17 Things No Millennial Will Be Able To Resist Buying At Target

It's no secret that Target love is real and alive. And although you probably didn't need another excuse to take another weekly trip to the store where you are guaranteed to buy spend an extra $50 you don't have, you should know there's a bunch of trendy things no millennial should be able to resist buying from Target. Unsurprisingly to anyone who's ever gone into a fugue state in a Target aisle and ended up purchasing half the store, there are a ton of super classy, ridiculously affordable things you kind of need in your life — from home decor to accessories to (obviously) snacks.

Target's young people appeal is actually strategic, according to TIME — they're specifically opening more small Target locations in college towns now. This is all in an effort to reach its target market, so really, if you end up going over budget, it's kind of not even your fault, right? (Right.) And as it turns out, you really might not be fully to blame — turns out even the music played at Target is a strategic move to keep you in the store longer.

So now that you have a lot of explanations for why you're so in love with your favorite bullseye store, might as well save you some time perusing the aisles — here are some Target faves you're going to fall in love with, guaranteed.

1 Marble Accent Lamp Target Marble Accent Lamp, $33.24, Target You can light up a room both literally and aesthetically with this pretty textured modern lamp. It's so chic and modern that it will make you feel cool, even when you're using it to crank out that last-minute work project you're on deadline for on a Friday night.

2 Wine Lace Bottle Cover Target Wine Lace Bottle Cover, $11.59, Target If you've ever wanted to feel extra classy while drinking your favorite rosé, get this bottle cover. Show up to any party with it and you'll be an instant classic.

3 Gold and Marble Pillar Candle Holder Target Gold and Marble Pillar Candle Holder, $14.99, Target When you're burning something yummy in the house, let this very shiny and pretty candle holder light the way. It looks way more expensive than it actually is, doesn't it?

4 10" Round Wall Clock Gold & Walnut Finish Target 10" Round Wall Clock Gold & Walnut Finish, $8.99, Target Father Time has a cool, more attractive little bro. Try keeping track of your hours with this stylish alternative to the oh-so-boring clock on your microwave.

5 Star Figurine Metal Tabletop Décor In Steel Finish Target Star Figurine Metal Tabletop Décor In Steel Finish, $19.99, Target This is the future, where we have to admit we're older. Older, as in, we're at that age where we can appreciate home decor so much that putting a fascinating geometric fixture on your kitchen or coffee table sounds appealing AF. Embrace the desire. Give in. It's so pretty, isn't it?

6 Gypsy Rose Tapestry Target Gypsy Rose Tapestry, $26.99, Target Your walls could use some livening up, so wrap them up with this mystical addition to your room. The pattern is soothing, and your guests will also be fascinated by its bright colors and chill vibe.

7 Metallic Knit Throw Blanket Target Metallic Knit Throw Blanket, $19.99, Target Just go ahead and ~throw~ this on your couch for an instant livening up of your space. It's so cute and simple that you can totally make room in your bank account and heart for it, right?

8 Bird Print Scarf Target Bird Print Scarf, $9.99, Target The minimalistic design on this is sure to make your heart sing. It's perfect for ushering in the new spring season, and a great upgrade from the overly wooly scarves that mark our cold winters!

9 Yes Way Rosé Yes Way Rosé, $13, Target Target just recently announced its partnership with the Yes Way Rosé wine and lifestyle brand, which is bringing $13, extremely Instagrammable wine to a Target near you, as of March 4. We can all toast to that!

10 Stoneware Coffee Mug In Charming Pink Target Stoneware Coffee Mug, $1.99, Target Not only does this mug come in four other ridiculously chic colors, but it holds a whopping 16 ounces of coffee, making it the perfect (and heck affordable!) option for your cozy work mug to perk you up in the morning.

11 Sudio TVÅ Bluetooth Wired Earbuds With Mic Target Sudio TVÅ Bluetooth Wired Earbuds with Mic, $39.99, Target These babies come in pink, black, gold, and white, so you have options to match whatever ~aesthetic~ you're going with on your lunch walk today.

12 Canvas Weekender Bag Target Women's Canvas Weekender Bag, $34.99, Target Whether you're going on an adventure or just popping over to your next hangout, this bag can hold all of your essentials. The handles and straps also give you versatile ways to hold it. Perfection.

13 Mongolian Faux Fur Throw Pillow Target Mongolian Faux Fur Throw Pillow, $19.99, Target This fuzzy friend comes in white, black, blush (pink), grey, blue, and brown (honestly more tan?). Won't you take 'em home? Your bed will thank you for the instant style upgrade!

14 Color of Kiss Framed Art Print Target Color of Kiss Framed Art Print, $29.99, Target You can't afford any Warhols, but this fascinating painting will do for a fraction of the price.

15 Terracotta and Wood House Plant Stand Target Terracotta and Wood House Plant Stand, $24.99, Target If you're a sucker for a good house plant (or a sucker for a succulent, if you like that alliteration), put that baby in here for all to see. It's a chic way to show off wood with wood. Woohoo!

16 Canteen Crossbody Bag Target Women's Canteen Crossbody Bag, $21.99, Target It's music festival and farmer's market season! Put this bag on to walk the streets feeling like a million dollars (when you spent less than $25!). Smooth faux leather has never looked so classy, for this cheap.