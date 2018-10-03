I love how the nutrition labels on peanut butter jars say a serving size is two tablespoons. It's almost like they don't realize I eat it with a soup ladle. Haha. Hahahahahahaha. BABAHAHAHHAHHHAH! ... Guys? Hello? Don't act like you don't know what I'm talking about. If you love PB as much as I do, you know there's no delicate way to eat it. If you can't get enough of the world's favorite spread, try these 19 things for people obsessed with peanut butter, because they'll bring a tear to your eye.

Why do we love peanut butter so much, anyway? Spoon University attributes our love of peanut butter to the fact that we're one of the world's largest producers of peanuts — peanut butter was created here, and it was a cheap, filling, nutritious alternative during the Great Depression, World War I, and World War II. That, and as a source of satiating fats, your body knows that it can count on peanut butter and its various nut butter cousins to fill and sustain you. And while these are all perfectly reasonable and quite interesting explanations. I offer a third: it's so delicious, I want to get naked and invite it into my bed.

Whatever the explanation may be, we're nuts about peanut butter. According to Texas Peanut Producers, the average American eats three pounds of it a year!

If you love nothing more than digging into a fresh jar of peanut butter, keep reading — this one's for you.

1 Peanut Butter Powder PBfit All-Natural Organic Peanut Butter Powder $12.70 Amazon Some people eat this instead of the real deal for dietary reasons, but everyone seems to agree it tastes just as good. You can mix it in smoothies or combine it with a little water to make a PB alternative for your toast and sammiches. Buy Now

2 Squeeze Packs Classic Peanut Butter Squeeze Packs by Justin's $5.50 Amazon Sometimes, trying to take a jar of peanut butter and a spoon with you on the subway or in your car is a logistical nightmare. These squeeze packs make it so convenient. And yes, you'll need to consume all 10 to get the amount you're used to eating. Buy Now

3 Peanut Butter Mixer Witmer Company Witmer Products Peanut Butter Mixer $29.23 Amazon This is the future. Replace the cap on your jar with this one — which has a mixer built in — and stirring that all-natural peanut butter just got so much easier. Buy Now

5 A Highly Specialized Knife PB-JIFE! The Ultimate PB Knife $12.99 Amazon We need to pause and talk about this. For starters, this knife is shaped to get into every nook and cranny of the jar so you don't miss a single blob. It's also optimal for stirring and scooping. AND! The end is specially designed to get extra big heaps of peanut butter on it. I'm crying. Buy Now

6 Reading Material Peanut Butter Dogs $12.74 Amazon Can you think of anything better than photos of dogs in the middle of having a moment with peanut butter? Me either. These pics show adorable pooches munching on PB, and the captures are going to warm your heart and make you want to polish off another jar. Buy Now

8 A Personalized Spoon Personalized Peanut Butter Spoon $13.75 Etsy Is somebody in the house stealing your spoon and dipping into your jar? Tell them to step off with a spoon that has your name on it. Next time, when you snap at them for stealing your stuff, and they say, "Well I don't see your name on it!" you can be like, "LOL joke's on you!" Get it from TheRusticStamp on Etsy. Buy Now

11 Granola Bites Bear Naked Peanut Butter and Honey Bites $3.59 Amazon Need a quick pick-me-up in the middle of the workday? Grab some peanut butter granola bites for a filling snack and a little boost of energy. I know what you're thinking, and no, nobody's going to judge you if you eat the whole bag. Buy Now

12 A Peanut Butter Candle Peanut Butter Cookies, Bakery Candle $31.95 Amazon Your life is filled with peanut butter — shouldn't your home be, as well? This peanut butter cookie candle will really add a special something to the ambiance. Buy Now

14 Shower Curtain Peanut Butter and Jelly Watercolor Shower Curtain $69.99 Society6 Next time you hop in the shower to scrub off any residual peanut butter, you're going to be so glad you bought this peanut butter and jelly shower curtain, which really captures the essence of you. Buy Now

16 A PB Pillow Peanut Butter Lover 2 $20.81 RedBubble For real, your home is going to be the envy of the block once you spruce it up with this peanut butter pillow cover. Your living room belongs on the cover of a magazine or something. Buy Now

17 Join The Peanut Butter Club Peanut Butter Club $65.85 Amazing Clubs Yes, this exists! Each month, they'll send you rare, gourmet peanut butter from all over the country. It almost sounds too good to be true. IDK how they do it... Buy Now

18 Peanut Butter Maker Smart Vintage Peanut Butter Maker $59.99 Amazon Make fresh peanut butter at home anytime you want. You can even use this with other nuts, but let's be honest: peanut butter is the ultimate butter. Buy Now