February is a poignant month to talk about the relative lack of recognition female screenwriters and directors receive. The Academy Awards are coming up on Feb. 24, and no women were nominated for Best Director. Between both screenplay categories, Adapted and Original, there's only one female nominee. Nicole Holofcener is up for the former, for her work on Can You Ever Forgive Me? But while the Academy is overlooking women filmmakers, you don't have to. There are plenty of films written or directed by women coming out this February, ready for your support.

This includes Miss Bala, a rare film in its genre, an action film with a cast and crew mostly made up of women, with Gina Rodriguez as its star. This remake of the 2011 Mexican-American flick of the same name is directed by Catherine Hardwicke, who directed Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown, Twilight, among others. And that’s not the only possible blockbuster that’s set to come out this month by a woman. Rebel Wilson stars in the rom-com Isn’t It Romantic, which was was penned by three female screenwriters: Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, and Katie Silberman.

The rest of the list includes Berlin, I Love You, continuing the anthology (including New York and Paris) that combines various short films about a specific location. This installment features a few female directors, including Glee alum Dianna Agron, Massy Tadjedin, and Gabriela Tscherniak. The latter two also were screenwriters for the film, along with Alison Kathleen Kelly.

You won’t want to miss the chance to show the love for these movies, so here’s a list to help you keep track:

1 'Miss Bala' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Gina Rodriguez makes her debut as an action star in this flick directed by Catherine Hardwicke. Rodriguez plays Gloria, a makeup artist who is kidnapped by a drug cartel and has to do everything in her power to escape and save her best friend. Out in theaters Feb. 1.

2 'Braid' 9 Media on YouTube Mitzi Peirone wrote and directed this horror flick about two women who decide to rob their wealthy schizophrenic agoraphobic friend who lives in the fantasy world they created as children. But in order to receive the money, they have to play along with her intense mind games. Out in theaters Feb. 1.

3 'Daughter Of Mine' The Match Factory on YouTube This Italian flick about a young girl torn between her adoptive mom and her bad birth mom was directed by Laura Bispuri with a screenplay by Bispuri and Francesca Manieri. Out in theaters Feb. 1.

4 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' FoxStarHindi on YouTube Shelly Chopra Dhar directed and co-wrote with Gazal Dhaliwal this Indian romantic drama about a woman who comes to terms with her sexual orientation and has to find a way to come out to her family. Out in theaters Feb. 1.

5 'The Saint Bernard Syndicate' LevelK - Trailers on YouTube Laerke Sanderhoff co-wrote this Danish comedy about two Danish men's scheme to sell Saint Bernards in China. Out in theaters Feb. 1.

6 'Dear Ex' Netflix Asia on YouTube Mag Hsu and Lu Shih-yuan co-wrote and Hsu co-directed this upcoming Netflix original about three people whose lives are linked after a death. Out on Netflix Feb. 1.

7 'What Men Want' Paramount Pictures on YouTube Tina Gordon Chism co-wrote the screenplay for this remake of What Women Want, with the gender roles reversed, starring Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan. Out in theaters Feb. 8.

8 'Berlin, I Love You' ONE Media on YouTube The I Love You anthology continues in Germany and this one has plenty of female filmmakers involved. This includes directors Dianna Agron (yes, from Glee!), Massy Tedjiedin, and Gabriela Tscherniak. Tedjiedin, Tscherniak, and Alison Kathleen Kelly also worked as screenwriters for the shorts. Out in theaters Feb. 8.

9 'The Isle' Sugar Dank on YouTube Tori Butler-Hart co-wrore this thriller about a mysterious island. Out in theaters Feb. 8.

10 'Under The Eiffel Tower' The Orchard Movies on YouTube Judith Godréche co-wrote and stars in this rom-com about a man going through a mid-life crisis. Out in theaters Feb. 8.

11 'Untogether' Rapid Trailer on YouTube Emma Forrest wrote and directed this drama about a recovering addict who is trying to restart her writing career, while beginning a romance with an author. Out in theaters Feb. 8.

12 'Isn't It Romantic' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Rebel Wilson's upcoming rom-com was penned by all women : Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, and Katie Silberman. Out in theaters Feb. 13.

13 'Birds Of Passage' The Orchard Movies on YouTube This film was selected as the Colombian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film for this year's Academy Awards and was made by women. Cristina Gallego is the co-director, and it was co-written by Carmina Martínez and Natalia Reyes. Out in theaters Feb. 13.

14 'Alita: Battle Angel' 20th Century Fox on YouTube This upcoming flick is getting buzz thanks to James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez joining forces as filmmakers, but Latea Kalogridis also co-wrote the screenplay. Out in theaters Feb. 14.

15 'The Breaker Upperers' Movie Coverage on YouTube Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek teamed up to write, direct, and star in this New Zealand comedy about BFFs whose friendship is threatened by a relationship. Out on Netflix Feb. 15.

16 Firebrand BTNews Hindi on YouTube Netflix is bringing in a fair share of Indian films, including this one, directed by Aruna Raje and and produced by Priyanka Chopra. It follows a successful lawyer and sexual assault survivor who tackles difficult cases while also dealing with issues in her marriage. Out on Netflix Feb. 22

17 'Paris Is Us' Netflix on YouTube Netflix also bought the distribution rights to this French film, directed and co-written by Elisabeth Vogler, about a young woman who narrowly avoids death by missing her flight and has this experience impact her life and relationship. Out on Netflix Feb. 22