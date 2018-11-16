25 Harry Potter Stocking Stuffers Just As Powerful As A Cheering Spell

If there's a Potterhead on your holiday gift list, check out these 25 Harry Potter stocking stuffers, one of which is sure to be the perfect gift for that friend or loved one who's still obsessed with all things Potter.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone turned 20 years old this year. Seven books, eight films, dozens of tie-in media, and a spin-off film franchise later, we still can't get enough of the wizarding world. Who among us hasn't wanted to cuddle a Bowtruckle, watch out for Nargles, or catch a few Cornish Pixies? It's been 20 years, and we're all still waiting to receive our Hogwarts letters.

Even if those letters are never going to happen, there are plenty of ways for each of us to bring Harry Potter into our lives and homes. From jewelry to home decor, candles to cookery, Harry Potter merchandise is everywhere, bringing booming business to plenty of brands, including Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma. The magical merchandise from J.K. Rowling's most famous works doesn't show any sign of losing its sparkle.

Check out the 25 Harry Potter stocking stuffers I've picked out for you below:

1. Harry Potter™ Gryffindor™ Motto Set of 2

Harry Potter™ Gryffindor™ Motto Set of 2

$58

Alex and Ani

This beaded bangle set doesn't overstate your loyalty to the Gryffindor house, but it will show everyone that you belong among the brave of heart.

2. Harry Potter™ House Crest Cookie Cutters, Set of 4

Harry Potter™ House Crest Cookie Cutters, Set of 4

$16.95

Williams Sonoma

Make some kitchen magic with these Harry Potter cookie cutters from Williams Sonoma, which stamp every treat with a Hogwarts house crest.

3. Quidditch™ S'ip by S'well® Bottle

Quidditch™ S'ip by S'well® Bottle

$19.99

S'ip by S'well®

Display your love for the wizarding world's greatest sport with this licensed, spill-proof water bottle made from stainless steel.

4. Espresso Patronum (Wand) Coffee Mug

Espresso Patronum (Wand) White 15 OZ Coffee Mug

$15.99

LookHUMAN

If coffee protects you from the dementors of everyday life, you're going to want to find this fitting mug among your holiday haul.

5. Harry Potter™ Velvet Jewelry Pouch

Harry Potter™ Velvet Jewelry Pouch, Ravenclaw™, Blue

$29

PBTeen

Available in all four house designs, this lovely pouch will store the Ravenclaw diadem, the locket of Salazar Slytherin, or any other number of heirlooms and jewels.

6. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them™ Niffler™ Plush

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them™ Niffler™ Plush

$19.95

Harry Potter Shop

This adorable Niffler plush will keep your most treasured belongings safe, by keeping them all to himself.

7. Deathly Hallows Original PopGrip

Deathly Hallows Original PopGrip

$15

PopSockets

Casually advertise your love for Harry Potter with this black-and-white PopGrip. It helps keep your phone in your hand, and doubles as a stand, like some kind of magical device.

8. Harry Potter™ Hedwig™ Hallmark Ornament

Harry Potter™ Hedwig™ Hallmark Ornament

$7.99

Hallmark

This resin Hedwig ornament is the perfect, nonsectarian way to infuse your holiday season with a little bit of Harry Potter magic.

9. Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Charm Bookmark

Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Charm Bookmark

$6.99

Hallmark

I love these metal bookmarks, because they hold your place securely without blending in too much with the pages of your book. This one sports a lovely Deathly Hallows charm, which will look regal, no matter what book you're reading.

10. Harry Potter Hufflepuff Crest Ceramic Mug

Harry Potter Hufflepuff Crest Ceramic Mug

$16.95

Harry Potter Shop

This bright, cheery mug makes a great gift for your favorite Hufflepuff, because Merlin knows they don't get enough credit for being the most loyal of houses.

11. Set of 7 Harry Potter Pencils

Set of 7 Harry Potter Pencils

$14.95

IceyDesigns on Etsy

Sporting phrases like "You're just as sane as I am" and "Don't let the muggles get you down," these pencils are almost too cute to use.

