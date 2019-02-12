Even if Valentine's Day isn't your thing, you've got to shout bae out on Instagram — it's a rule. It's like, if you're going to shout out pizza on National Pizza Day, you've gotta do the same for your lover on the most commercial love holiday. Here I've put together a list of bae tribute Valentine's Day Instagram captions because I know caption-block can totally get in the way between you and a cute post. Way too many great posts sit in that purgatory folder we call drafts because they don't have a great caption to make it out into the main feed.

Don't stress over it, just pick out a great photo, and use one of the captions I've selected to bring it to life. You'll find a pretty balanced combination of food puns, classical romantic literature, and humorous quotes that all make a great case for bae on Valentine's Day. No matter how you feel about the holiday, we could all use a great excuse to spread love on any day.

"You know you are in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." - Dr. Seuss

"Will you accept this rose?"

"I cannot let you burn me up, nor can I resist you. No mere human can stand in a fire and not be consumed.” - A.S. Byatt

"I love you so much, you donut even know."

"I love you and I like you." - Parks and Recreation

"We are asleep until we fall in love." - Leo Tolstoy

"It's im-pasta-ble not to love you."

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." - Audrey Hepburn

"I cannot espresso how much you mean to me."

"Love is old, love is new, love is all, love is you." - The Beatles

"If I had to choose my best day ever my finest hour my wildest dream come true mine would be you." - Blake Shelton

“He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking.” - Leo Tolstoy

"Love is sharing your popcorn." – Charles Schultz

"I love you like Kanye loves Kanye."

"I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once." - John Green

"Some things are meant to be" - Elvis Presley

"It was only a sunny smile, and little it cost in the giving, but like morning light it scattered the night and made the day worth living." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

"You were the song stuck in my head. Every song that I've ever loved." - Fall Out Boy

"You've stolen a pizza my heart."

"If the sun refused to shine I would still be loving you, when mountains crumble to the sea, there will still be you and me." - Led Zeppelin

"We're a matcha made in heaven."