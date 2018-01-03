Watching snow fall and dot the ground with its icy flakes? Beautiful. Walking in the snow when you're just trying to mind your own business and get to work? Less beautiful. If you live in a city that regularly experiences winter weather during the colder months, you know firsthand that dealing with the snow can be a real pain. However, that doesn't mean you're just not going to snap a picture of the first snowfall of the winter season for Instagram when it takes place. Once you have said photo, though, figuring out what funny Instagram caption about snow to use may stop you in your tracks — or, at least, stop you from posting that winter wonderland picture.

Winter may be bitter and cold, but it's also a magical time to enjoy the company of the people you love most in your life over a hot cup of cocoa. It's easy to focus on the bad aspects of winter as we get older and gradually ignore what we used to love about it. Take the time to really embrace winter for a bit and see how it makes you feel. Odds are, it may make the winter season feel much more bearable rather than something you're just waiting out.

While you might hear the word pun and cringe, not all of them are bad — and it's hard to dislike something when it makes you laugh.

Once you yourself have gotten back into the winter spirit, the only thing left to do is take a great photo to post and encourage everyone to go outside and do the same. Since, as we established, snow is incredibly beautiful, this is the easiest part. Going out and rolling in it is hard to resist no matter how cold it is. Once you have your picture ready read on for the funniest Instagram captions to use this winter because the world could really use some more snow puns on it's feed right now.

1. "Ice to meet you."

2. "Snow much fun!"

3. "What do you call a snowman in the summer? A puddle."

4. "The snuggle is real."

5. "Snow way out."

6. "I glove you."

7. "How does a Snowman get to work? By icicle."

8. "Some people are worth melting for." - Frozen

9. "There's snowplace like home."

10. "What do snowmen wear on their heads? Ice caps."

Shutterstock

11. "Best in snow."

12. "If snowflakes were currency, we’d all be rich in winter. We’d just make a trip to the nearest snow bank." 13. "Chill out man."

14. "Hipster ice: I was water before it got cool."

15. "What do you call a snowman with a six pack? An abdominal snowman."

16. "I love you snow much." 17. "Wisdom from a Snowman. It's OK to be a little bottom heavy. Don't get too much sun. Everyone nose carrots are good for you. Be a jolly happy soul. It takes a few extra rolls to make a good midsection. It's fun to hang out in your front yard. Remember, we're all a bit flakey. White is always appropriate. Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize."

18. "Love at frost sight."