Love between partners isn't the only kind of love we cherish. If you're celebrating Galentine's Day this year and want to give something special to your squad, these 17 personalized Galentine's Day gifts for your BFFS will say "I love you" in a whole new way.

Valentine's Day has always been considered a romantic holiday, reserved strictly for couples. Meanwhile, the lonely single girl is relegated to her couch, eating ice cream straight from the carton, watching chick flicks, and crying over how sad and pathetic her life is because she doesn't have a mate.

But something amazing started happening in the recent past. Single gals decided to give the middle finger to the only-for-couples requirement and began celebrating the day with their crew — because what if you just haven't met the right person yet? Or what if — *gasp* — you prefer to be single?!

Thus, Galentine's Day was born.

Now, fewer people hate Valentine's Day because nobody needs to be excluded. No romantic date night? No problem. Let's have rosé, day drink, and order in sushi.

If you're in the mood to gift your besties with a Galentine's Day present they'll never forget, these 17 personalized presents are one of a kind.

1 Wine Label Galentine's Day Wine Label $5 Etsy Etsy seller iCustomWine knows the way to your BFF's heart: wine. This personalized wine label will go perfectly with your bestie's favorite rosé.

2 Wall Print Galentine Day $12.14 $9.10 Etsy van Gogh is nice, but wouldn't you much rather see one of these hanging on your gal pal's wall? Get a personalized print from puddleInkPrints on Etsy.

4 Penny Keychain Custom Personalized BFF Penny Keychain $11.95 Etsy What's sweeter than commemorating the year you and your gal pal met? You can order these keychains from DayzeeCreationz on Etsy.

7 Magnets Custom Portrait Magnets $24 Etsy If you don't give her a magnet of your faces, are you even friends? You can order these personalized magnets from Etsy seller KitAtlas.

8 Picture Frame Best Friends Picture Frame $19 Etsy These picture frames are completely customizable, and let's be honest: why *wouldn't* your friend want to stare at your photo all day? Order from LizzyFishSigns on Etsy.

10 Coffee Cup Be My Galentine Personalized Starbucks Cup $11 Etsy The only thing your friend loves more than her friendship with you is her morning caffeine fix. Get her a personalized Starbucks-esque coffee cup from laurenmackenziedecal on Etsy.

11 Koozie Personalized Galentine's Day Gift $30 Etsy Help her keep her brewski cold! Grab one of these adorable personalized koozies from Etsy seller DetwilerDesignCo.

12 Soap Valentines Day Gift $36.50 Etsy With scents like spiced apple cider and coffee scrub, these soaps from HomeBrewedSoaps on Etsy are sure to help your friend feel refreshed and replenished this Galentine's Day.

16 Yarn Bowl Personalized Yarn Bowl $60 Uncommon Goods If you've got a friend who loves to knit or crochet, she will *so* appreciate this bowl.