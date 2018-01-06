19 Netflix Original Movies You Didn't Know Existed That Are Gonna Be Your New Obsessions

Did you know that there's more to Netflix original content than Stranger Things (staff writer: Jessie Nickson-Lopez) and The Crown (casting: Nina Gold)? OK, maybe you did, but did you know that Netflix actually has a whole library of original movies beyond Mudbound (director: Dee Rees) and First They Killed My Father (director: Angelina Jolie)? Well, then these 19 Netflix originals you didn't know existed might surprise you. In addition to producing hit original shows, Netflix has also produced and/or acquired a healthy amount of original movies. And, while they're not all Oscar bait (like the movies listed above), they're all still worth watching.

Netflix original movies aren't necessarily commissioned or made by Netflix. Often times the website will act as a distributor for a film that has already been produced, so while they might not have been involved from the very beginning, it's thanks to Netflix that any of these movies saw any kind of release in the U.S. In other words, good luck trying to find these movies anywhere else. Even more impressive: they cover all genres. There's horror movies, science fiction, romance, drama, and even a healthy amount of foreign films released solely via Netflix. No matter your mood, there's a Netflix original movie for you.

1 'Little Evil' Netflix on YouTube Little Evil (editor: Tia Nolan) is an original movie about a newlywed who thinks his weird stepson might just be the devil. Released for Halloween in 2017, Little Evil flew under the radar without making much of a dent, but this dark comedy is definitely worth a watch.

2 'The Babysitter' Netflix on YouTube A boy infatuated with his hot teenage babysitter decides to stay up one night and see what she does after he goes to sleep in The Babysitter (production design: Kristen Vallow). What he finds: a wild teen party that starts with spin the bottle and ends with human sacrifice.

3 'ARQ' Netflix on YouTube Robbie Amell stars in ARQ (makeup department head: Traci Loader), a drama about a man who is stuck reliving the same day over and over again, one during which a gang of thieves try to steal some kind of super technology from him and his partner.

4 'Spectral' Netflix on YouTube Supernatural warfare has arrived in Spectral (producer: Jillian Share), a movie about a Special Ops unit desperate to uncover the nature of a brand new, never before seen, and apparently unbeatable force. Perfect for when you've watched every other alien invasion movie out there.

5 'Wheelman' Netflix on YouTube The life of a getaway driver is never simple. In Wheelman (costume design: Virginia Johnson), one such driver is finding that out the hard way after a bank robbery gone bad and a betrayal lands him on the wrong side of a manhunt.

6 'Sand Castle' Netflix on YouTube British heartthrobs Nicholas Hoult and Henry Cavill star in Sand Castle (executive producer: Juliet Berman), a war drama set in 2003 Iraq. It's your standard war movie, full of firefights and inner turmoil. Oh, and sexy actors, but that's just extra.

7 'Message From The King' Netflix on YouTube Can't wait to see Black Panther (costume design: Ruth E. Carter)? See star Chadwick Boseman kick some ass early in Message from the King (cinematography: Monika Lenczewska), about a man who travels all the way from South Africa to Los Angeles to avenge his sister's death.

8 'Win It All' Netflix on YouTube Fans of New Girl (creator: Elizabeth Meriwether) probably wasted no time watching Win It All (set decoration: Jennifer Herrig) when it first premiered on Netflix — Jake Johnson, aka Nick from New Girl, stars — but for others it flew under the radar. The movie is a dark comedy about a compulsive gambler addicted to losing (Johnson) who can't help himself when he finds himself in possession of a bag full of cash.

9 'Shimmer Lake' Netflix on YouTube Shimmer Lake (production coordinator: Debbie Wilkinson) is one part small town dark comedy, three parts dimwitted bank robbing intrigue, and one part bumbling sheriff.

12 'Deirdra & Laney Rob A Train' Netflix on YouTube With their mother in jail and no way to provide form themselves or their family, sisters Laney (Rachel Crow) and Deidra (Ashleigh Murray) decide they're going to rob a train in Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (writer: Shelby Farrell). Chaos and hijinks ensue.

10 'The Siege of Jadotville' Netflix on YouTube The Siege of Jadotville (art direction: Anita Van Hemert) is a period movie about the 1961 conflict between an Irish U.N. force and a huge group of troops and mercenaries in the Congo.

11 'Burning Sands' Netflix on YouTube Get a terrifying look at one young man's experience rushing a fraternity in Burning Sands (writer: Christine T. Berg). It's disturbing, gross, and truly shows the demented nature of bro culture.

12 'Tramps' Netflix on YouTube Two young adults get tangled in one huge mess in Tramps (visual effects: Bridget Fullan) when they're thrown together to perform a job — exchanging a suitcase for a package for friends, no questions asked — and mess it up.

13 'Take The 10' Netflix on YouTube Two friends steal tickets to a music festival in Take the 10 (casting: Lauren Grey), oh and some drugs for good measure, resulting in one crazy and potentially fatal day.

14 'Clinical' Netflix on YouTube Clinical (editor: Yvonne Valdez) is a psychological thriller guaranteed to make you scream, and will probably have you questioning your own sanity. Word of advice: watch with the lights on.

15 'Small Crimes' Netflix on YouTube A cop imprisoned for the attempted murder of a District Attorney is released in Small Crimes (production manager: Michelle Quinn), only to find himself right in the middle of the corruption that landed him in jail in the first place. Bonus: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, aka Jaime Lannister, stars.

16 'Mercy' Netflix on YouTube Four brothers find themselves fighting for their lives in Mercy (key makeup artist: Megan Norris), a classic home invasion horror flick. After returning home to see their dying mother, the brothers end up in a battle for a massive inheritance, and under siege from mysterious attackers.

17 'Rebirth' Netflix on YouTube Kyle, a father who is looking for a bit of adventure to break up the monotony of his life, goes on a wild weekend escape in Rebirth (production design: Amelia Brooke). His weekend program, billed as a chance for humans to reconnect with themselves and open up to new experiences, could just be a crazy cult of self improvement, or it could be something much more sinister.

18 'Coin Heist' Netflix on YouTube A group of teenagers join together in Coin Heist (director: Emily Hagins) to make a few coins they intend to sell for millions. The goal: make enough money to fund after school activities, scholarships, and help repay the money one student's dad stole from the school. And, no, your eyes do not deceive you, that is indeed Alison from Pretty Little Liars (creator: I. Marlene King).