21 Movies Like 'Set It Up' On Netflix Right Now To Fill All Your Rom-Com Needs

Many people have fallen in love with Netflix’s new original rom-com Set It Up, streaming on the site now. What makes the movie so special is that even though it does have some recognizable elements from typical rom-coms, it doesn’t rely on outdated, sexist clichés to tell an enjoyable story. Already, the film is setting the standard for future rom-coms to come, but thankfully, there already are some great rom-coms like Set It Up on Netflix you can watch now, including some you might not have seen yet.

From raunchier comedies to music-focused films, there’s something available for all fans of the genre. Netflix has also made sure to include plenty of diverse rom-coms that don’t rely on clichés. This includes queer-centric movies like Alex Strangelove and The Way He Looks, as well as foreign films like Our Lovers, Amelie, and more. Plus, there are tons of movies with female protagonists that challenge the problematic portrayal of women that used to dominate rom-coms.

For those looking for rom-coms to watch like Set It Up that won’t leave you feeling icky afterwards, these 21 movies are your best options. With the weekend just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to sit back and enjoy a few good flicks.

Giphy Besides having a pretty great soundtrack, Nick & Norah's stands out as an uplifting rom-com with an outspoken heroine who leaves behind her problematic ex to be in a healthy relationship with a guy who cares about her.

Netflix on YouTube Even though Jessica Williams didn't write this Netflix original rom-com, the character she plays retains her fiercely independent persona. The titular Jessica James is a young woman navigating falling in love again after a painful breakup.

Giphy This Netflix original provides a fresh take on figuring out sexuality, telling the story of Alex, a teenager who comes to terms with being gay while being in a relationship with a girl.

Giphy For those who are fans of raunchier rom-coms, Forgetting Sarah Marshall is the perfect one to watch. The movie tells the story of Peter, a struggling musician/puppeteer who is broken up with by his famous girlfriend. He decides to make a last minute trip to Hawaii to keep his mind off it — only to find his ex there with her rock star boyfriend.

Giphy Musical rom-com lovers rejoice: Mamma Mia! is on Netflix. What better rom-com to watch than one you can sing along to?

Giphy This Brazilian flick is more of a romantic drama than comedy, but it's a cute, touching movie that'll awaken your romantic side. Leonardo, a blind teenager, had been waiting for someone special to have a first kiss with. Once a new student, Gabriel, arrives, his wish comes true.

Netflix on YouTube If you love time travel rom-coms, you'll need to watch this one. After finding out his dream girl is engaged, Noah is given the opportunity to travel back in time and do everything in his power to make sure she knows his feelings.

Giphy This Kate Hudson classic is on Netflix. In case you don't remember its storyline, the movie follows Andie, who sets out to write an article about how to get a man to leave the relationship within 10 days. But the man she chooses, Ben, has goals of his own to make a woman fall in love within the allotted time.

Giphy This Wes Anderson flick is one of his few rom-coms, with preteens Sam and Suzy running away together after falling in love.

Giphy This French romantic foreign classic shows Amelie's adventures as she orchestrates her own love story.

Giphy Before becoming Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds ruled rom-coms. Following in the vein of How I Met Your Mother, this film sees Will tell his young daughter various stories of his relationships and making her guess who her mother is.

Giphy Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston made a hilarious pair in Friends, but they're even better in Along Came Polly. Plus, if you love and miss Philip Seymour Hoffman, you'll want to watch the movie for his hilarious role.

Giphy If you haven't watched this classic by now, it's definitely time to do so.

Giphy Before Patrick Dempsey became McDreamy, he was a lovable nerd in Can't Buy Me Love. This underrated '80s teen rom-com will surely make you laugh — and maybe cry a bit.

Giphy Did you know there's a rom-com starring New Girl's Jake Johnson? In this one, Kate and Luke are co-workers at a brewery who try to avoid addressing their feelings for each other. Given how they're both in relationships with other people, they want to keep each other in the "drinking buddies" zone.

Giphy This beloved rom-com is on Netflix. Now you can relive Jenna's dance moves and adorable relationship with Matty.

Giphy If Hilary Duff was a big part of your childhood and teenage years, now's the perfect time to feel nostalgic and watch A Cinderella Story.

Giphy This film turns the traditional rom-com on its head by having the female protagonist do the chasing. Amy Adams plays Anna, who decides to take matters into her own hands when her boyfriend doesn't propose and embarks on a trip to Ireland for leap day, a day that holds the tradition of allowing women to be the ones to propose. This journey is complicated by Anna having a gorgeous Irish innkeeper accompanying her.

Giphy Even if you've watched this classic hundreds of times already, it's always worth watching it again.

Giphy If you love Kristen Stewart and quirky rom-coms, you'll definitely like Adventureland.