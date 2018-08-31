Saturday marks the 20th publishing anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the U.S. version of J.K. Rowling's first novel, which hit store shelves on Sep. 1, 1998. On the list below, I've got 21 Harry Potter quotes you can share on the 20th anniversary of Sorcerer's Stone, so get your Insta-perfect picture ready to caption.

Harry Potter celebrated its 20th anniversary in the U.K. last year, with a months-long exhibit at the British Library and two new books: Harry Potter: A History of Magic, The Book of the Exhibition and Harry Potter: A Journey Through a History of Magic. Bringing the magic of Harry Potter's 20th anniversary stateside, the New-York Historical Society has announced a variety of events for the momentus occasion. Not only is the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition opening in NYC on Oct. 5, but the New-York Historical Society will also host a "Growing Up With Harry Potter" open mic night with The Story Studio, as well as panels of Harry Potter collaborators, including audiobook narrator Jim Dale.

The New-York Historical Society isn't the only institution getting in on the Harry Potter fun, however. In honor of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's 20th anniversary, the digital library app Libby will offer every user the opportunity to download and read the eBook version of Harry's Year One adventures for free. From Aug. 27 through Sept. 10, Libby users may download Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone from their library's Libby service with no waitlist.

Check out the 21 awesome Harry Potter quotes you can share to mark the 20th anniversary of Sorcerer's Stone, and share your favorite Potter passages with me on Twitter!

"Fear of a name increases fear of the thing itself." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

"When in doubt, go to the library." — Ron Weasley, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

"I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." — George Weasley, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

"Time will not slow down when something unpleasant lies ahead." — Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

"Just because you have the emotional range of a teaspoon doesn't mean we all have." — Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

"Have you any idea how much tyrants fear the people they oppress? All of them realize that, one day, amongst their many victims, there is sure to be one who rises against them and strikes back!" — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

"Until the very end." — James Potter, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

"It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

"Celebrity is as celebrity does, remember that." — Gilderoy Lockhart, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

"Don't let the muggles get you down." — Ron Weasley, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

"What's comin' will come, and we'll meet it when it does." — Rubeus Hagrid, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

"Anything's possible if you've got enough nerve." — Ginny Weasley, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

"Once again, you show all the sensitivity of a blunt axe." — Nearly Headless Nick, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

"We teachers are rather good at magic, you know." — Minerva McGonagall, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

"It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

"You want fame, you have to be prepared for a long hard slog." — Gilderoy Lockhart, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

"There were near misses, many of them. We laughed about them afterwards. We were young, thoughtless — carried away with our own cleverness." — Remus Lupin, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

"If you want to know what a man's like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals." — Sirius Black, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

"Things we lose have a way of coming back to us in the end, if not always in the way we expect." — Luna Lovegood, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

"Let us step into the night and pursue that flighty temptress, adventure." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince