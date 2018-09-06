2 Things That Can Win Your Partner Over, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

One of the easiest ways to make your relationship last is to do thoughtful things for your partner. In fact, research has found that doing random of acts of kindness can make your relationship seem much more satisfying. It's always nice to make someone feel loved and cared for.

There are an endless amount of thoughtful things you can do to show someone you care. But it's important to keep in mind that everyone is different. For instance, just because receiving gifts is how you feel loved, it doesn't necessarily mean that your partner is the same.

That's where astrology can help. As NYC-based oracle, Cara Kovacs tells Bustle, astrology can help you unlock all kinds of insight into your partner, regardless of how long you've been together. For instance, it can give you an impression of your level of passion and desire for intimacy, she says, while also helping you know if your partner likes being confrontational or prefers their space. It can even provide you little bits of insight into their turn offs and turn ons.

If you're looking to win your partner over, astrology can help you out. So here are the most thoughtful things you can do for your partner, based on their zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Give Them A Playful Challenge And Take Them On An Adventure Tina Gong/Bustle Aries is a Fire sign, meaning they're action-oriented and "command an equally ambitious partner," Kovacs says. One of the most simple ways to win over an Aries is have a "brash sense of humor" and the ability to keep up in a debate. They love the challenge. They're also very competitive by nature and like to be seen in style. So if you're looking to do something thoughtful, Krysia Hepatica, Empathic Guru and creator of Luxe Odette, tells Bustle, you can buy them tickets to see their favorite sports team. Bonus points if it's an away game — it's the perfect type of adventure that any Aries will love.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Tell Them They're Right And Treat Them To Something Nice Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus can be a bull with a stubborn streak and a lover of all fine things. If you can "treat them lavishly and remind them how right they are," Kovacs says you will in them over in no time. They're also Earth signs, so being out in nature can put them in a really good mood. "Take them on a hike with a beautiful view," Hepatica says. Just don't forget to bring along some gourmet snacks and a cozy blanket for a nice picnic.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Keep Your Relationship Fun And Don't Be Afraid To Be A Little Extra Tina Gong/Bustle "Winning the superlative of Biggest Flirt, Gemini needs you to keep up with their coyness or they [can] get bored fast," Kovacs says. Winning them over is fairly easy. If you make it a point to keep your relationship playful, you're on the right track. According to Hepatica, Geminis also pride themselves on being one of the first to adopt the newest in tech, music, and fashion. So for instance, if your Gemini is a music lover, buy them tickets to see their favorite show. If you can score backstage passes or a meet and greet, that's even better. Doing something a little extra is a surefire way to win them over.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Be Mindful Of Your "Jokes" And Plan A Day Full Of Water Activities Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer is known for being an emotional and sensitive Water sign. "They need to feel taken care of," Kovacs. "So be careful not to poke fun at them, ever." They may not know you're joking, and might retreat into their crab shells. Cancers are also all about the home. So if you want to do something thoughtful, throw an intimate dinner party for them with some of their friends and family. As Hepatica suggests, you can even plan a day doing some fun activities near water. As a Water sign, she says, it will make them feel nurtured.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Shower Them With Compliments And Take Them On Dates Where They "Shine" Tina Gong/Bustle "Prideful Leos want to be the absolute center of attention, not just to their crush but to the world," Kovacs says. Winning over a Leo is pretty simple— all you need to do is compliment them and make them feel like the star that they already are. "They probably won't want to share the stage," she says. "But if you let them shine, they will fall hard for you." If you want to take it a step further, take them on a thoughtful date where they can be glam and showcase their wonderful self. "Show up at their door with roses before whisking them away to an event where they can shine like the royalty they are," Hepatica says.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Remember The Little Things And Help Them Find Time To Relax Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos can be practical perfectionists. "They like partners who notice all the little details, so surprise them by remembering how they take their coffee or what they said their favorite song was," Kovacs says. Since many Virgos have a tendency to over-schedule themselves, Hepatica says you can also treat them to an afternoon of total relaxation. Then at night, you can make reservations for a quiet dinner for the two of you.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Tell Them You Love Them And Treat Them To A Bit Of Luxury Tina Gong/Bustle Libras can be kind of fickle, Kovacs says. So be sure to text them back and give them words of affirmation. It never hurts to hear how much the one you love appreciates you. According to Hepatica, Libras are also social creatures. "Take them to trendy hotspots or industry parties where they can network and be seen," she says. If there aren’t any opportunities to attend such events, treat them to a bit of luxury. They are ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and love, after all.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Work Your Eye Contact And Take Them To Cool And Unusual Spots Tina Gong/Bustle This intense Water sign will appreciate a challenge. "They like to earn people's trust and will appreciate your seductive and selective sensibilities," Kovacs says. How do you do that? Work those non-verbal cues. "They love eye contact," she says. "Eye gazing them into a relationship is a workable strategy." In general, Scorpios are unlike any other zodiac sign. According to Hepatica, they might like the "counterculture vibes." So take your Scorpio to something less mainstream. "If they have a record player, buy them a rare vinyl or a rare book by their favorite author," Hepatica says.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Keep Them On Their Toes And Make Sure They're Always Having A Good Time Tina Gong/Bustle "The explorers of the globe want someone who can keep up," Kovacs says. If you can keep a Sagittarius on their toes, you'll win them over in no time. They're known for being flirty, and loving excitement, so if you can, Hepatica suggests taking them to an outdoor musical festival or some place where they can dance, laugh, and just have a good time.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Make Sure Your Values Line Up And Give Them The VIP Treatment Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns are very practical and will respect your hardworking mindset and ambition. If you want to win them over, make sure they know how your values align. "Practical evidence of how good you'd be together is just the key to their heart," Kovacs says. If you're looking to spend a good time out together, take them to an exclusive club where they can get the VIP treatment. According to Hepatica, Caps love being recognized for their status.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Be Flirty And Appreciate Their Passion For Advocacy Tina Gong/Bustle The "advocate" of the zodiac will appreciate your care and concern for the less fortunate and for your friends. "Standing up for what you believe in is hot AF to an Aquarius," Kovacs says. They'll also appreciate your "flirty and outgoing sensibilities." If you're in the early stages of dating, making them work a bit for your attention will make them like you that much more. According to Hepatica, some thoughtful date ideas for an Aquarius include a nice hike to see the beauty of the world around them or a charity even that supports a cause they're passionate about.