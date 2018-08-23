Sometimes when people head to the theater, they want a big-budget, full surround-sound spectacle, all action and slick production with A-list star wattage shining right through the screen. But heading in to see a major studio release every time can get tiring, as there's typically the same look, the usual plot points visible a mile away, and only so many explosions one can see before they all blur together into white noise. If you're ready for something different, here are 19 indie movies out in September 2018 to watch in addition to all the blockbusters.

Just like adding salt to sweets or sugar to coffee, contrast and variety bring out the best of both worlds. You won't find too much high-budget action going on in this list, though Mandy's color-drenched tale of vengeance will satisfy even the staunchest fans of mayhem. Bel Canto could have easily been a Tom Cruise-style tense thriller, meanwhile, but instead of focusing on the guns and taking out villains, the blossoming relationships formed under dire circumstances come to the fore. Then there's animated head trip Perfect Blue, an older movie getting a re-release that's seemingly inspired both Darren Aronofsky and Christopher Nolan. And of course, independent cinema offers plenty of insightful documentaries, too. Enjoy!

1 'Nelly' This film follows Nelly Arcan, a real author and sex worker whose writing was acclaimed and whose radical life had a tragic end. In theaters September 7.

2 'Kusama: Infinity' Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing on YouTube Acclaimed artist Yayoi Kusama only recently gained the acknowledgement she deserved for work she'd been doing since the late '60s. This documentary shows her groundbreaking, boundary-pushing work, and the near-impossible obstacles put in her way to create it. In theaters September 7.

3 'Perfect Blue' All the Anime on YouTube This masterpiece of Japanese animation and the film Black Swan seems inspired from gets a nationwide limited release for its 20th anniversary. A pop singer trying to become an actor is tormented by visions, including of her former pop self. You can check for showtimes near your area here. In theaters September 6.

4 'Alright Now' Movieclips Indie on YouTube How I Met Your Mother's Cobie Smulders stars in this tale of a rock star who enrolls in college after her boyfriend cheats on her and the band falls apart. In theaters September 7.

5 'I Am Not A Witch' Film Movement on YouTube After a young girl is accused of witchcraft, she's sent to "witch camp", where tourists gawk at her and her "magical" abilities are farmed out by the camp's owner. In theaters September 7.

6 'Bisbee '17' IndieWire on YouTube This haunting documentary has present-day residents of the small Arizona mining town recreate the worst day in their history, deporting 1,200 immigrant miners, on the event's 100-year anniversary. In theaters September 5.

7 "Susanne Bartsch: On Top' The Orchard Movies on YouTube NYC nightlife maven and fashion icon Susanne Bartsch helped launch the careers of RuPaul and Marc Jacobs, among others, and this documentary dives into her life and looks. In theaters September 7.

8 'Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco' Dogwoof on YouTube As the title promises, this fashion-centric focus on the life of '70s illustrator du jour Antonio Lopez goes deep into the world of disco glamor, but doesn't touch as heavily on the struggles of his personal life. In theaters September 14.

9 'Bel Canto' Screen Media Films on YouTube Ken Watanabe and Julianne Moore star in this tale of romance under duress, as an opera singer finds herself trapped with a wealthy admirer and his guests when his birthday party is taken over by guerrilla terrorists. In theaters September 14.

10 'Hale County This Morning, This Evening' Open City Documentary Festival on YouTube A meditative documentary focusing on the small moments in the lives of a black community. In theaters September 14.

11 'Mandy' RLJE Films on YouTube A black metal revenge movie starring Nicholas Cage, going after the cult that destroyed the life he had. In theaters September 14.

12 'MDMA' Shout! Factory on YouTube This film is based on the wild true story of a 19-year-old college student who became a drug world kingpin in 1984 after her financial aid was cut off and she turned to making MDMA. In theaters September 14.

13 'Where Hands Touch' Amandla Stenberg stars in this story as the daughter of a soldier and German woman, who becomes friends with the son of a high-ranking SS officer. As the friendship deepens, Nazi persecution grows worse around them, leaving everything uncertain. In theaters September 14.

14 'All Things Are Photographable' The first documentary about famed photographer of American life Garry Winograd explores his life, work, and the thousands of rolls of undeveloped film he left after dying suddenly at the age of 56. In theaters September 19.

15 'A Happening Of Monumental Proportions' ONE Media on YouTube Jennifer Garner, John Cho, Allison Janney, Keeanu Reeves, and Common star in this black comedy centered around a prep school Career Day where everything's falling apart, including the principal trying to hide the body of the school's gardener. In theaters September 21.

16 'White Rabbit' Movieclips Indie on YouTube A struggling performance artist tries to figure out her life and art while taking on a series of low-paying TaskRabbit jobs. The movie will feel painfully true to anyone who's doubted if they had a right to make art. In theaters September 21.

17 'All About Nina' ONE Media on YouTube A comedian's off-stage life is a mess, but when a once in a lifetime professional opportunity lines up with a romantic prospect, she has to get herself together and confront her mistakes. In theaters September 28.

18 'Monsters And Men' NEON on YouTube A community is torn apart after a young father witnesses police shooting an unarmed black man in Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy neighborhood. In theaters September 28.