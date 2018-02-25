While it is always tough to top the sparkle and excitement of the opening ceremony, photos of the 2018 Olympics closing ceremony show how PyeongChang still managed to closed it out in style. From K-pop stars and Ivanka Trump to the athlete parade and the sneak peak at Beijing's 2022 games, the closing ceremony was a spectacle to behold.

Like in the opening ceremony, the athletes get a chance to walk around the Olympic Stadium (which was built solely for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic and Paralympic Games). Team USA bounded around the stadium during the parade, this time donning white heated bomber jackets instead of the red, white, and blue parkas they wore during the opening ceremony. Despite America's fairly disappointing medal count, the Olympians stood just as tall, as now many of them look forward to more training for the next four years.

And speaking of America — presidential daughter Ivanka Trump's presence at the end of the games offered its own photo-worthy moments, though she didn't have a high-ranking North Korean official behind her like Vice President Mike Pence did during the opening ceremony.

Some of the most exciting photos, though, came from the Beijing performance, meant to hype up the 2022 Winter Olympics. The IOC president handed the Olympic flag to China, and the kickoff of four years of waiting for more winter sports began.

Here are some of the best photos from the 2018 closing ceremony, from start to finish.

Colorful Rollerbladers

Rollerbladers who looked like they were skiing kicked off the ceremony as lights were projected onto the stage.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump stood with the official delegations.

A Cute Performance

Jang Sa-ik and a group of children performed the South Korean national anthem.

That Slope

Remember in the opening ceremony, when two hockey players had to run up that entire slope to light the Olympic flame?

This Guitarist!

Guitarist Yang Tae-Hwan shredded during the closing ceremony — and she's only 13!

Team USA!

Team USA ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates danced their way through the parade of nations.

OK, That's Impressive

French figure skater Morgan Cipres carried his partner Vanessa James during the parade as only a figure skater could.

No Longer Unified?

North and South Korea did not march under a unified flag during the closing ceremony, as they did in the opening ceremony.

A Medal Ceremony

There was a medal award ceremony for the women's mass start skiing event. Norway's Marit Bjoergen won gold.

And Another One

The men's mass start award ceremony also took place, with Finland's Iivo Niskanen taking cold.

This Black & White Dance

To be honest, things got a bit trippy and dark for a minute.

CL's Performance

South Korean singer CL gave a fierce performance.

Passing The Olympic Flag

IOC President Thomas Bach waves the Olympic flag as he passes it between South Korean and Chinese officials.

Beijing's Pandas

The pandas during the Beijing 2022 kickoff kind of stole the show.

These Memorable Athletes

A few memorable Olympians joined the IOC president for a photo opportunity.

EXO

People around the world were most excited for EXO's performance.

The Kids Returned To Say Goodbye

The children from the opening ceremony showed up one final time to give the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games a proper send-off during what felt like an EDM dance party at the end.

The DJ

No, for real, the closing ceremony turned into a dance party, complete with a DJ.

The Dance Party

And that was it! It was a wild ride, as ever, but for those disappointed about having to wait four more years before you can get your Olympic fix, don't forget that the Summer Olympics will start in July 2020. Just over two more years to go.