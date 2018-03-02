Really, all you need to be a book-lover is a good book and a place to read it. And a bookmark, for when you are inevitably interrupted halfway through a chapter. And a book tote, for when you need to lug those library books across town. And a customized personal library embosser, for when you lend your books out to your no-good, untrustworthy friends. I mean, sure, all these accessories aren't strictly necessary, but they are a lot of literary fun. So if you love books and you're looking for a way to express it, here are a whole mess of lovely, affordable book accessories that you can order from our benevolent overlords at Amazon.

These bookish accessories might seem minor, but they all have a pretty major impact on your reading life. A clip-able book light is a must-have for sleepovers and camping trips, after all. A handmade page-holder or a book stand is an absolute life saver when you're trying to read while taking notes. And where would you be without your library-themed socks? Add a little more book love to your life, or find the perfect gift for your favorite reader, all without stepping away from your computer screen:

1 A Nessie Bookmark Ssl-images-amazon Is that everyone's favorite cryptid peeking out from the top of your favorite book? Why yes it is. This supremely cute bookmark will mark your place in impeccable, Loch Ness Monster style. Nessie Tale Bookmark by OTOTO, $8.90

2 A Book Light Ssl-images-amazon The book light is a standard must-have for any serious nighttime reader. But don't settle for some boring, ugly, functional book light when you can pick up a light that's both fun and functional on Amazon. This clip-able light tucks into itself for travel, and comes in multiple designs. LED Book Light by French Bull, $9.99

3 A Custom Library Embosser Ssl-images-amazon Look. You love your books. And you love your friends. But if you lend a book to a friend, you want a guarantee that you will get that book back safely. This embosser will imprint your customized seal on every book you own, to remind everyone that this precious book came from your own personal library. Custom Library Embosser, $29.95

4 A Zipper Bookmark Ssl-images-amazon Zip your books closed with these incredibly cute zipper bookmarks. They even come in packs of three, because Amazon understands that you can't just stick to reading one book at a time. Zipper Bookmark, $10.90

5 These Handy Bookends Ssl-images-amazon Stop your books from piling up on the floor with these "stop hand" bookends. Are they cute? Yes. Are they slightly creepy? I'm not entirely sure, but I want them for all my bookshelves anyway. Stop Hand Bookends, $17.95

6 These Library Card Socks Ssl-images-amazon Keep your feet warm and literary with these classic library card socks, perfect for trips to your local library or reading at home under several cozy blankets. Out of Print Unisex Library Card Socks, $10.25

7 This Nifty Page Holder Ssl-images-amazon Struggling to read with one hand while holding your tea/wine/cat in the other? This handmade "personal book assistant" will keep your book open effortlessly, freeing up your other hand for important reading beverages. PagePal Page Holder, $24.95

8 A Personal Library Kit Ssl-images-amazon If you want to take your personal library to the next level, complete with date stamps and library cards, this is the perfect, old school kit for you. Knock Knock Personal Library Kit, $13.13

9 A Banned Book Tote Bag Ssl-images-amazon Lug your books (and various other tote-sized objects) around town while celebrating your literary freedom. This banned book tote bag features banned titles on one side, and those same titles "redacted" on the other. Out of Print Banned Book Tote Bag, $17.99

10 This Bamboo Bookrest Ssl-images-amazon Rest your weary books on this stylish bookrest. This stand will hold any cookbooks, dictionaries, textbooks, or other weighty tomes that might be hard to read single-handedly. Bamboo Bookrest, $14.99

11 This Sword Bookend Ssl-images-amazon This sword will keep your books in check, while also looking supremely cool on your desk, bookshelf, or mantle. No books were harmed in the making of this bookend. Sword Bookend, $25.00

12 These Literary Quote Bracelets Ssl-images-amazon Wear some of your favorite book quotes on your wrist with these literary quote bracelets, perfect for spicing up your bibliophile style. Literary Quote Bracelets, $12.99

13 This Old Book Candle Ssl-images-amazon There's nothing better than getting a whiff of that old book smell. But if you don't have any dusty old volumes at hand, this "Old Books" scented candle will do the trick. Ideal for relaxing or setting the literary mood. Old Books Book Lovers' Soy Candle, $18.00

14 This 'Once Upon a Time' Necklace Ssl-images-amazon This elegant little necklace will let everyone know that you wish you were reading instead of interacting with them. It's a tribute to fairy tales, or pretty much any other story that takes place long ago. Spinningdaisy Handcrafted Once Upon A Time Book Necklace, $12.99

15 A Book-Themed Case for your eReader Ssl-images-amazon Just because you have an e-reader, it doesn't mean you have to forego all those cool, leather-bound book covers. This Harry Potter inspired "spellbook" case will keep your kindle safe and spiffy, no matter what you're reading. Harry Potter Gryffindor House themed Kindle Case for eReader, $24.95

16 These 'Novel Teas' Ssl-images-amazon What's a good book without the accompanying cup of tea? These tea bags come with individual, book-inspired tags, to add a little bookish flare to every cup of soothing English Breakfast Tea. Novel Teas, $13.50

17 This Encyclopedia Phone Case Ssl-images-amazon Your phone is essentially your go-to source for all knowledge. So why not style it like a real encyclopedia with this lovely, bookish case? Handmade Faux Leather Classic Book Series Case for iPhone 5, $9.49

18 This 'First Lines Literature' Coffee Mug Ssl-images-amazon With some books, it's love at first line. Celebrate the greatest first lines in all of literature with this mug. Ideal for coffee, tea, vodka, or the reading beverage of your choice. First Lines Literature Coffee Mug, $13.99