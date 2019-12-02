21 Movies & TV Shows Coming To Netflix This Week, Including A Royal Baby

The 2017 Netflix original film A Christmas Prince is the single greatest holiday movie ever made. OK, that's nowhere near being true. However, the cheesy film about a reporter who falls in love with the prince of a tiny European country on Christmas was a viral sensation when it premiered, and it spawned a sequel last year in A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. Now, the series is becoming a trilogy, and among the movies and TV shows on Netflix this week is the latest installment of the Christmas Prince saga.

As any small child can tell you: first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage. So going by this time-tested logic, the title of the third Christmas Prince film is A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. In the new installment of the franchise (yes, A Christmas Prince is now a franchise), the royal couple are expecting... but that's not all that's happening in the Kingdom of Aldovia. There's also the issue of a missing 600-year-old peace treaty, adding a sense of dramatic intrigue to what should be an extra cheery time of year, given the arrival of a new baby during the holiday season.

In addition to the little prince or princess, there are many other shows and movies arriving on Netflix in the first week of December, and you can take a look at the best of them below.

1. 'Nightflyers': Season One - Dec. 2 SYFY on YouTube This series, based on the George R. R. Martin novel of the same name, shows off the Game of Thrones author's love of sci-fi.

2. 'Team Kaylie': Part Two - Dec. 2 Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube It's time for a new season of Netflix's Disney Channel-esque original series.

3. 'Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah' - Dec. 3 Netflix on YouTube One of the hottest comics working today is back with an all-new stand up special.

4. 'War On Everyone' - Dec. 3 Moviefone on YouTube Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Peña star in this dark buddy cop flick from 2016.

5. 'The Last O.G.': Season 2 - Dec. 4 TBS on YouTube Can't get enough Tiffany Haddish? You can catch her in this Tracy Morgan sitcom, too.

6. 'Let's Dance' - Dec. 4 Pathe on YouTube You'll want to break out your dancing shoes for this romantic drama out of France.

7. 'Magic For Humans': Season 2 - Dec. 4 Netflix on YouTube The comedy/magic series is back with new episodes that are sure to blow your mind.

8. 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby' - Dec. 5 Netflix on YouTube Any guesses as to what Part 4 will be about next year?

9. 'Greenleaf': Season 4 - Dec. 5 OWN on YouTube The intense family drama's fourth season is upon us, so get ready for a lot of cold stares.

10. 'Home For Christmas' - Dec. 5 Netflix on YouTube A single woman makes a desperate attempt to find a boyfriend to bring home to her family on Christmas.

11. 'V Wars' - Dec. 5 Netflix on YouTube Ian Somerhalder is back at it again with the vampires in this new horror series, only this time he's fighting against them.

12. 'Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show' - Dec. 6 Netflix on YouTube The all-black comedy troupe who cut their teeth at the esteemed Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre is now bringing their biting satire and hilarious sketches to their own Netflix series.

13. 'The Chosen One: Season 2' - Dec. 6 Netflix on YouTube This Lost-like series out of Brazil returns for another exciting season.

14. 'The Confession Killer' - Dec. 6 Netflix on YouTube The true crime fad is hardly over, as this new docuseries proves.

15. 'Fuller House Season 5: Part A' - Dec. 6 Netflix on YouTube Everywhere you look, this '90s sitcom revival is still chugging along as it enters its fifth season.

16. 'Glow Up' - Dec. 6 Netflix This competition series from the U.K. is like The Great British Bake-Off, but for makeup artists.

17. 'Marriage Story' - Dec. 6 Netflix on YouTube The acclaimed drama starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson arrives on Netflix just in time for awards season.

18. 'Three Days Of Christmas' - Dec. 6 Netflix This decades-spanning Spanish drama series is far from your average Christmas fare.

19. 'Triad Princess' - Dec. 6 The Swoon on YouTube A mob boss's daughter becomes a celebrity bodyguard and falls in love in this Taiwanese series.

20. 'Virgin River' - Dec. 6 Harlequin Books on YouTube This new romantic drama series is based on Robyn Carr's book series of the same name.