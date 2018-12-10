18 Last-Minute 2018 Gifts That Also Give Back To Charity
No matter how much you might want to pretend otherwise, everyone knows that one of the best things about the holiday season is giving and receiving gifts. It's nice to get something thoughtful, cool, and sweet from a close friend or family member, and it can also be really fun to pick out the perfect present for someone you're close to. It's a holiday tradition that isn't ever going to go away, and the best thing you can do is embrace it and enjoy it! Still, as exciting as it is to open your own presents, as you get older, it starts to feel a little indulgent, and maybe even a little greedy. Shopping for gifts could make you think about all of the people in need out there who can't afford these same luxuries, and you might feel inspired to help. If so, there are lots of gifts that give back to charity, and you should absolutely look into them this year.
There are tons of brands and companies out there that partner with charitable organizations. The companies usually give a portion of their proceeds from all products or a specific product, and that goes towards a special cause. Sometimes there are also ethically sourced companies that work with people who need jobs and an education in different countries around the world, and buying from them helps give just that. Whatever route you go, you'll feel a lot better about holiday gift giving when you're also giving back to the people who really need it. Below are a few options:
1A Cute Onesie
Mini & Meep sells adorable onesies that give back to families in need. For each purchase you make, 10 percent of all proceeds go to MANNA Food Back in Western North Carolina, which has a MANNA Packs for Kids program that provides free meals and emergency food assistance to public school students in the local community. Get one for your friend who recently had a baby.
2Chic Earrings
It's never been more important to protect our planet, and this line of jewelry and accessories helps you do that. Each piece is made with eco-friendly bamboo, and for every piece you buy, a tree is planted.
3Comfy Pajama Pants
If you're looking for a unique gift for a friend and you love to empower women, buy a pair of Sudara Punjammies. The items are made by women in India who are at high-risk or survivors of sex trafficking, so whenever you purchase them, you're helping to invest in job creation and skill training for these women.
4A Body Lotion
Who doesn't love to receive Lush as a gift? This lotion, made of ylang ylang, rosewood oil, and a hydrating cocoa butter base, is super soft and smells wonderful. And for every purchase made, Lush will donate 100 percent of the price (minus taxes) to small grassroots organizations like Friends of Borneo, Yayasan Hutanriau and Darwin Animal Doctors. They each work to prevent environmental destruction, fight climate change, and protect wildlife in Indonesia.
5A Classic Lipstick
It's basically impossible for anyone to have too much great lipstick, especially a statement red like this one. And for every lipstick sold, Sephora gives $10 to Sephora Stands, which is a program dedicated to empowering women and positively impacting communities.
6A Stylish Leather Bag
If you're looking to splurge on someone, go for this chic black bag. It works as a crossbody or a hand tote, it's sturdy and long-lasting, and it's super versatile. On top of that, Sseko provides employment and scholarship opportunities to women in Uganda who are working to pursue their dreams while overcoming poverty. Your purchase of anything helps support that mission.
7A Stuffed Animal
Buying a gift for a little one in your life? Consider a stuffed animal from Cuddle and Kind. They might be pricey, but each purchase gives 10 meals to children in need in North America and around the world, so it's worth it.
8A Pretty Bracelet
Give someone the gift of pretty jewelry, and know that each purchase you makes helps Ugandan and Indonesian artisans by giving them fair wages and safe working conditions.
9A Fun Tote Bag
Out Of Print sells tons of adorable literature themed tote bags, clothing items, and accessories. Each purchase helps to fund literacy programs and book donations to communities in need.
10A Hand Soap
The beautiful packaging on this hand soap makes this a sweet and thoughtful small gift for anyone. Plus, each soap purchased gives a bar of soap and a month of clean water to a community in need.
11A Bottle of Wine
A bottle of wine is a gift almost anyone would appreciate! One Hope helps fund Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism.
12A Candle
Made of pine and fir essential oils, this candle basically smells like the holiday season. The Starling Project helps provide development of solar power systems in countries like Rwanda by supporting UNICEF — each candle purchased helps support that.
13Bubble Bath
For every product sold, Mayfair Soap Foundry makes a donation to Starlight Children's Foundation, which helps improve the quality of life for kids and families around the United States experiencing difficult health challenges. This makes a great small gift for anyone.
14A Cute Mug
Buy this for the most outdoorsy person in your life. For every product sold, United By Blue will remove one pound of waste from America's oceans and waterways.
15A Speaker
Splurge on someone you love with these stylish LSTN speakers. The company partners with the Starkey Hearing Foundation, which has helped over 4,000 people in Kenya and Rwanda hear for the first time, and every purchase gives towards that.
16A Cool Planter
This is the perfect gift for the person in your life who can't get enough plants. Your purchase will also provide one week of clean water to someone in the Central African Republic.
17A Beautiful Necklace
This pretty necklace is a thoughtful gift for anyone. And you'll feel good knowing that 10 percent of your purchase goes towards empowering female entrepreneurs in Kenya through the company's partnership with the Sisi Fund.
18A Backpack
Every time you purchase one of these backpacks, the company provides 25 meals to families in need across the United States. That's pretty impressive.