12. Christmas at the Burrow 8 oz Book Lovers' Soy Candle

Christmas at the Burrow - 8 oz Book Lovers' Soy Candle

$18

Frostbeard on Etsy

Smelling of cookies, cinnamon, and vanilla, this Harry Potter-inspired candle makes a great gift for anyone who knows that Weasley is our king.

13. Harry Potter Faux Leather Travel Journal

Harry Potter Faux Leather Travel Journal

$22.90

Hot Topic

This 100-page journal would make a gorgeous addition to any young witch or wizard's grimoire collection.

14. I Solemnly Swear That I Am Up To No Good Shot Glass

Inspired by Harry Potter Shot Glass - I Solemnly Swear - Mischief Managed

$9.97

Amazon

This durable shot glass will brighten up your holidays with a little bit of Marauders-approved mischief.

15. Green Snake Necklace

Green Snake Necklace

$28

ElkaBeadsArt on Etsy

Although it isn't Harry Potter licensed, this green snake necklace would make an awesome, beaded familiar for the Slytherin in your life.

16. The Boy Who Lived S'ip by S'well® Bottle

The Boy Who Lived S'ip by S'well® Bottle

$19.99

S'ip by S'well®

This gorgeous, white water bottle from S'ip by S'well® subtly announces your Potterhead status to the rest of the (Muggle) world.

17. Harry Potter™ Pancake Molds

HARRY POTTER™ Pancake Molds

$19.95

Williams Sonoma

You'll feel like a kid again with this adorable set of Potter-inspired pancake molds, which includes a golden snitch, lightning bolt, glasses, and the Sorting Hat.

18. Repeating Dark Mark Ladies Scarf

Repeating Dark Mark Ladies Scarf

$24.95

Universal Orlando

Covered in Dark Marks, this scarf is the perfect gift for a Harry Potter fan who harbors a keen interest in the dark arts.

19. Harry Potter™ Hogwarts Is My Home Two Tone Charm Bangle

Harry Potter™ Hogwarts is My Home Two Tone Charm Bangle

$38

Alex and Ani

This fabulous bangle bracelet is perfect for anyone who still laments not receiving their Hogwarts letter on the occasion of their 11th birthday.

20. Harry Potter Dobby Christmas Socks

Harry Potter Dobby Christmas Socks

$12

Out of Print Clothing

These mismatched socks are covered in tiny brooms and snitches, and will be cherised by House Elves and humans alike.

21. Harry Potter Light Painting Wand

Harry Potter Light Painting Wand

$30

Urban Outfitters

This magical wand will allow you to take Instagram-ready pictures, quicker than you can say "Lumos."

22. Marauder's Map Scarf

Marauder's Map Scarf

$24.95

Universal Orlando

Take it from someone who has given this item as a gift before: it never fails to disappoint, no matter how mischievous — or not — the recipient is.

23. Harry Potter Golden Deathly Hallows Enamel Pin

Harry Potter Golden Deathly Hallows Enamel Pin - BoxLunch Exclusive

$8.90

BoxLunch

This ornate enamel pin jazzes up the Deathly Hallows symbol with some lovely, gilded wildflowers. The Harry Potter fan in your life is sure to treasure it.

24. Hermione Granger™ Time-Turner™ by Noble Collection

Hermione Granger™ Time-Turner™ by Noble Collection

$59.95

Harry Potter Shop

This 24K-plated recreation of Hermione's time-turner comes with its own collectible shadowbox and 18-inch chain, and your favorite Potterhead will want to turn it again and again, just to relive the moment you gave it to them.

25. Harry Potter Recycled Stars Book Earrings

Harry Potter Recycled Stars Book Earrings

$18

gabigabiheyshop on Etsy

Taken directly from the pages of the Harry Potter books, these earrings are a beautiful, subtle gift that any Potterhead would love to receive.