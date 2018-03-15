17 Marble Items You Won't Be Able To Resist Buying

Of all the prints, patterns, and designs out there, marble has got to be one of the best. Seriously, you can coat anything in the finish and it instantly becomes an item you won't be able to resist buyng.

It doesn't matter if it's something as grandiose as a vanity table or something as trivial as a pen. Anything that has the marble look has an air of luxury. It doesn't even have to be authentic marble stone to be luxe. A decal or coating featuring the white and grey swirls and cracks is just as good as the real deal limestone.

But it doesn't just stop at greyscale designs. Marble reimagined with other rose gold, violet, and galaxy-esque hues add a fun twist to such a timeless look. In other words, the stone inspires some pretty unique decor and the possibilities for marble designs are endless.

Being that the print makes for such trendy garb, home accessories, nail art, and more, you can find anything your heart desires decked out in the swirled design. But let this be a warning: your funds may be in danger if you stumble across anything like these 17 beautiful items inspired by marble.

1 This Trendy Phone Case Courtesy of Velvet Caviar Violet Sky Marble iPhone Case, $25, Velvet Caviar Chances are this gorgeous phone case is calling your name. But if this sunset-esque marble print doesn't get you excited, this accessories retailer has plenty more marble phone cases in all hues to suit your taste.

2 These Stunning Brushes Courtesy of Skinnydip London Marble Eye Kit Brush Set, $30, Skinnydip London Every makeup lover needs their eye essentials. A set like these marble-inspired tools looks oh so premium.

3 These Accent Pillows Courtesy of Urban Outfitters Chelsea Victoria For Deny Marble Pillowcase Set, $49, Urban Outfitters Jazz up your bedding with marble pillowcases. Keeping things neutral, they're sure to not clash with your current decor.

4 This Chic Stapler Courtesy of Target Marble Stapler, $16, Target Spending nearly 20 bucks on a stapler may seem bonkers, but this is one hell of a classy stapler. The gold accents are such a luxury touch.

5 This Classy Wristwatch Courtesy of ASOS ASOS Curve Marble Face Mesh Watch, $32, ASOS A timepiece like this marble face watch can transform any attire. Opting out of numbers and tick marks, it keeps things minimal and sleek in all the right ways.

6 This Writing Aid Courtesy of Urban Outfitters Marble Journal, $10, Urban Outfitters If this beautiful journal doesn't entice you to write down your every thought, nothing probably will.

7 This Party Essential Courtesy of Burke Decor Set of 8 Marble Hexagon Small Party Plates, $6, Burke Decor No one ever said paper plates had to be boring and plain. These marble party favors featuring gold trimmings can turn any event into a classy affair.

8 This Dainty Pendant Courtesy of Etsy Marble Triangle Pendant Necklace, $21-$24, Etsy It may be small and simplistic, but this minimal design lets the marble be star of the show, here.

9 This Bathroom Set Courtesy of Amazon Marble with Rose Gold Trim Bathroom Accessory Set, $50, Amazon Rose gold and marble combine for the ultimate bathroom accessories set. These counter toppers scream luxury even though they don't cost an arm and a leg.

10 This Rosy Decal Courtesy of Uniqfind Blush Marble Macbook Skin + Case, $25, Uniqfind Take your laptop to the next level with a marble decal. It's an easy and cost-effective solution for customizing your belongings.

11 This Modern Décor Courtesy of Target Marble Top Round Table, $76, Target There's no way your living space won't be picture-perfect if you invest in marble-topped end tables. Dare it be said again that gold and marble pair together perfectly.

12 This Tasteful Tumbler Courtesy of Urban Outfitters Stainless Steel Travel Canister, $13, Urban Outfitters Drinking out of a marble coated canister is guaranteed to make you look "bad and boujee", and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

13 These Mason Jars Courtesy of Etsy Marble Desk Accessories, $11-$15, Etsy Strategic painting can transform ordinary mason jars into museum-worthy pieces. Use these chic containers to house makeup brushes, flowers, or anything your heart desires. .

14 This Stylish Garb Courtesy of ASOS Marble Bandeau Midi Bodycon Dress, $36, ASOS If a marble dress looks this damn good, there's no telling how incredible the print could look like on tees, bottoms, shoes, and other garb.

15 This Minimalist Wall Art Courtesy of Urban Outfitters Marble Collage Canvas Wall Art, $24-$299, Urban Outfitters It's not a Picasso, of course, but a simple marble canvas still looks gallery-worthy. The minimalist aesthetic is truly appealing.

16 This Petite Wastebasket Courtesy of Urban Outfitters Marble Mini Lidded Trash Can, $8, Urban Outfitters A trashcan isn't just a home to your disposables when it's decked out in marble print. It's legit a work of art.