Calling all Hufflepuffs, Ravenclaws, Slytherins, and Gryffindors. The holiday season is upon us, which, for Potterheads (and the folks who love them) means exactly one thing: it’s time to finish knitting those annual Weasley sweaters and start shopping (Hogsmede, Amazon Prime — you choose) for the perfect Harry Potter-inspired presents. But with the endless — and seriously, I do mean endless — number of Potter products available for the purchasing, where does someone with a sack of silver Sickles to burn even start?

The good news is, if you’re purchasing Potter paraphernalia for the Harry Potter lover in your life, it’s pretty hard to go wrong. (Unless you mix up their House colors — that would be really bad.) This holiday season, might I suggest sprucing up your Potterhead’s burrow (or hut, hollow, dormitory, or castle) with some must-have Harry Potter-inspired home accessories? From the kitchen to the living room, the bedroom to the den, there are Harry Potter home goods that’ll make any room of the house just a little bit more magical.

Here are 19 giftable Harry Potter home accessories that you’ll totally want to keep for yourself this holiday season. (But, you know, try not to. At least not ALL of them.)

1. Hogwarts Gift Crate

Hogwarts Gift Crate $119.95 Williams Sonoma Complete with a Hogwarts-crested spatula (which doubles as a magic wand, of course) this Hogwarts Gift Crate is perfect for the witch or wizard who loves spending time in the kitchen. House-themed cookie cutters, two snitch ice balls, a Hogwarts beverage bottle, and towel make up this magical must-have. Buy on Williams Sonoma

2. Hedwig Bedside Table

Hedwig Bedside Table $349 PBteen The perfect place to stack that TBR pile, this Harry Potter-inspired bedside table features Hedwig perched atop a stack of books of her own. Buy on PBteen

3. Wand Wall Art

Wand Wall Art $17.99 Target For anyone who has ever dreamed of taking a trip to Ollivanders wand shop, this Harry Potter-inspired wall art is all about the magical ins and outs of what makes a truly one-of-a-kind wand. Buy on Target

4. Erised Glass Mirror

5. Golden Snitch Snack Bowl

6. Harry Potter Cookie Baking Kit

7. Hedwig Mood Light Table Lamp

Hedwig Mood Light Table Lamp $11.24 Target Set your space aglow with this adorable Hedwig-shaped mood light table lamp. She might not deliver letters for you, but at least you’ll be able to read them by the glow of her feathers. Buy on Target

8. Marauder’s Map Pillow Cover

Marauder’s Map Pillow Cover $0 $0 PBteen Rest your head like your favorite witch or wizard with this Marauder’s Map pillow cover. By day it sports a banner that reads: “I Solemnly Swear That I Am Up To No Good” and by night it glows with the silhouette of Hogwarts Castle. Buy on PBteen

9. Hogwarts House Crest Tumblers

10. Sequin Spectacles Throw Pillow

11. Ceramic Cauldron Soup Mug with Spoon

12. Deathly Hallows Bluetooth Speaker

13. Spells and Charms Graphic Art Print

Spells and Charms Graphic Art Print $25.99 Wayfair Practice your wand-waving with this Spells and Charms Graphic Art Print — featuring all the incantations and wand work a witch or wizard might need. The print is durable and fade-resistant, despite the fact that it looks like it could have fallen right out of one of Hermione’s ancient library books. Buy on Wayfair

14. Hogwarts House Apron

Hogwarts House Apron $39.95 Williams Sonoma For the witch or wizard who knows their house (and wants everyone else to know it too), this Hogwarts House Apron is perfect for whipping up a batch of treacle tarts or Mrs. Weasley’s holiday cookies. Buy on Williams Sonoma

15. House Crest Table Throw

House Crest Table Throw $129 Pottery Barn Table linens get a magical upgrade with this House Crest Table Throw — featuring all four Hogwarts House color and crests. Just make sure you don’t seat a Gryffindor next to a Slytherin at your next gathering. Buy on Pottery Barn

16. Hogwarts Houses Ceramic Dinnerware Set

17. Harry Potter Luggage Bundle

18. Reversible Comforter

Harry Potter Reversible Comforter $69.99 Wayfair Featuring the iconic Harry Potter glasses and lightning bolt, this cozy comforter will invite you to wind down after a long day of magical mischief. Buy on Wayfair

19. Throw Pillow

