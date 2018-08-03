Sun., Aug. 5 is National Friendship Day, the most official day of the year to celebrate your friendships — even though it probably feels like an official holiday every time you get together with your friends. Naturally, you're going to need to start collecting some adorable BFF Instagram captions to post on National Friendship Day 2018, because that's phase one of your BFF day celebrations. Surely phase two is actually making plans to hang out with your friends, spending some quality time together and being collectively grateful for your bond... but let's start with the Instagram post because that's where some of us might need a little bit of help. Let's be honest, we all struggle with finding the perfect caption.

We all know by now that a caption can make or break a post. A cute picture with a boring caption can easily go unliked, whereas a cute picture with a witty or cute caption can garner a huge reaction from your followers. So to do your friendships justice, pick out some great pictures of you and your friends and pair them with one of these quotes that I've pulled together for you. These captions range from serious to silly because your pictures probably do too.

"There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends." - Sylvia Plath

“Friendship ... is born at the moment when one man says to another "What! You too? I thought that no one but myself . . .” - C.S. Lewis

"Some people go to priests; others to poetry; I to my friends." -Virginia Woolf

“There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” - Linda Grayson

"Friends are people who know you really well and like you anyway." - Greg Tamblyn

“There is no surer foundation for a beautiful friendship than a mutual taste in literature.” - P.G. Wodehouse

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” - Anaïs Nin

"A good friend will help you move. But a best friend will help you move a dead body." - Jim Hayes

“Only a true best friend can protect you from your immortal enemies.” - Richelle Mead

"It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

“What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies.” - Aristotle

“Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend.” - Sarah Dessen

“A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” - Elbert Hubbard

"It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn’t use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like, ‘What about lunch?’" - A.A. Milne

“Words are easy, like the wind; Faithful friends are hard to find.” - William Shakespeare

“A snowball in the face is surely the perfect beginning to a lasting friendship.” - Markus Zusak

“There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.” - Jane Austen

“If you have two friends in your lifetime, you're lucky. If you have one good friend, you're more than lucky.” - S.E. Hinton