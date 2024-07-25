Here’s Your Horoscope For Thursday, July 25

The dreamy alignment of the moon and Neptune retrograde in Pisces fosters emotional and creative energy to inspire your morning. Start your day with optimism and faith. Kiss your loved ones. Dance to your favorite music. Romanticize your life.

Your inner fire dials up a notch this afternoon. The moon transitions into fierce and headstrong Aries, angling toward novelty-seeking Mars in Gemini. Trust your instincts and follow the most appealing path.

Mercury’s entrance into Virgo brings a reflective and analytical evening. Our planet of mindset feels at home in this practical zodiac sign. Be patient and helpful with your solution-oriented advice.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Make your to-do list in advance. You will have an easier time balancing a productive and healthy lifestyle with an efficient plan.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t burden yourself or your loved ones by expecting perfection. Ease up, Taurus, or you might ruin a pleasurable experience for yourself and others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) If your home needs an upgrade, now’s the time to figure out an efficient way to make improvements. Get the approval of your family or help from professionals who can help you through this process.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) People need answers and you’ve got solutions. Flex your knowledge and skills, giving credit to the sources of your information.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Reign in your spending, Leo. You may want to end a subscription service that is no longer valuable.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You may feel more timid and modest when expressing yourself. Try not to overthink how you are presenting yourself to the world. Act natural and be yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are not underperforming or falling behind, even if it feels like it. The problem lies in your impossible standards. How can you begin to shed your habit of looking for faults?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your friends and community are relying on your practical contributions, but don’t over-extend yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) When you speak up, be prepared for criticism or judgment. Don’t let this stop you from shining light on important issues.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Skepticism is healthy. Practice discernment, Capricorn. Ask questions before accepting anything as true, especially when people attempt to sway your beliefs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A narrow perspective will hinder your healing. When your mind is overwhelmed with nerves and fear, ask someone you trust for a different perspective.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You can’t fix people, you can only love and inspire them. Avoid looking at your significant other or best friend as a project. Accept them for who they are, flaws and all.