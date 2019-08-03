Ah, summertime. Longer days filled with seemingly endless sunshine. Warm breezes that soothe you at your very core. Waking up in the middle of the night with your tank top soaked and sticking to your back. Ah, yes. Summertime. If the heat is a tad unbearable where you are, I've got 19 things to buy for when the temperature goes over 90 degrees — and considering all of the heat waves we've already had this summer, some of these might be an investment well worth making.

The summer heat is nice... to an extent. But it gets less nice when it starts interfering with your quality of life. Case in point? Bedtime. For instance, Sleep.org says that the ideal temperature to get your best rest at night is somewhere between 60 ad 67 degrees. And sometimes, like the little AC that could, the units in our apartment are just not up to the task. In cases like this, you might want to find some backup plans or hacks for cooling yourself off more effectively. Luckily, the internet is vast, and you have plenty of options available to you at different price points — here are 19 things you can buy to cool yourself off.

1. Clip-On Fan SkyGenius Battery Operated Clip on Mini Desk Fan, Black $19.99 | Amazon You're going to need a fan that can go wherever you go. This one is made with a handy little clip. Genius. Secure it to something in your work area or even your headboard for 24/7 breeziness.

2. Cooling Eye Mask NIGHT TriSilk Beauty Eye Mask + Cooling Gel Pack $65 | Anthropologie Get the best beauty sleep of your life with this eye mask that you can toss in the fridge. Plus, the material is hypoallergenic, wrinkle-minimizing, and it won't soak up any of your skincare products. And! It's good for eye puffiness. It's a win-win-win.

3. Cooling Towel Chill Pal PVA Cooling Towel $12.97 | Amazon Soak this in cold water, wring it out, and it stays cold for a super long time, thanks to the special material that it's made out of. Science! You're never going to have SNS (that's Sweaty Neck Syndrome) again.

4. Moisture Wicking Sheets Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking 4 Piece Set Smart Bed Cooling Sheets for Night Sweats $35.61 | Amazon I can't think of many things worse than sweaty sheets, except maybe sweaty underwear. This set will help regulate the temperature so that you're always feeling cool as a cucumber. Sleep tight!

5. Cooling Pillowcase PeachSkinSheets Night Sweats: The Original 1500tc Soft Standard Pillowcase Set Graphite Gray $29.95 | Amazon Is your favorite side of the pillow the cold side? Now you can have that whenever you want. Nothing greater has even been invented.

6. Water-Powered Mattress Cooler Mattress Cooler "Classic" Chilled Water Sleep Cooling System $175 | Amazon This sweet gadget holds about half a gallon of water, which is then cooled and pumped through the pad. This, in turn, draws extra heat from your body, and you basically feel like a million bucks.

7. Cold Therapy Plush Toy Sootheze Rosey Bunny Rabbit $19.01 | Amazon Toss this precious bunny in the freezer for a bit so you have a cool, soft, squishy friend to help you chill out. And — bonus! — it's filled with nine different herbs and carries a lavender scent. (FYI, you can also put it in the microwave, if that ever piques your interest, which it probably doesn't, because it's hot as heck right now.)

8. Ice Roller ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye $11.99 | Amazon While this thing is good for migraines and puffiness around the eyes, it also just feels amazing. Use it on your face. Use it on your body. Roll your entire life out.

9. Smartphone Fan Smartphone-fan $6.99 | Amazon Listen, we're already glued to our phones anyway. Might as well get a little more use out of them. Isn't this tiny USB-powered fan too adorbs for words?

10. Chilled Neck Pillow Ice Packs Neck Pillow $13.99 | Amazon Leave this therapeutic neck pillow in the freezer for a few and boom — you've got your own personal cooling system. It's also probably amazing if you're hunched over a computer for nine hours a day.

11. Speedy Beverage Cooler HyperChiller HC2 Patented Coffee/Beverage Cooler $29.99 | Amazon OK, I know you're going to think I'm yanking your chain, but this gadget chills your hot drinks in under a minute. I know, I know. I didn't believe it at first either.

12. Misting Fan COMLIFE Handheld Misting Fan $21.99 | Amazon Sometimes, you need a light mist to really cool down in the summer heat. This gadget also acts as a nightlight, which is kind of awesome. Never sweat your ass off again.

13. Spray Water Bottle Lid Lunatec Aquabot Hydration Spray Water Bottle LID $20 | Amazon This lid will turn your water bottle into a spray bottle, and is this even real life anymore? Choose between multiple settings — mist, shower, or stream and spray. Look how happy that woman is. That's one temperature-regulated woman, right there.

14. Cooling Car Cushion HealthMate Products by Wagan IN9886 Cool Air Car Cushion $38.61 | Amazon Your car is like a sauna. This seat cushion absorbs your body heat, reduces perspiration, and generally makes your drive way less miserable, even if it's the hottest day of the year.

15. Slushie And Milkshake Maker Zoku Slush and Shake Maker $22.98 | Amazon Make refreshing frozen drinks and treats in as little as seven minutes. All you do is freeze the inner core and then put it back in the cup, add your ingredients, and voila — it freezes right before your very eyes.

16. Cold Face And Body Wipes Duke Cannon Cold Shower Cooling Field Towels Pouch $12.59 | Amazon Can't hit the showers quite yet? Worry not. These single-use towel wipes are made with menthol, aloe, and jojoba, giving you a seriously refreshing wipe-down so you're cooler and won't smell like a foot. And you can rest easy knowing that they contain no alcohol, parabens, or sulfates. Win.

17. Cooling Vest Hyperkewl Adult Street Racing Motorcycle Vest $21.58 | Amazon If you're feeling seriously overheated, skip the cooling towels and eye masks and go straight for an entire vest. Your body will forget how to sweat entirely (but it won't need to, anyway).

18. Drink Chilling Sticks Kollea Stainless Steel Beer Chiller Stick $14.99 | Amazon Once the temperature gets over 90, your poor drinks don't stand a chance. Quit sipping on warm beverages — and watering them down with ice that *never* stays frozen for long — with these nifty chilling sticks.