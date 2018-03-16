19 Shows & Docs On Netflix For True Crime Fans Who Just Can’t Get Enough

Truth is not only stranger than fiction, but it can be way more compelling than any scripted show, as the recent boom in true crime miniseries and documentaries has shown. Public appetite for real-life revelations has even spurred new television channels like Investigation Discovery, entirely devoted to the genre. For those of you who've already plowed through the entire run of Serial and Making a Murderer, and are looking for something new, below are 19 hidden gems on Netflix for true crime fans.

There are as many reasons we're addicted to true crime as there are shows to satisfy our morbid obsession. Because of that sheer amount, this list avoids obvious selections that everyone already knows about. For instance, who among us has not marathoned enough Law And Order: SVU to remember when the prosecutor was on seasons before as a thrill-killing lady murderer?

That also means you won't see favorites like the highly addictive American Crime Story, or overseen classics that make every list, like Goodfellas (but if you haven't seen them, by all means catch up). Instead there's underseen documentaries, many of which are Netflix originals, and plenty of fictional thrillers about perfect crimes and dark human impulses to keep even the most jaded Wives With Knives fan riveted to their seat.

1 'Tabloid' TrailersApplecom on YouTube Errol Morris' documentary sounds like a Law And Order episode directed by John Waters: kinky sex, cloned dogs, a chained-up Mormon and the former beauty queen he claims abducted and raped him. She says he came along voluntarily and that the Mormon church made up the story to protect one of their own and smear her good name.

2 'Amanda Knox' Netflix on YouTube True crime's become a cottage industry for Netflix, with several series and movies featuring killers du jour coming out. But this miniseries about a young woman twice convicted, then acquitted, of her roommate's murder, looks at every facet of the case while highlighting how easily media can slant perception using the same material.

3 'Oldboy' Giphy It's a quirky love story, a violent tale of revenge, and a mystery that begins when businessman and jerk Oh Dae-su wakes up to find himself imprisoned in a room. He spends 15 years with no hint as to who put him there or why, but when the door's left open one day, he's determined to find out.

4 'H.H. Holmes: America's First Serial Killer' Virgil Films and Entertainment on YouTube This creepy miniseries follows the real-life story of H.H. Holmes, who took advantage of the 1893 Chicago World's Fair to build a house of horrors and lure in out-of-town victims.

5 'Pizza, Birra, Faso' An Argentinian crime drama that was a sensation and revelation in its home country, the film is only just getting its due in the States.

6 'Out Of Thin Air' This doc tackles two murder cases in Iceland that riveted the country, and will rivet viewers.

7 'Heroin(e)' Netflix on YouTube Amid all the gloom and lack of faith in humanity shines this beacon of light, in which three women come together to battle the heroin crisis affecting their Appalachian town.

8 'The Seven Five' Cineworld Cinemas on YouTube "I consider myself both a cop and a gangster." So says Michael Dowd, whose 1992 arrest led to one of the largest police corruption scandals in New York City history, in this doc. The film follows Dowd's life and fills in the details of the most murderous precinct in the city.

9 'Welcome To Leith' First Run Features on YouTube A tiny town of 16 became too small when a new neighbor moved in. White supremacist Craig Cobb bought numerous plots of land in an attempt to remold the North Dakota town of Leith into a haven for his toxic views, and his isolated neighbors were conflicted on how to get him out.

10 'The Confession Tapes' A riveting documentary series highlighting small gaps and gaping holes at all levels of the justice system. The series reevaluates evidence that led to murder convictions, as those accused rescind their original confessions.

11 'The Witness' Five More Minutes Productions on YouTube The story of Kitty Genovese, a woman murdered over hours in earshot of more than 20 neighbors, none of whom did anything to stop it, has become the stuff of psychology lore. In this doc, Kitty's brother attempts to untangle the truth behind the often repeated tale.

12 'Next Time I'll Aim For The Heart' UniFrance on YouTube A murderous rampage against women in 1970s France terrifies an entire town. The case seems unsolvable... but that's because the main officer assigned to it is the one murdering. The movie's chilling title comes from his response when he was informed a victim he shot had lived.

13 'Moon' TheBestJohnnyBoy on YouTube Sci-fi playing as solitary noir, with astronaut Sam Bell reaching the end of his rope at the end of his three year mining stint on the moon. After a near-fatal accident, Sam manages to get back to the base, only to run into...Sam. The mystery of what's happening and Sam Rockwell's performance make this story as human and fascinating as any true crime.

14 'Broadchurch' Brenian TVplease on YouTube This brutal series from across the pond examines not only the case of the murder of a young boy in a seaside town, but the underlying motives of both townspeople and investigators.

15 'American Vandal' Netflix on YouTube Yes, it's a send-up of shows like Making a Murderer and pokes fun at the entire true crime genre, but it somehow manages to beat its subject at its own game. With amazing performances and wild twists, this is a can't-miss miniseries.

16 'Inside Man' TrailersPlaygroundHD on YouTube Questions and motives pile up as a high-profile bank robbery goes awry on Wall Street, but that's all part of the perfect heist plan too.

17 'Into The Abyss' IFCFilmsVOD on YouTube "Directed by Werner Herzog" means you're in for a journey into the heart of darkness. This time his subject is capital punishment in the United States, and it offers a harrowing look at a man on death row.

18 'The Keepers' Netflix on YouTube An unsolved murder and potential cover-up are just the start of this series' examination of Sister Cathy's untimely demise. In a testament to her influence in life and in death, her own students are seeking the truth years later.