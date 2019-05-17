Bustle

19 'Game Of Thrones' Wedding Ideas From Etsy

Courtesy of Etsy

If your boo already bent the knee, then that must mean a wedding is in the near future. Are you a fan of dragons and epic battle scenes so gruesome that they keep you up at night? Then you're going to want these 19 Game Of Thrones wedding ideas from Etsy.

GoT has changed the way we do life. I decided that all I want for my birthday this year is a replica of Arya's sword. We all want to give ourselves ridiculously long names. (Megan, Queen of the Condo, Protector of the Kitchen, Mother of a Chihuahua.) And perhaps most importantly of all, GoT-inspired weddings are the new big thing — minus any bloodshed, poisoned cake, or getting your head crushed by The Mountain.

In fact, photographer Katherine Elena went right ahead with a Game of Thrones-inspired wedding photo shoot, the images from which were shared by BuzzFeed. I must say, I'm definitely considering a long, white blond wig for my as yet unplanned wedding that I'll hopefully have before I die.

If traditional weddings aren't quite your jam and you want to show some love for the greatest show of all time, these 19 Game of Thrones-inspired wedding ideas from Etsy are the way to go.

1. Wedding Cake Topper

Game of Thrones Wedding Cake Topper

$20.95

$18.85

Etsy

There's only one proper way to cut the cake, and that's when you've got a GoT cake topper on it. Sold by HappyTopperStore.

2. Wedding Guest Book

Game of Thrones Wood Notebook

$14

Etsy

This is going to look simply stunning on your coffee table after the wedding is over. Sold by NoteBookTreasures.

3. Invitations

Wedding Is Coming Invitation Template

$13

Etsy

Your guests are going to be thrilled to get this in the mail with all the bills. Sold by PartyJoyDecor.

4. Table Numbers

Game Of Thrones - Westeros Map - Wedding Table Number Cards

$1.35

Etsy

So regal. So sophisticated. These table numbers are a must for your wedding decor. Sold by RebeccasLeaves.

5. Seating Chart

Wedding Seating Chart Printable

$46.53

Etsy

Your guests are *so* going to appreciate your attention to detail with this Game of Thrones-themed seating chart. Sold by redlinecs.

6. Banner

Wedding Is Coming Banner

$28.15

Etsy

Well, what else were you planning on hanging on the wall? Sold by CarismaticDesigns.

7. Champagne Glasses

Game of Thrones Wedding Flutes

$20.99

$18.89

Etsy

There's only one way to toast to your new marriage, and that's with these themed champagne glasses. Sold by HappyTopperStore.

8. Wedding Sign

Welcome Wedding Sign

$39.50

Etsy

Greet your wedding guests in true Games of Thrones style. Sold by ThePinkOwlDesigns.

9. Wedding Guest Book Alternative

Wedding Guest Book Alternative

$42.99

Etsy

If you really want a unique take on the traditional wedding guest book, this is probably it. Sold by WeddingHappyCraft.

10. Bouquet

Game of Thrones Wedding Flower Collection

$25

Etsy

Why spend hundreds (or thousands!) of dollars on flowers that are going to shrivel up, die, and end up in the trash? These will live forever! Sold by NewZLynn.

11. Wedding Favors

Game of Thrones Wedding

$3.50

Etsy

Has there ever been a greater combination than BBQ sauce and Game of Thrones? No. Sold by InNonnasKitchen.

12. Wedding Cake Serving Set

Game Of Thrones Wedding Cake Serving Set

$18

Etsy

You'll want to keep these as a keepsake for years to come. Sold by ChandysCreations.

13. Wine Bottle Lights

Game Of Thrones Wedding Centerpieces

$23.99

Etsy

Lighting changes everything, and these subtle fairy lights will add such a darling touch. Sold by winendezign.

14. Table Sign

Game Of Thrones Wedding Sign

$22

$19.80

Etsy

Bonus: You can keep this after the wedding and hang it in your home. Sold by HappyTopperStore.

15. Hodor Door Jam

Hodor Door Stop

$14

Etsy

Hear me out. I know you probably weren't thinking about door jams, but you need this. Sold by NakedWoodenWorks.

16. 3D Dragon Wall Art

Game Of Thrones Inspired 3D Dragon Wall Art

$14

Etsy

Certainly, your wedding wouldn't be complete without your favorite dragon friends. Sold by hipandclavicle.

17. Candle

Game Of Thrones Candle

$5.49

Etsy

Set the ambiance with these GoT-inspired candles that your guests will probably steal. Sold by SpecialKreations1.

18. Chair Backs

Game Of Thrones Laser Cut Chair Backs

$40

Etsy

The newlyweds only deserve the very best, and these decorative chair backs are extra fancy. Sold by LettersToYou.

19. Place Cards

Game Of Thrones Place Cards

$2.90

Etsy

The wax seal is everything. Sold by ImpressedCompany.