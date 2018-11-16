If there's a Potterhead on your holiday gift list, check out these 25 Harry Potter stocking stuffers, one of which is sure to be the perfect gift for that friend or loved one who's still obsessed with all things Potter.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone turned 20 years old this year. Seven books, eight films, dozens of tie-in media, and a spin-off film franchise later, we still can't get enough of the wizarding world. Who among us hasn't wanted to cuddle a Bowtruckle, watch out for Nargles, or catch a few Cornish Pixies? It's been 20 years, and we're all still waiting to receive our Hogwarts letters.

Even if those letters are never going to happen, there are plenty of ways for each of us to bring Harry Potter into our lives and homes. From jewelry to home decor, candles to cookery, Harry Potter merchandise is everywhere, bringing booming business to plenty of brands, including Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma. The magical merchandise from J.K. Rowling's most famous works doesn't show any sign of losing its sparkle.

Check out the 25 Harry Potter stocking stuffers I've picked out for you below:

1. Harry Potter™ Gryffindor™ Motto Set of 2

2. Harry Potter™ House Crest Cookie Cutters, Set of 4

3. Quidditch™ S'ip by S'well® Bottle

4. Espresso Patronum (Wand) Coffee Mug

5. Harry Potter™ Velvet Jewelry Pouch

6. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them™ Niffler™ Plush

7. Deathly Hallows Original PopGrip

Deathly Hallows Original PopGrip $15 PopSockets Casually advertise your love for Harry Potter with this black-and-white PopGrip. It helps keep your phone in your hand, and doubles as a stand, like some kind of magical device.

8. Harry Potter™ Hedwig™ Hallmark Ornament

9. Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Charm Bookmark

Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Charm Bookmark $6.99 Hallmark I love these metal bookmarks, because they hold your place securely without blending in too much with the pages of your book. This one sports a lovely Deathly Hallows charm, which will look regal, no matter what book you're reading.

10. Harry Potter Hufflepuff Crest Ceramic Mug

11. Set of 7 Harry Potter Pencils

12. Christmas at the Burrow 8 oz Book Lovers' Soy Candle

13. Harry Potter Faux Leather Travel Journal

14. I Solemnly Swear That I Am Up To No Good Shot Glass

15. Green Snake Necklace

16. The Boy Who Lived S'ip by S'well® Bottle

17. Harry Potter™ Pancake Molds

18. Repeating Dark Mark Ladies Scarf

19. Harry Potter™ Hogwarts Is My Home Two Tone Charm Bangle

20. Harry Potter Dobby Christmas Socks

21. Harry Potter Light Painting Wand

22. Marauder's Map Scarf

Marauder's Map Scarf $24.95 Universal Orlando Take it from someone who has given this item as a gift before: it never fails to disappoint, no matter how mischievous — or not — the recipient is.

23. Harry Potter Golden Deathly Hallows Enamel Pin

24. Hermione Granger™ Time-Turner™ by Noble Collection

25. Harry Potter Recycled Stars Book Earrings