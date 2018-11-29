You know who my favorite person is to shop for during the holiday season? Me. If you're like me and you can't wait to see what you've left yourself under the tree on Christmas morning, I've put together a list of 18 gifts to treat yourself to this holiday season, because you're fabulous and you deserve it.

We spend so much time shopping for our friends and family each season (do they know how lucky they are?) that we completely forget to indulge in a little retail therapy for ourselves. How could we be so careless? You're so busy buying those personalized socks for your BFF and that Batman Snuggie for your dad and a Disney princess wreath for the neighbor kid that you totes forgot that you asked yourself to get yourself Le Creuset's lavender cookware line because you *really* need it. How could you?

You can't disappoint yourself again this year. You already forgot to get yourself a present last year, and that was pretty embarrassing. Enough is enough. I know, I know. The holidays are about the joy of giving, blah blah blah who cares. This year, add yourself to Santa's nice list and treat yourself to one of these 18 gifts — or all of them.

1 LED Oil Diffuser Sztrokia Essential Oil Diffuser $50.99 Amazon You initially planned to buy this color changing LED essential oil diffuser for your cousin, but it's so cool that you're just going to keep it. Serves her right for getting drunk at the annual family reunion and telling everyone you peed the bed until you were 14.

3 Bathtub Caddy Expandable Bamboo Bathtub Caddy $37.99 Amazon You're so sick of accidentally spilling your wine in the tub. Never again, thanks to this bathtub caddy. Now you can get tipsy and watch "Game of Thrones" in the tub the way the universe intended.

5 Hot Sauce Kit Hot Sauce Kit $44.95 Amazon Are you that person who carries a mini sriracha bottle on your keychain? (Samesies.) It's time to level up with this DIY hot sauce kit.

9 Candle For Introverts Introverts Candle $20.25 Amazon If the only person you like is your dog, you definitely need this candle for introverts.

13 Hooded Blanket Hoodie Wearable Blanket $29.97 Amazon Isn't it time you start taking naps more seriously? What have you been doing with your life without this hooded blanket?

14 Agate Cheese Board Agate Cheese Board $78 Anthropologie If you don't have a cheese board made of natural agate stone, are you even an adult? This is going to seriously impress your dinner guests.

15 Personalized Cookie Cutters Custom Face Cookie Cutters $40 Etsy If you were thinking you didn't need a cookie cutter of your own face, you thought wrong. These are available from BoeTechLLC on Etsy.

16 Journal A5 Beautiful thoughts Journal $21.24 Etsy Be more mindful in 2019 and keep better track of your thoughts with this beautiful journal from FRANKstationary on Etsy.