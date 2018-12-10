No matter how much you might want to pretend otherwise, everyone knows that one of the best things about the holiday season is giving and receiving gifts. It's nice to get something thoughtful, cool, and sweet from a close friend or family member, and it can also be really fun to pick out the perfect present for someone you're close to. It's a holiday tradition that isn't ever going to go away, and the best thing you can do is embrace it and enjoy it! Still, as exciting as it is to open your own presents, as you get older, it starts to feel a little indulgent, and maybe even a little greedy. Shopping for gifts could make you think about all of the people in need out there who can't afford these same luxuries, and you might feel inspired to help. If so, there are lots of gifts that give back to charity, and you should absolutely look into them this year.

There are tons of brands and companies out there that partner with charitable organizations. The companies usually give a portion of their proceeds from all products or a specific product, and that goes towards a special cause. Sometimes there are also ethically sourced companies that work with people who need jobs and an education in different countries around the world, and buying from them helps give just that. Whatever route you go, you'll feel a lot better about holiday gift giving when you're also giving back to the people who really need it. Below are a few options:

1 A Cute Onesie Organic Unbleached Snappie, Long Sleeved $29.99 Mini and Meep Buy on Mini and Meep Mini & Meep sells adorable onesies that give back to families in need. For each purchase you make, 10 percent of all proceeds go to MANNA Food Back in Western North Carolina, which has a MANNA Packs for Kids program that provides free meals and emergency food assistance to public school students in the local community. Get one for your friend who recently had a baby.

3 Comfy Pajama Pants Dhana Full Punjammies Lounge Pants $54 Sudara Buy on Sudara If you're looking for a unique gift for a friend and you love to empower women, buy a pair of Sudara Punjammies. The items are made by women in India who are at high-risk or survivors of sex trafficking, so whenever you purchase them, you're helping to invest in job creation and skill training for these women.

6 A Stylish Leather Bag Vintage Satchel in Oiled Black $159.99 Sseko Designs Buy on Sseko Designs If you're looking to splurge on someone, go for this chic black bag. It works as a crossbody or a hand tote, it's sturdy and long-lasting, and it's super versatile. On top of that, Sseko provides employment and scholarship opportunities to women in Uganda who are working to pursue their dreams while overcoming poverty. Your purchase of anything helps support that mission.

7 A Stuffed Animal Charlotte The Dog $50 Cuddle and Kind Buy on Cuddle and Kind Buying a gift for a little one in your life? Consider a stuffed animal from Cuddle and Kind. They might be pricey, but each purchase gives 10 meals to children in need in North America and around the world, so it's worth it.

12 A Candle Holiday Candle $55 The Starling Project Buy on The Starling Project Made of pine and fir essential oils, this candle basically smells like the holiday season. The Starling Project helps provide development of solar power systems in countries like Rwanda by supporting UNICEF — each candle purchased helps support that.

15 A Speaker The Satellite Bluetooth Speaker $99 LSTN Sound Buy on LSTN Sound Splurge on someone you love with these stylish LSTN speakers. The company partners with the Starkey Hearing Foundation, which has helped over 4,000 people in Kenya and Rwanda hear for the first time, and every purchase gives towards that.

16 A Cool Planter Hanging Planter, Lake $44 Mud Love Buy on Mud Love This is the perfect gift for the person in your life who can't get enough plants. Your purchase will also provide one week of clean water to someone in the Central African Republic.

17 A Beautiful Necklace Seed Necklace $36 Bird and Stone Buy on Bird and Stone This pretty necklace is a thoughtful gift for anyone. And you'll feel good knowing that 10 percent of your purchase goes towards empowering female entrepreneurs in Kenya through the company's partnership with the Sisi Fund.