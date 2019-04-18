17 Personalized Gifts For Mother's Day 2019

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 12, which means it's time to treat Mom to something special. Flowers are nice. Chocolate is sweet. But if you really want to go the extra mile, these 17 personalized gifts for Mother's Day 2019 are the perfect way to show her how much you appreciate her. And then you can keep the chocolate for yourself. Win-win.

Shopping for your own mother isn't always easy, because what gift can come close to expressing just how much you love her? It's tough to thank someone for raising you, teaching you about the most important things in life, humiliating you in elementary school when she accidentally blurted out that you were still wetting the bed...

It's hard — nay, impossible — to thank someone for helping turn you into the person you are today. And, I mean, look at you. You're pretty fabulous. Clearly, she did something right.

While no words, no gifts can fully express our gratitude for our moms — and even though we should really be celebrating mothers every day of the year — these 17 personalized presents, all available on Etsy, might just do the trick. Here are some ideas of what to give the mother (or mother figure!) in your life for the upcoming holiday.

1. Constellation Gift

Personalize Gift for Mom from Daughter

$34

Etsy

Choose the stars and constellation patterns based on special dates and locations. Mom will be so touched. Sold by OurLoveWasBorn.

2. Birthstone Necklace

Birthstone Initial Necklace

$24.38

$19.50

Etsy

Now, Mom can take you everywhere she goes. You can never go wrong with a beautiful piece of jewelry. Sold by MignonandMignon.

3. Name Pillow

Family Names Throw Pillow Covers

$15.99

$14.39

Etsy

Add a personal touch to your mom's living room with this pillow decorated with the names of those she loves most. Sold by Qualtry.

4. Soundwave Art

Personalize Soundwave Art

$24

Etsy

Turn an audio file into personalized art, for a truly unique Mother's Day present. Sold by StudioofSound.

5. Engraved Cutting Board

Custom Engraved Family Recipe Cutting Board

$34

$30.60

Etsy

Every mom has that one recipe she loves that's been passed down for generations. This cutting board will be a gift she keeps for life. Sold by KustomProducts.

6. Wall Art

Mother's Day Print

$12.84

Etsy

There's nothing like personalized wall art for Mother's Day. Customize everything from the hair to the clothes. Sold by Personalisednpretty.

7. Family Tree

Personalised Family Tree

$22.98

Etsy

Family is everything, and now the whole gang can honor your roots with this personalized tree keepsake. Sold by UniqueDesignsFE.

8. Puzzle

Mother's Day Gift

$19.99

Etsy

It makes for a beautiful memory *and* it gives her something to do on a quiet Friday night! Sold by ForeverWeddingCrafts.

9. Bottle Opener

Mother's Day Gift

$9.99

Etsy

Let's be honest: kids are the reasons mothers drink anyway. Sold by ForeverWeddingCrafts.

10. Coupons

Editable Custom Printable Kraft Coupon Template

$5.99

Etsy

Imagine the look on Mom's face when she uses one of her coupons to get out of dish duty or even enjoy a day at the pool. Sold by Rachellola.

11. Personalized Map

Mother's Day Personalized

$45

Etsy

You might be in different cities, but a mother's love knows no boundaries. This personalized map is the perfect present. Sold by salvagedstudiomke.

12. Keychain

Personalized Mommy Penny Keychain

$13

Etsy

Honor the day your mom became a mom with this thoughtful keychain. Sold by DayzeeCreationz.

13. Wood Photo

Mother's Day Gift Ideas

$34.95

Etsy

This photo-to-wood transfer is the perfect way to celebrate the matriarch of your family. Sold by FamilyFotoFun.

14. Sequin Picture Pillow

Family Photo Sequin Pillow

$38.30

$26.81

Etsy

This is all kinds of fabulous, and everyone should have one. Sold by logoadds.

15. Glitter Card

Mother's Day Personalized Name Card

$5.99

Etsy

Skip the card aisle at the store and go for this glittery masterpiece with Mom's name on it. Sold by RibbonOnTopByMira.

16. Candle

Mother's Day Gifts

$18.92

Etsy

Her whole home is going to smell heavenly. Sold by normadorothy.

17. Journal

Personalised Notebook

$29.73

Etsy

Give Mom something beautiful to write all her hopes and dreams in. Sold by normadorothy.