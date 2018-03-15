17 Marble Items You Won't Be Able To Resist Buying
Of all the prints, patterns, and designs out there, marble has got to be one of the best. Seriously, you can coat anything in the finish and it instantly becomes an item you won't be able to resist buyng.
It doesn't matter if it's something as grandiose as a vanity table or something as trivial as a pen. Anything that has the marble look has an air of luxury. It doesn't even have to be authentic marble stone to be luxe. A decal or coating featuring the white and grey swirls and cracks is just as good as the real deal limestone.
But it doesn't just stop at greyscale designs. Marble reimagined with other rose gold, violet, and galaxy-esque hues add a fun twist to such a timeless look. In other words, the stone inspires some pretty unique decor and the possibilities for marble designs are endless.
Being that the print makes for such trendy garb, home accessories, nail art, and more, you can find anything your heart desires decked out in the swirled design. But let this be a warning: your funds may be in danger if you stumble across anything like these 17 beautiful items inspired by marble.
1This Trendy Phone Case
Violet Sky Marble iPhone Case, $25, Velvet Caviar
Chances are this gorgeous phone case is calling your name. But if this sunset-esque marble print doesn't get you excited, this accessories retailer has plenty more marble phone cases in all hues to suit your taste.
2These Stunning Brushes
Marble Eye Kit Brush Set, $30, Skinnydip London
Every makeup lover needs their eye essentials. A set like these marble-inspired tools looks oh so premium.
3These Accent Pillows
Chelsea Victoria For Deny Marble Pillowcase Set, $49, Urban Outfitters
Jazz up your bedding with marble pillowcases. Keeping things neutral, they're sure to not clash with your current decor.
4This Chic Stapler
Marble Stapler, $16, Target
Spending nearly 20 bucks on a stapler may seem bonkers, but this is one hell of a classy stapler. The gold accents are such a luxury touch.
5This Classy Wristwatch
ASOS Curve Marble Face Mesh Watch, $32, ASOS
A timepiece like this marble face watch can transform any attire. Opting out of numbers and tick marks, it keeps things minimal and sleek in all the right ways.
6This Writing Aid
Marble Journal, $10, Urban Outfitters
If this beautiful journal doesn't entice you to write down your every thought, nothing probably will.
7This Party Essential
Set of 8 Marble Hexagon Small Party Plates, $6, Burke Decor
No one ever said paper plates had to be boring and plain. These marble party favors featuring gold trimmings can turn any event into a classy affair.
8This Dainty Pendant
Marble Triangle Pendant Necklace, $21-$24, Etsy
It may be small and simplistic, but this minimal design lets the marble be star of the show, here.
9This Bathroom Set
Marble with Rose Gold Trim Bathroom Accessory Set, $50, Amazon
Rose gold and marble combine for the ultimate bathroom accessories set. These counter toppers scream luxury even though they don't cost an arm and a leg.
10This Rosy Decal
Blush Marble Macbook Skin + Case, $25, Uniqfind
Take your laptop to the next level with a marble decal. It's an easy and cost-effective solution for customizing your belongings.
11This Modern Décor
Marble Top Round Table, $76, Target
There's no way your living space won't be picture-perfect if you invest in marble-topped end tables. Dare it be said again that gold and marble pair together perfectly.
12This Tasteful Tumbler
Stainless Steel Travel Canister, $13, Urban Outfitters
Drinking out of a marble coated canister is guaranteed to make you look "bad and boujee", and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.
13These Mason Jars
Marble Desk Accessories, $11-$15, Etsy
Strategic painting can transform ordinary mason jars into museum-worthy pieces. Use these chic containers to house makeup brushes, flowers, or anything your heart desires. .
14This Stylish Garb
Marble Bandeau Midi Bodycon Dress, $36, ASOS
If a marble dress looks this damn good, there's no telling how incredible the print could look like on tees, bottoms, shoes, and other garb.
15This Minimalist Wall Art
Marble Collage Canvas Wall Art, $24-$299, Urban Outfitters
It's not a Picasso, of course, but a simple marble canvas still looks gallery-worthy. The minimalist aesthetic is truly appealing.
16This Petite Wastebasket
Marble Mini Lidded Trash Can, $8, Urban Outfitters
A trashcan isn't just a home to your disposables when it's decked out in marble print. It's legit a work of art.
17This Multipurpose Paper
Marble Self-Adhesive Film, $13, Amazon
It can be tricky to master, but marble contact paper is seriously heaven-sent. Makeover any and everything with this sticky gem to live the fab life.
There's no doubt it: every single marble piece had you foaming at the mouth. The print is just that darn stunning.