21 Movies & TV Shows Coming To Netflix This Week, Including A Royal Baby
The 2017 Netflix original film A Christmas Prince is the single greatest holiday movie ever made. OK, that's nowhere near being true. However, the cheesy film about a reporter who falls in love with the prince of a tiny European country on Christmas was a viral sensation when it premiered, and it spawned a sequel last year in A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. Now, the series is becoming a trilogy, and among the movies and TV shows on Netflix this week is the latest installment of the Christmas Prince saga.
As any small child can tell you: first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage. So going by this time-tested logic, the title of the third Christmas Prince film is A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. In the new installment of the franchise (yes, A Christmas Prince is now a franchise), the royal couple are expecting... but that's not all that's happening in the Kingdom of Aldovia. There's also the issue of a missing 600-year-old peace treaty, adding a sense of dramatic intrigue to what should be an extra cheery time of year, given the arrival of a new baby during the holiday season.
In addition to the little prince or princess, there are many other shows and movies arriving on Netflix in the first week of December, and you can take a look at the best of them below.
1. 'Nightflyers': Season One - Dec. 2
This series, based on the George R. R. Martin novel of the same name, shows off the Game of Thrones author's love of sci-fi.
2. 'Team Kaylie': Part Two - Dec. 2
It's time for a new season of Netflix's Disney Channel-esque original series.
3. 'Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah' - Dec. 3
One of the hottest comics working today is back with an all-new stand up special.
4. 'War On Everyone' - Dec. 3
Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Peña star in this dark buddy cop flick from 2016.
5. 'The Last O.G.': Season 2 - Dec. 4
Can't get enough Tiffany Haddish? You can catch her in this Tracy Morgan sitcom, too.
6. 'Let's Dance' - Dec. 4
You'll want to break out your dancing shoes for this romantic drama out of France.
7. 'Magic For Humans': Season 2 - Dec. 4
The comedy/magic series is back with new episodes that are sure to blow your mind.
8. 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby' - Dec. 5
Any guesses as to what Part 4 will be about next year?
9. 'Greenleaf': Season 4 - Dec. 5
The intense family drama's fourth season is upon us, so get ready for a lot of cold stares.
10. 'Home For Christmas' - Dec. 5
A single woman makes a desperate attempt to find a boyfriend to bring home to her family on Christmas.
11. 'V Wars' - Dec. 5
Ian Somerhalder is back at it again with the vampires in this new horror series, only this time he's fighting against them.
12. 'Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show' - Dec. 6
The all-black comedy troupe who cut their teeth at the esteemed Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre is now bringing their biting satire and hilarious sketches to their own Netflix series.
13. 'The Chosen One: Season 2' - Dec. 6
This Lost-like series out of Brazil returns for another exciting season.
14. 'The Confession Killer' - Dec. 6
The true crime fad is hardly over, as this new docuseries proves.
15. 'Fuller House Season 5: Part A' - Dec. 6
Everywhere you look, this '90s sitcom revival is still chugging along as it enters its fifth season.
16. 'Glow Up' - Dec. 6
This competition series from the U.K. is like The Great British Bake-Off, but for makeup artists.
17. 'Marriage Story' - Dec. 6
The acclaimed drama starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson arrives on Netflix just in time for awards season.
18. 'Three Days Of Christmas' - Dec. 6
This decades-spanning Spanish drama series is far from your average Christmas fare.
19. 'Triad Princess' - Dec. 6
A mob boss's daughter becomes a celebrity bodyguard and falls in love in this Taiwanese series.
20. 'Virgin River' - Dec. 6
This new romantic drama series is based on Robyn Carr's book series of the same name.
21. 'From Paris With Love' - Dec. 7
John Travolta and Jonathan Rhys Meyers star in this 2010 action film.
Even if you don't care about the Royal Baby (admit it, you do), there's plenty of non-Christmas Netflix content with which to ring in your December.