19 Things Peanut Butter Lovers Need In Their Lives
I love how the nutrition labels on peanut butter jars say a serving size is two tablespoons. It's almost like they don't realize I eat it with a soup ladle. Haha. Hahahahahahaha. BABAHAHAHHAHHHAH! ... Guys? Hello? Don't act like you don't know what I'm talking about. If you love PB as much as I do, you know there's no delicate way to eat it. If you can't get enough of the world's favorite spread, try these 19 things for people obsessed with peanut butter, because they'll bring a tear to your eye.
Why do we love peanut butter so much, anyway? Spoon University attributes our love of peanut butter to the fact that we're one of the world's largest producers of peanuts — peanut butter was created here, and it was a cheap, filling, nutritious alternative during the Great Depression, World War I, and World War II. That, and as a source of satiating fats, your body knows that it can count on peanut butter and its various nut butter cousins to fill and sustain you. And while these are all perfectly reasonable and quite interesting explanations. I offer a third: it's so delicious, I want to get naked and invite it into my bed.
Whatever the explanation may be, we're nuts about peanut butter. According to Texas Peanut Producers, the average American eats three pounds of it a year!
If you love nothing more than digging into a fresh jar of peanut butter, keep reading — this one's for you.
1Peanut Butter Powder
PBfit All-Natural Organic Peanut Butter Powder
$12.70
Some people eat this instead of the real deal for dietary reasons, but everyone seems to agree it tastes just as good. You can mix it in smoothies or combine it with a little water to make a PB alternative for your toast and sammiches.
2Squeeze Packs
Classic Peanut Butter Squeeze Packs by Justin's
$5.50
Sometimes, trying to take a jar of peanut butter and a spoon with you on the subway or in your car is a logistical nightmare. These squeeze packs make it so convenient. And yes, you'll need to consume all 10 to get the amount you're used to eating.
3Peanut Butter Mixer
Witmer Company Witmer Products Peanut Butter Mixer
$29.23
This is the future. Replace the cap on your jar with this one — which has a mixer built in — and stirring that all-natural peanut butter just got so much easier.
4A Really Long Spoon
Zicome 9 Inch Long Handle Stainless Steel Stirring Mixing Spoons for Iced Tea, Ice Coffee, Cocktail, Ice Cream, Set of 8
$11.45
Nothing makes me want to choke a bear like not being able to scrape that last bit of peanut butter from the bottom of the jar. Luckily, we have these ridiculously long spoons to help us get the job done.
5A Highly Specialized Knife
PB-JIFE! The Ultimate PB Knife
$12.99
We need to pause and talk about this. For starters, this knife is shaped to get into every nook and cranny of the jar so you don't miss a single blob. It's also optimal for stirring and scooping. AND! The end is specially designed to get extra big heaps of peanut butter on it. I'm crying.
6Reading Material
$12.74
Can you think of anything better than photos of dogs in the middle of having a moment with peanut butter? Me either. These pics show adorable pooches munching on PB, and the captures are going to warm your heart and make you want to polish off another jar.
7A Peanut Butter Cookbook
The Ultimate Peanut Butter Book: Savory and Sweet, Breakfast to Dessert, Hundreds of Ways to Use America's Favorite Spread
$15.97
Once you've gotten through the dog book, you can move on to this peanut butter cookbook, which will give you all sorts of brilliant and delicious ideas.
8A Personalized Spoon
Personalized Peanut Butter Spoon
$13.75
Is somebody in the house stealing your spoon and dipping into your jar? Tell them to step off with a spoon that has your name on it. Next time, when you snap at them for stealing your stuff, and they say, "Well I don't see your name on it!" you can be like, "LOL joke's on you!" Get it from TheRusticStamp on Etsy.
9Peanut Butter Marshmallow Whip
Amish Peanut Butter Marshmallow Whip
$17.99
Spread it on your toast or crackers and get lost in the amazing peanut-butter-and-marshmallow bliss.
10Guitar Picks
WOODRAIN Peanuts Butter Jar Sketched Nuts Guitar Picks
$5.98
If you're obsessed with peanut butter and you also love jamming out on your guitar, this peanut butter guitar pick is just the thing for you. You'll be the most badass musician in the band.
11Granola Bites
Bear Naked Peanut Butter and Honey Bites
$3.59
Need a quick pick-me-up in the middle of the workday? Grab some peanut butter granola bites for a filling snack and a little boost of energy. I know what you're thinking, and no, nobody's going to judge you if you eat the whole bag.
12A Peanut Butter Candle
Peanut Butter Cookies, Bakery Candle
$31.95
Your life is filled with peanut butter — shouldn't your home be, as well? This peanut butter cookie candle will really add a special something to the ambiance.
13This Mug
CafePress - Pro Peanut Butter Eater Mug
$13.95
I mean, you're not trying to brag or anything, but your peanut butter-eating skills are well above average.
14Shower Curtain
Peanut Butter and Jelly Watercolor Shower Curtain
$69.99
Next time you hop in the shower to scrub off any residual peanut butter, you're going to be so glad you bought this peanut butter and jelly shower curtain, which really captures the essence of you.
15Peanut Butter Toast Stickers
Cute Peanut Butter Toast Removable Matte Sticker Sheets Set
$5.99
Stickers! Stickers make everything better. Put them on your snail mail or your to-do lists. Stick a few on your face. It's always a good time for peanut butter toast stickers.
16A PB Pillow
$20.81
For real, your home is going to be the envy of the block once you spruce it up with this peanut butter pillow cover. Your living room belongs on the cover of a magazine or something.
17Join The Peanut Butter Club
$65.85
Yes, this exists! Each month, they'll send you rare, gourmet peanut butter from all over the country. It almost sounds too good to be true. IDK how they do it...
18Peanut Butter Maker
Smart Vintage Peanut Butter Maker
$59.99
Make fresh peanut butter at home anytime you want. You can even use this with other nuts, but let's be honest: peanut butter is the ultimate butter.
19Eliot's Adult Nut Butters
$8.99
The name sounds a lot more suggestive than it really is. Eliot's is a line of bold, creative nut butters you won't find anywhere else. Other flavors include Espresso Nib Peanut Butter, Honey Chipotle Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chili Almond Butter, and Sriracha Sunflower Butter.