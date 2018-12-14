19 Harry Potter Tops, Because Potterheads Are Seriously The Easiest People To Buy For
Whether you’re running a tad behind on your holiday shopping or are looking for just one more perfect gift for a special someone, there’s one thing you can count on: Harry Potter fans (aka: Potterheads) like nothing more than some totally magical Harry Potter merchandise. Totes, pins, scarves, socks, Harry Potter t-shirts by the dozen — it’s hard to go wrong when holiday gift hunting for a Potterhead. (Seriously, it’s true. Harry Potter fans are just about the easiest people to purchase gifts for. AND there’s practically NO END to the Harry Potter swag out there just waiting to stuff a stocking or sit under a tree.)
The caveat? With so much Harry Potter apparel to choose from, it’s hard for a gift giver to know where to begin. Unless you’re a Potterhead yourself, you might be baffled by questions of what Hogwarts House colors to be mindful of, why that circle inside a triangle keeps appearing on everything, and what, exactly, a Muggle is, anyway. (Is it a compliment? An insult? Would someone want to broadcast it on their t-shirt?)
To make things a little easier on you (you are kinda bordering on leaving your holiday shopping to the last minute here, after all) here are 19 Harry Potter tees and tops that any Potterhead will love to receive this holiday season.
1. “Books Turn Muggles into Wizards” T-Shirt
“Books Turn Muggles into Wizards” T-Shirt
Hermione would definitely agree with the sentiments of this t-shirt — am I right?
2. “Happiness Can Be Found…” Dumbledore Quote Tee
A basic black tee, emblazoned with one of the most iconic Dumbledore quotes — what more could a Potterhead want this holiday season?
3. Hogwarts Crest T-Shirt
Wear your Hogwarts House colors — and the other three, of course — with pride, with this Hogwarts Crest tee.
4. Dumbledore's Army T-Shirt
I’m pretty sure every Potterhead secretly (or, you know, openly) wishes they’d been invited to be a part of Dumbledore’s Army too.
5. “When in Doubt, Go to the Library” Sweatshirt
“When in Doubt, Go to the Library” Sweatshirt
Wise words from the wisest of young witches. Perfect for the book-loving, Hermione-obsessed Potterhead.
6. Platform 9 ¾ T-Shirt
“Now, all you've got to do is walk straight at the wall between platforms 9 and 10.” Don’t forget.
7. Gryffindor Quidditch Sweater
Cute, cropped, and about as high fashion as a Quidditch match is ever going to get. Team Gryffindor, of course.
8. “Dobby Will Always Be There” T-Shirt
“Dobby Will Always Be There” T-Shirt
Was there ever an elf loved more than Dobby? Sob.
9. “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” Tee
“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” T-Shirt
Consistently voted the most favorite book of the entire Harry Potter series. (I’ve heard it’s because it’s the only book in which Voldemort doesn’t appear, but every Potterhead probably has their own reasons.)
10. Wands T-Shirt
11 inches long, made of holly, and a phoenix feather at its core… Don’t forget, the wand always choses the wizard.
11. Bellatrix Lestrange T-Shirt
Hate Bellatrix, sure. But love the tee. (Or, you know, just sleep in it.)
12. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” Tee
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” T-Shirt
The novel that started the obsession. Nobody will doubt your Harry Potter fandom if you wear this one to your family holiday dinner.
13. “Just A Wizard Girl…” Top
Harry Potter AND Journey, all wrapped up in one tiny t-shirt? #Obsessed.
14. Elder Wand T-Shirt
Rumor has it (and also, J.K. Rowling told us) that the core of the Elder Wand is the tail hair of a Thestral, apparently: "a powerful and tricky substance that can be mastered only by a witch or wizard capable of facing death.” So, you know, not super cheery. But it makes a festive tee.
15. House Crest Banners Hoodie
“You might belong in Gryffindor, where dwell the brave at heart… you might belong in Hufflepuff, where they are just and loyal… or yet in wise old Ravenclaw, if you've a ready mind… or perhaps in Slytherin, you'll make your real friends…” However you’re sorted, you need this sweatshirt.
16. “Mischief Managed” T-Shirt
If you solemnly swear that you’re up to no good — and you’re ready to have a little fun and also, probably, face some danger — then this shirt is for you. Marauder's Map not included. Unfortunately. (But can you imagine if it was?)
17. Harry Potter Glasses-Inspired Tee
Harry Potter Glasses-Inspired T-Shirt
Because we Potterheads can never get enough of those cute glasses and signature lightning bolt scar.
18. Muggle T-Shirt
Muggles need love too.
19. Harry Potter Love Tee
Inspired by the most iconic symbols of the Harry Potter series: wands, brooms, the Sorting Hat, the Golden Snitch, the Deathly Hallows, Harry’s glasses and lightning bolt scar, Platform 9 ¾ and more, there will be no question of your Harry Potter obsession in this tee.