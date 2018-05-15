Here is a flick you will definitely want to set your queue up with once it is made available. Thanks to this exclusive trailer for Netflix's new original movie Set It Up, you're going to be all fired up for some office matchmaking magic. Starring Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Taye Diggs, and Lucy Liu, Set It Up looks like a breezy, fun, and charming romantic comedy. And luckily, you don't have to wait that long for it to hit the streaming service, as Set It Up will be waiting in your Netflix library on June 15.

Written by How to Be Single writer Katie Silberman and directed by Claire Scanlon, Set It Up follows two assistants named Harper, played by Deutch, and Charlie, played by Powell, who live in New York City and work long hours for their no-nonsense bosses, Kirsten (Liu) and Rick (Diggs). The movie's ensemble also includes Pete Davidson, Joan Smalls, Jon Rudnitsky, Meredith Hagner, Wai Ching Ho, and Tituss Burgess.

After one too many late and frustrating nights at the office, Harper and Charlie try to figure out a way to get their demanding bosses to be less demanding. But unlike, say, Horrible Bosses or Horrible Bosses 2, their scheme does not involve a hitman or a botched kidnapping. Instead, the assistants decide to go the Emma route. (Or, ya know, the Cher Horowitz route.) As the Netflix site puts it, "Two overworked and underpaid assistants concoct a plan to get their insufferable bosses off their backs by setting them up with each other."

Harper and Charlie trap their bosses in an elevator together, send flowers, and rope the Yankee Stadium kiss cam into their shenanigans — whatever it takes to create a romantic connection that will lessen the assistants' workload. Hey, it worked for Cher in Clueless. And yes, the two assistants realize their ploy feels like something out of Jane Austen's classic novel or, say, Nancy Meyers' iconic remake of 1961's switcheroo matchmaker flick The Parent Trap. As Charlie says in the trailer, "We're full-on Parent Trap-ping. I think I've seen the Lindsay Lohan classic enough times to know we're full-on Parent Trap-ping hard."

Ah, but little do they know that their full-on Parent Trap-ping is about to go all Emma/Mr. Knightley-ing. You can check out the preview for all of the matchmaking mischief above. And yup, the trailer tells viewers that Kirsten and Rick are not the only characters who hit it off. Not unlike the protagonist in Emma, it looks like the matchmakers in Set It Up end up finding love, too. That's right, you're getting double the rom in this rom-com.

Netflix

Deutch and Powell have been interested in shooting a rom-com together for some time. The two actors first met on the set of Richard Linklater's Everybody Wants Some!!! and hoped to join creative forces again. As Deutch told ET Canada in 2017, "This was like the exact movie we wanted to make together, and three years later, it's happening." And, duh, Deutch and Powell aren't the only Set It Up actors who've worked together before. Liu and Diggs were in 2002's Chicago, and both appeared on the primetime dramedy Ally McBeal.

One month from now, Set It Up will be ready to go. And wow, what perfect timing. What more could you want on a hot summer day than a fresh rom-com? OK yeah, central A/C, an entire Brita pitcher of water, plenty of SPF, and breathable fabrics are probably high on that list. But never underestimate the soothing power of a fresh rom-com. Especially one that calls The Parent Trap remake a Lindsay Lohan classic.