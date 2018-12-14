If you're still snacking on carrots and ranch dressing when you start to get hangry, I'm here to tell you you're falling behind. Everyone's favorite ritzy grocery store released the top 10 food trends we can expect to see next year, and your carrots and ranch will no longer suffice. Instead, I've got 19 unique new foods you'll be buying from Whole Foods next year that will make your taste buds and your stomach go "What the heck??", but, you know, in a good way.

It probably comes as no surprise that when it comes to our food, we want to be wowed. Remember when galaxy foods were all the rage in 2016? Then we became obsessed with food hybrids and had things like spaghetti donuts and donugs. (That's a donut and chicken nugget hybrid, in case you're not up to speed.)

Last year, Whole Foods made predictions for which trends would take over 2018 — like mushroom becoming the new kale (true) — and now they've done it again. So, what can we expect in 2019?

Lots of meatless alternatives.

Seriously health-conscious snacks.

Eco-friendly packaging.

Extra ~fancy~ eats.

And so much more.

More specifically, here are 19 products you should look out for.

1 Pig Out Pigless Bacon Chips Pig Out If your mind races with thoughts of crispy, greasy bacon and you're interested in trying something piggy-free, Pig Out Chips might be the answer. According to their website, Pig Out Chips are made with mushroom slices that are cooked and seasoned to taste like real bacon. They come in the original flavor, cheddar, chipotle, and Kansas City BBQ. Or, if you really want to pig out (jokes!), grab a bag of all four and go to town.

2 Square Organics Protein Bar Amazon Next year, bars are keeping it simple. These no-nonsense protein bars are made with peanut butter, coconut sugar, vegan protein powder, MCTs from coconut oil, and puff cereal. Honestly, I was sold after "peanut butter."

3 Flow Alkaline Spring Water Amazon This naturally alkaline spring water may make some of us ghost on top water. It's full of minerals and electrolytes, and here's the detail that's really going to tickle your pickle: the eco-friendly packaging is 100 percent recyclable, and the cap is plant-based and 70 percent renewable.

4 Snacklins Snacklins The puffy, crispy chip is made from yuca, mushrooms, and onions — not even a crumb of pork. Other flavors include barbecue and Chesapeake Bay.

5 Fish-Free Tuna Good Catch Foods It's not easy finding plant-based tuna, but these guys went and did it. Their "tuna" is made with peas, soy, chickpeas, lentils, fava beans, and navy beans.

6 Gourmet Organic Chewy Candies Amazon If you're a candy lover but also into organic food, your dreams have come true. These chewies — which come in Birthday Cake, Rainbow Ice, Fairytale Fruit, Front Porch Lemonade, and Coconut Lime — are organic, non-GMO, vegan, made with natural coloring, and contain zero artificial flavors.

7 Smash Crispy Mint Chocolate Chip Amazon The ooey-gooey, crunchy, chewy, wonderfully sweet snack is going to level-up your snack time. As an added bonus, they're made from all-natural ingredients.

8 Louisville Vegan Jerky Amazon Beef jerky is to die for. Turkey jerky is heaven on earth. But in 2019, it's all about soy jerky — the new kid on the block. Next year you may find yourself sampling it to see how it holds up.

9 Serious Cheesy Puffs Fuller Foods These baked corn puffs are in a league of their own. They're handcrafted and made with natural, non-GMO ingredients. While cheese puffs haven't typically been considered artisanal, that's about to change. You can also get these in asiago black pepper, blue cheese jalapeño, maple bacon, and India pale ale.

10 Goat Cheese Cups Cypress Grove Maybe goat cheese hasn't been your go-to snack in the past, but it can be now, thanks to these resealable cups that make the fancy snack totally convenient. With flavors like jalapeño and herbs and red bell pepper and black garlic, your life is about to be a dairy dream.

11 Vanilla Bean Grass-Fed Ghee Butter Amazon The dairy-free alternative can replace butter and any kind of oil, including coconut and olive, and yields an interesting vanilla bean twist.

12 Organic Chocolate Bars Amazon One of these is made with quinoa, so you know it has to be fancy schmancy and uber healthy. Made with ingredients like cacao beans, raw cane sugar, cocoa butter, and vanilla beans, you can fulfill all your chocoholic wishes without doing any serious damage.

13 Organic Tea Amazon Tea is already a hit with most of us. Numi's USDA organic tea, served in non-GMO, biodegradable tea bags, is poised to take the forefront. Basically, this is the Cadillac of teas.

14 Creminelli Snacks Creminelli You don't have to go to Europe for fine and fancy charcuterie. Just go to the grocery store and grab a Creminelli snack. It's almost the same thing *and* it comes in this handy plastic package that's perfect for long commutes and midnight snacks.

15 Probiotic Chickpea Granola Amazon Granola stans have an exciting new option at their disposal — a probiotic chickpea granola. Sounds like a flavor combo that's definitely worth some exploration.

16 Collagen Creamer Amazon Collagen is supposed to improve your skin, hair, nails, and joints. And because this creamer is made from coconut milk and free of dairy, even the most sensitive bellies can enjoy it.

17 Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternative Forager Project Yogurt is the cat's pajamas, but not for people who can't digest dairy. "Cashewgurt" is the perfect alternative. It's creamy and smooth and bursting with flavor.