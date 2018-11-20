19 Giftable Harry Potter Home Accessories You’ll Want To Keep For Yourself This Holiday Season
Calling all Hufflepuffs, Ravenclaws, Slytherins, and Gryffindors. The holiday season is upon us, which, for Potterheads (and the folks who love them) means exactly one thing: it’s time to finish knitting those annual Weasley sweaters and start shopping (Hogsmede, Amazon Prime — you choose) for the perfect Harry Potter-inspired presents. But with the endless — and seriously, I do mean endless — number of Potter products available for the purchasing, where does someone with a sack of silver Sickles to burn even start?
The good news is, if you’re purchasing Potter paraphernalia for the Harry Potter lover in your life, it’s pretty hard to go wrong. (Unless you mix up their House colors — that would be really bad.) This holiday season, might I suggest sprucing up your Potterhead’s burrow (or hut, hollow, dormitory, or castle) with some must-have Harry Potter-inspired home accessories? From the kitchen to the living room, the bedroom to the den, there are Harry Potter home goods that’ll make any room of the house just a little bit more magical.
Here are 19 giftable Harry Potter home accessories that you’ll totally want to keep for yourself this holiday season. (But, you know, try not to. At least not ALL of them.)
1. Hogwarts Gift Crate
Complete with a Hogwarts-crested spatula (which doubles as a magic wand, of course) this Hogwarts Gift Crate is perfect for the witch or wizard who loves spending time in the kitchen. House-themed cookie cutters, two snitch ice balls, a Hogwarts beverage bottle, and towel make up this magical must-have.
2. Hedwig Bedside Table
The perfect place to stack that TBR pile, this Harry Potter-inspired bedside table features Hedwig perched atop a stack of books of her own.
3. Wand Wall Art
For anyone who has ever dreamed of taking a trip to Ollivanders wand shop, this Harry Potter-inspired wall art is all about the magical ins and outs of what makes a truly one-of-a-kind wand.
4. Erised Glass Mirror
Discover your heart’s desire (or, just glam up your space a bit, wizard-style) with this desktop or wall-mounted mirror, designed after the iconic Mirror of Erised.
5. Golden Snitch Snack Bowl
Snacking takes a totally magical turn with this Golden Snitch Snack Bowl, complete with winged lid. No promises that it won’t take flight the minute you’ve poured your peanuts into it.
6. Harry Potter Cookie Baking Kit
Harry Potter Cookie Baking Kit
These stainless steel cookie cutters come in shapes like Harry’s glasses, Hedwig the owl, the Hogwarts Express, and more. Designed for the kitchen-savvy Potterhead.
7. Hedwig Mood Light Table Lamp
Set your space aglow with this adorable Hedwig-shaped mood light table lamp. She might not deliver letters for you, but at least you’ll be able to read them by the glow of her feathers.
8. Marauder’s Map Pillow Cover
Rest your head like your favorite witch or wizard with this Marauder’s Map pillow cover. By day it sports a banner that reads: “I Solemnly Swear That I Am Up To No Good” and by night it glows with the silhouette of Hogwarts Castle.
9. Hogwarts House Crest Tumblers
Drink your pumpkin juice (or any other magical beverage of your choice) in Hogwarts-style, with this set of four Hogwarts House Crest tumblers—one each of Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin.
10. Sequin Spectacles Throw Pillow
Sequin Spectacles Throw Pillow
Whimsical and wizardly, with just the right bit of bedazzle, this sequin throw pillow, featuring Harry’s signature spectacles and lightning bolt scar, will spruce up anyone’s space: wizard or Muggle.
11. Ceramic Cauldron Soup Mug with Spoon
Ceramic Cauldron Soup Mug with Spoon
Whip up some Felix Felicis or Pepperup Potion (or, you know, some regular ol’ chicken noodle soup) with this Harry Potter potions class-inspired Ceramic Cauldron Soup Mug, wand (aka: spoon) included. Professor Snape, however, is not.
12. Deathly Hallows Bluetooth Speaker
Deathly Hallows Bluetooth Speaker
Master death (the wizarding way) while listening to your favorite music, with this stylish and smartphone-compatible Bluetooth speaker in a Deathly Hallows design.
13. Spells and Charms Graphic Art Print
Spells and Charms Graphic Art Print
Practice your wand-waving with this Spells and Charms Graphic Art Print — featuring all the incantations and wand work a witch or wizard might need. The print is durable and fade-resistant, despite the fact that it looks like it could have fallen right out of one of Hermione’s ancient library books.
14. Hogwarts House Apron
For the witch or wizard who knows their house (and wants everyone else to know it too), this Hogwarts House Apron is perfect for whipping up a batch of treacle tarts or Mrs. Weasley’s holiday cookies.
15. House Crest Table Throw
Table linens get a magical upgrade with this House Crest Table Throw — featuring all four Hogwarts House color and crests. Just make sure you don’t seat a Gryffindor next to a Slytherin at your next gathering.
16. Hogwarts Houses Ceramic Dinnerware Set
Hogwarts Houses 16-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set
Dine like you eat in the Great Hall every night, with this Harry Potter-inspired dinnerware. Each Hogwarts House is represented by a 4-piece dining set: complete with a dinner plate, a salad plate, a bowl, and a cup. Just be sure you keep your guests’ Houses straight.
17. Harry Potter Luggage Bundle
Harry Potter Hard-Sided Luggage Bundle
Travel like a wizard with these vintage-inspired Harry Potter luggage bundles — each set of two features one Hogwarts Crest and one Hogwarts House of your choice. Floo powder not included.
18. Reversible Comforter
Harry Potter Reversible Comforter
Featuring the iconic Harry Potter glasses and lightning bolt, this cozy comforter will invite you to wind down after a long day of magical mischief.
19. Throw Pillow
Whether you’re wizard-ing up your living space or resting your head directly on Harry, this plush (Potter-shaped) throw pillow is way too cute to pass up.
