There's no better excuse put your camera on reverse view than National Selfie Day. The holiday that celebrates the digital age of self portraits falls on June 21 in 2018, which means you don't have a lot of time to prepare. That's why I've put together a list of song lyrics to use as captions for National Selfie Day, because we all know that taking the picture is only half of a social media post.

The other half, which is arguably an equally important half, is the caption. You can't neglect the caption! It needs your attention, too! Without a witty, funny, or inspiring caption, a picture is only half-cooked. And let's be honest, a half-assed picture is only going to bring in so many likes. So instead of racking your brains for something punny or wise to say, just use a song lyric that describes confidence and self love in just the perfect way. Use your time more wisely by taking well-lit, artsy fartsy pictures of yourself for the national holiday and leave the captions to me.

I am beautiful / No matter what they say / Words can't bring me down. - "Beautiful", Christina Aguilera

A Goddess on a mountain top / Was burning like a silver flame / The summit of beauty and love / And Venus was her name - "Shocking Blue", Venus

I don't mean to brag / I don't mean to boast / I love y'all, but I love me the most. - "I Love Me", Meghan Trainor

You’ve got to get up every morning / With a smile in your face / And show the world all the love in your heart / Then people gonna treat you better / You’re gonna find, yes you will / That you’re beautiful as you feel - "Beautiful", Carol King

Gonna love myself, no, I don’t need anybody else. - "Love Myself", Hailee Steinfeld

What's wrong with being, what's wrong with being / What's wrong with being confident? - "Confident", Demi Lovato

And you're going down without me / You're wishing you had someone like me / I'm one in a million. - "One In A Million", Hilary Duff

I'm not the average girl from your video / And I ain't built like a supermodel / But, I learned to love myself unconditionally. - "Because I Am A Queen", India Arie

Don't criticize yourself no more / You got a smile worth fighting for. - "Brave, Honest, Beautiful", Fifth Harmony

Feeling myself, I'm feeling myself, I'm feeling my-. - "Feeling Myself", Beyonce

Frame me up on your wall just to keep me out of trouble. - "Irresistible", Fall Out Boy

Who's been working so damn hard? You got that head on overload / Got yourself this flawless body, aching up from head to toe. - "That's My Girl", Fifth Harmony

If I was you, I'd wanna be me too. - "Me Too", Meghan Trainor

I don’t fit the mold / I am real / Too colorful to conceal / Imperfect is the new perfect. - "Imperfect is the New Perfect", Caitlin Crosby

You're beautiful / You're beautiful / You're beautiful, it's true. - "You're Beautiful", James Blunt

Pretty woman I don't believe you/ you're not the truth / No one could look as good as you, mercy. - "Oh Pretty Woman", Roy Orbison

You're so vain / You probably think this song is about you / You're so vain, you're so vain / I'll bet you think this song is about you / Don't you? / Don't you? - "You're So Vain", Carly Simon