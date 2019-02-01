17 Personalized Galentine's Day Gifts For Your BFFs
Love between partners isn't the only kind of love we cherish. If you're celebrating Galentine's Day this year and want to give something special to your squad, these 17 personalized Galentine's Day gifts for your BFFS will say "I love you" in a whole new way.
Valentine's Day has always been considered a romantic holiday, reserved strictly for couples. Meanwhile, the lonely single girl is relegated to her couch, eating ice cream straight from the carton, watching chick flicks, and crying over how sad and pathetic her life is because she doesn't have a mate.
But something amazing started happening in the recent past. Single gals decided to give the middle finger to the only-for-couples requirement and began celebrating the day with their crew — because what if you just haven't met the right person yet? Or what if — *gasp* — you prefer to be single?!
Thus, Galentine's Day was born.
Now, fewer people hate Valentine's Day because nobody needs to be excluded. No romantic date night? No problem. Let's have rosé, day drink, and order in sushi.
If you're in the mood to gift your besties with a Galentine's Day present they'll never forget, these 17 personalized presents are one of a kind.
1Wine Label
Etsy seller iCustomWine knows the way to your BFF's heart: wine. This personalized wine label will go perfectly with your bestie's favorite rosé.
2Wall Print
van Gogh is nice, but wouldn't you much rather see one of these hanging on your gal pal's wall? Get a personalized print from puddleInkPrints on Etsy.
3Succulents
Set of 12 Valentine's Day Gifts-Succulent Garden in a Box
Succulents are all the rage right now, and they're easy to care for — bonus! Leave a special note on the tag and your friend will be so pleased. Order from SucculentGiftShop on Etsy.
4Penny Keychain
Custom Personalized BFF Penny Keychain
What's sweeter than commemorating the year you and your gal pal met? You can order these keychains from DayzeeCreationz on Etsy.
5Wine Glass
PLASTIC Personalized Valetine's Day Wine Glasses
If you're going to get her a wine label, get her a wine glass from Etsy seller YouGotPersonalGifts while you're at it.
6Bookmark
Personalized Unique Name Bookmark with Heart and Bead
If you've got a buddy who's a real bookworm, she'll love this heart bookmark shaped into her name. You can get it from Etsy seller kraze4paper.
7Magnets
If you don't give her a magnet of your faces, are you even friends? You can order these personalized magnets from Etsy seller KitAtlas.
8Picture Frame
These picture frames are completely customizable, and let's be honest: why *wouldn't* your friend want to stare at your photo all day? Order from LizzyFishSigns on Etsy.
9Candle
Galentines Day Gift for Friend
A candle with her name on it? Yes please! Get it from Etsy seller DefineDesignEtc.
10Coffee Cup
Be My Galentine Personalized Starbucks Cup
The only thing your friend loves more than her friendship with you is her morning caffeine fix. Get her a personalized Starbucks-esque coffee cup from laurenmackenziedecal on Etsy.
11Koozie
Personalized Galentine's Day Gift
Help her keep her brewski cold! Grab one of these adorable personalized koozies from Etsy seller DetwilerDesignCo.
12Soap
With scents like spiced apple cider and coffee scrub, these soaps from HomeBrewedSoaps on Etsy are sure to help your friend feel refreshed and replenished this Galentine's Day.
13M&M's
Personalized M&M'S® Round Acrylic (8-oz)
Personalize the iconic candy with a message or even a photo! Genius.
14Reversible Sequin Pillow
Custom Pillow of Reversible Sequins with Pet's Photo
Everybody loves sequins. Your Galentine will have hours of fun playing with a sequin pillow with her photo on it.
15Journal
Bold Style Personalized Charcoal Writing Journal
Your friend loves jotting down her thoughts, dreams, and goals, so get her a journal with her name on it.
16Yarn Bowl
If you've got a friend who loves to knit or crochet, she will *so* appreciate this bowl.
17Mug
How precious is this personalized mug from LetItBeYoursCo on Etsy? Now, your bestie will think of you every time she enjoys her green tea.