think it's perfectly natural to spend an hour each week alphabetizing the cleaning products under your kitchen sink. It's not like we take it to an extreme level. It's not like I categorize my cleaning products and store them in separate plastic containers so they don't get dirty.

Why? Who have you been talking to?

If you insist on living a life of order, you need to check out these 17 items.

3 Desk Organizer AmazonBasics Mesh Desk Organizer $8.99 Amazon You guys, it has its own tiny drawer. Note the tiny drawer! Do you have a desk? I bet it could use some organizing. This will go perfectly with your neon Post-Its.

7 Can Rack SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer, Chrome $19.97 Amazon I know, I know. How did you — the ultimate neat freak — get this far in life without a rack designated *specifically* for cans? I don't know how you survived either.

10 Panty Separators SimpleHouseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider 4 Set $13.87 Amazon How did these people know I've been looking for a way to organize my skivvies? Wouldn't it feel *amazing* to have a way of separating the g-strings from the granny panties? I think we've got a real winner on our hands, people.

11 Pan Organizer Deco Brothers Pan Organizer Rack $16.87 Amazon If I could marry this, I would. What neat freak doesn't dread the sloppy drawer or cabinet where all of the pans are stacked in complete disarray? And then when you go to remove one, everything clangs together and your ears bleed. Not good.

12 Over-The-Cabinet Holder SimpleHouseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Holder $13.87 Amazon Don't your cutting boards deserve their own nice, cozy, little home to go to whenever you're done chopping vegetables or dicing up a fresh fruit bowl? I think yes.

14 Hanging Closet Organizer Simple Houseware 5 Shelves Hanging Closet Organizer $12.87 Amazon I'm seriously digging the side compartment for the shoes. Nothing tickles my pickle like finding a way to store dirty shoes somewhere other than the clean carpeting.