18 Gifts To Treat Yourself With This Holiday Season
You know who my favorite person is to shop for during the holiday season? Me. If you're like me and you can't wait to see what you've left yourself under the tree on Christmas morning, I've put together a list of 18 gifts to treat yourself to this holiday season, because you're fabulous and you deserve it.
We spend so much time shopping for our friends and family each season (do they know how lucky they are?) that we completely forget to indulge in a little retail therapy for ourselves. How could we be so careless? You're so busy buying those personalized socks for your BFF and that Batman Snuggie for your dad and a Disney princess wreath for the neighbor kid that you totes forgot that you asked yourself to get yourself Le Creuset's lavender cookware line because you *really* need it. How could you?
You can't disappoint yourself again this year. You already forgot to get yourself a present last year, and that was pretty embarrassing. Enough is enough. I know, I know. The holidays are about the joy of giving, blah blah blah who cares. This year, add yourself to Santa's nice list and treat yourself to one of these 18 gifts — or all of them.
1LED Oil Diffuser
Sztrokia Essential Oil Diffuser
You initially planned to buy this color changing LED essential oil diffuser for your cousin, but it's so cool that you're just going to keep it. Serves her right for getting drunk at the annual family reunion and telling everyone you peed the bed until you were 14.
2Cappuccino Machine
Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Espresso and Cappuccino Maker, Silver
Your Starbucks habit is getting out of control, and those drinks aren't cheap. You could either spend $200 on four Sbux lattes or a machine to do it all yourself. Your call.
3Bathtub Caddy
Expandable Bamboo Bathtub Caddy
You're so sick of accidentally spilling your wine in the tub. Never again, thanks to this bathtub caddy. Now you can get tipsy and watch "Game of Thrones" in the tub the way the universe intended.
4Heated Unicorn Slippers
SMOKO Adorable Plush Unicorn Heated Foot Warmer Slippers
Keep your tootsies warm in even the chilliest of temperatures with these heated unicorn slippers — an absolute necessity.
5Hot Sauce Kit
Are you that person who carries a mini sriracha bottle on your keychain? (Samesies.) It's time to level up with this DIY hot sauce kit.
6Funny Gym Bag
Ban.do Women's Work It Out Gym Bag
Some people enjoy a protein smoothie and kale salad after a sweat sesh. You are not some people.
7Selfie Light And Stand
Selfie Ring Light With Cell Phone Holder Stand
You're already so photogenic, and with this ring light and stand, your selfies will be the envy of Instagrammers everywhere.
8Totally Relatable Work Mug
Pack of 2 - I survived another meeting that should have been an email
Honestly, have truer words ever been spoken? All your coworkers were thinking it. Now you're just dropping a subtle hint.
9Candle For Introverts
If the only person you like is your dog, you definitely need this candle for introverts.
10Rainfall Shower Head
WYJP 12 Inch Large Square Rain Showerhead
Want to feel like you're bathing in the rain, for the most relaxing and soothing shower you'll ever have? Here you go.
11Back Massager
RENPHO Rechargeable Handheld Deep Tissue Massager
You've had a long, stressful day, and you need a little DIY TLC. This back massager is the ultimate.
12Funny Wine Stoppers
Don't let another bottle of wine go stale. Plug it up in style, with these witty wine stoppers.
13Hooded Blanket
Isn't it time you start taking naps more seriously? What have you been doing with your life without this hooded blanket?
14Agate Cheese Board
If you don't have a cheese board made of natural agate stone, are you even an adult? This is going to seriously impress your dinner guests.
15Personalized Cookie Cutters
If you were thinking you didn't need a cookie cutter of your own face, you thought wrong. These are available from BoeTechLLC on Etsy.
16Journal
Be more mindful in 2019 and keep better track of your thoughts with this beautiful journal from FRANKstationary on Etsy.
17Passport Cover
Didn't you talk about wanting to travel the world? This leather passport cover from MesaDreams on Etsy is perfect for your next international adventure.
18Treat Yo Self Spoon
Parks and Recreation: Treat Yo Self - Stainless Steel Stamped Spoon
This spoon says it all. I suspect it'll be perfect for those nights you can't resist a bowl of ice cream.