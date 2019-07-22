Big Little Lies has a lot to offer — soapy drama, beautiful beachside scenery, a laundry list of instantly iconic lines — but above all else, it is a masterclass in acting courtesy of some of Hollywood's biggest names. With the second season now over and no certainty regarding the show's future, you may already miss seeing so many A-listers on your TV each Sunday night. Luckily, the Big Little Lies cast is so in-demand that there are a lot of TV shows and movies to watch them in next — although that also makes a third season feel even less likely.

Of course, it's no surprise that the Big Little Lies stars have plenty of projects lined up for the future. Between the Monterey Five alone, there are two Oscars, eight Oscar nominations, and 11 Emmy nominations — which doesn't even take into consideration Meryl Streep's many, many accolades. These are some of the greatest actresses of their respective generations, after all!

But while Big Little Lies may be over for good (for the second time), you can still keep up with the cast pretty easily. From Oscar contenders to small-scale indie projects, here's where to see them next.

'The Goldfinch' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Donna Tartt, The Goldfinch stars Ansel Elgort as a young boy who experiences a devastating loss, and Nicole Kidman as a family friend trying to help him land on his feet. Between its literary pedigree and high-profile casting, don't be surprised to hear the movie's name get thrown around a lot once Oscar season is in full swing. It hits theaters Sept. 13.

'Little Fires Everywhere' Following her latest trip to Monterey, Witherspoon is adapting and starring in Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, based on Celeste Ng's 2017 book, alongside Kerry Washington.

'Untitled Drake Doremus Project' Earlier this year, Shailene Woodley shared an Instagram photo of her working on a movie with acclaimed indie director Drake Doremus. Doremus' films Like Crazy and Equals have made big splashes at film festivals around the world, and could mark a shift in Woodley's career toward smaller movies, as opposed to major franchises like Divergent. The film does not yet have a title, but does have an impressive cast including Jamie Dornan, Sebastian Stan, and Matthew Gray Gubler.

'High Fidelity' Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zoe Kravitz's next big offering, High Fidelity, is going to be one of the marquee releases of the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. The Natasha Lyonne-directed series is based on the John Cusack rom-com from 2000, which starred Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet. The film is expected to premiere once Disney+ launches.

'Little Women' Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Despite having two of the most storied careers in Hollywood, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep's paths haven't crossed before professionally. However, 2019 will prove to be bountiful in Dern-Streep collaborations, as the two are starring in Greta Gerwig's film adaptation of the classic novel Little Women, scheduled for release later this year.

'The Undoing' Nicole Kidman will reunite with Big Little Lies executive producer David E. Kelley for another literary adaptation, this time of the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, airing under the title The Undoing. The HBO mini-series follows a successful therapist whose entire life takes a turn for the worst just before her book is published, and is being helmed by Bird Box director Susanne Bier.

'Arkie' Odin's Eye Entertainment Woodley will lean into a spookier role as the title character of upcoming animated film Arkie, based on the Scarygirl graphic novel series.

'The Morning Show' Michael Short/Getty Images News/Getty Images In March, Apple announced that they'll be launching a handful of new shows through their upcoming streaming service Apple TV Plus. One of the platform's flagship series will be The Morning Show, a star-studded drama featuring Witherspoon alongside Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. It's expected to premiere once Apple TV Plus launches.

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Brook Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Liane Moriarty is an author so nice that Kidman is deciding to adapt her work twice. Moriarty's novel Big Little Lies serves as the basis for the show, and now Kidman is adapting Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu alongside fellow Big Little Lies alum David E. Kelley.

Upcoming Noah Baumbach Film Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Laura Dern's upcoming film with Noah Baumbach reunites her with Last Jedi co-star Adam Driver, and also stars Scarlett Johansson and Merritt Weaver. It does not yet have a release date or title.

'Viena and the Fantomes' Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A trailer for the drama Viena and the Fantomes, about a touring rock group in the '80s, came out in 2016, but the full film has yet to be released. If Viena ever comes out, fans can see Kravitz as the band's manager alongside Evan Rachel Wood and Dakota Fanning.

'The Prom' Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Superstar producer Ryan Murphy, the man behind American Horror Story, Glee, and Pose, is bringing Tony-nominated musical The Prom to Netflix with two Big Little Lies alums. Kidman and Streep — whose previous musical roles include parts in Moulin Rogue and Mamma Mia!, respectively — will star alongside Awkwafina, James Corden, and Ariana Grande.

'Legally Blonde 3' Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nearly two decades after the world first fell in love with Elle Woods, Witherspoon will reprise the role for Legally Blonde 3.

'The Laundromat' Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Two years after starring in The Post, about publishing the Pentagon Papers, Streep will lead The Laundromat, about the Panama Papers. The film also stars Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas and is expected to premiere in 2019.

'The Expatriats' Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kidman clearly has a soft spot for movies and show adapted from novels. One of her many upcoming literary adaptations is The Expatriots, which she optioned through her own company Blossom Films to premiere on Amazon Prime. Not much is known yet about the series, but Deadline reports that there will be a possible starring role for Kidman.

'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexander Skarsgard only appeared in flashbacks during Big Little Lies Season 2, but his presence hung heavily over the events of the season. Skarsgard can be seen next in the upcoming film Godzilla Vs. Kong, which is about a battle between two massive monsters that will still probably be less tense than the conflict between Celeste and Mary Louise.

'My Spy' ONE Media on YouTube A lot of attention has been paid to the impressive adult cast of Big Little Lies, but the show's children are also making quite a name for themselves. The upcoming family comedy My Spy stars Chloe Coleman, who plays Bonnie's daughter, as a spy-in-training opposite Dave Bautista from Guardians Of The Galaxy. The film was initially scheduled for August 2019, but has been moved to 2020.

'Clifford' Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Among Big Little Lies' cast of children, Darby Camp leaves an big impression as Chloe Mackenzie, Madeline's youngest daughter. She'll be appearing in a film adaptation of Clifford The Big Red Dog as Emily Elizabeth, the owner of the titular mega-pup. The film is currently scheduled for a November 2020 release date.

'The Society' Season 2 Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Between Big Little Lies Season 2, her prominent role in Detective Pikachu, and her starring role in The Society, 2019 has been a watershed year for Kathryn Newton, who played Madeline's oldest daughter. While the future of BLL and Detective Pikachu are uncertain, The Society has been ordered for a second season with Newton expected to reprise her role as Allie Pressman.