Nothing says true romance like looking up the zodiac sign compatibility of you and your new crush. February is in full swing, and you're probably thinking a lot about love at the moment — romantic, platonic, requited, and unrequited. Which means that there is never a better time to pick up a good ol' fashioned romance novel. But how ever will you choose the right one?! You guessed it: You give me your zodiac sign, and I'll tell you exactly which book to read before, during, or after Valentine's Day.

According to a January article on Bustle by Nina Khan, romance is in the air for all Zodiac signs in 2019, and it is my firm belief that there is no better way to truly get your mindset ready for some lovin' than by reading a really romantic story. Below, I've selected one book for each of the Zodiac signs, chosen based on your sign's characteristics and romance style. It goes without saying that you can read any book off this list you'd like, regardless of sign, but if you want to add a little extra astrological spark of magic to your life this February, you can find your handpicked book below:

If You're An Aries (March 21 - April 19), Read '99 Percent Mine' by Sally Thorne Aries are typically impulsive in romance, quick to fall in love, and not shy about admitting it. Since 99 Percent Mine is all about Darcy Barrett finally getting a chance with Tom Valeska — the guy she's had a crush on since she was eight years old — Aries are sure to fall just as fast for this one.

If You're A Gemini (May 21 - June 20), Read 'Fame, Fate, and the First Kiss' by Kasie West Geminis are typically sociable with bubbly personalities, constantly seeking more from life and their relationships. Lacey Barnes is getting her big break as an actress, but she still has to finish up high school — and deal with Donovan, the straight-laced student her father hired to tutor her.

If You're A Taurus (April 20 - May 20), Read 'Once Ghosted, Twice Shy' by Alyssa Cole Tauruses are loyal and steadfast partners who are truly immersed in all things love and beauty. Any Taurus will be swept away by Once Ghosted, Twice Shy, which follows Likotsi and Fabiola after they meet again on a stalled subway train months after Fab broke Likotsi's heart.

If You're A Cancer (June 21 - July 22), Read 'Unmarriageable' by Soniah Kamal Cancers tend to have a tough exterior, and it can take a lot for them to reveal their vulnerable side. Is Elizabeth Bennet a Cancer? If not, she sure seems like it. In this Pride & Prejudice retelling set in modern-day Pakistan, Alys Binat has sworn never to marry — until she encounters Mr. Darsee.

If You're A Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22), Read 'The Proposal' by Jasmine Guillory Leos err on the side of grandiose when it comes to romance, and they love nothing more than big displays of affection. So they'll adore the set-up of The Proposal, which follows Nikole Paterson after she turns down a public proposal and is saved from the crowd — and swept off her feet — by Carlos Ibarra.

If You're A Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22), Read 'The Kiss Quotient' by Helen Hoang Virgos are super analytical, so it's probably not surprising that they take an intellectual approach to relationships, too. They'll relate to Stella Lane in The Kiss Quotient, who cares more about numbers than love — until she decides to hire a male escort named Michael Phan to teach her about romance.

If You're A Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22), Read 'What If It's Us' by Becky Albertalli & Adam Silvera Libras are often happiest in a relationship (their sign is all about harmony and partnership, after all) so they tend to dive headfirst into romance. Nothing says dive right in than a meet-cute between Arthur and Ben that grows into a summer romance.

If You're A Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21), Read 'Match Me If You Can' by Tiana Smith Scorpios have a reputation as one of the more intense and emotional signs in the Zodiac, and their approach to relationships is no different. Match Me If You Can follows Mia, who uses a matchmaking service to hook up with her longtime crush, Vince. But then she meets Logan, and love is suddenly a whole lot more complicated.

If You're A Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21), Read 'Comics Will Break Your Heart' by Faith Erin Hicks Sags tend to be daring, brave, and born to roam, so their romantic relationships must keep up with that same sense of adventure. In Comics Will Break Your Heart, Miriam wants to get out of her small Canadian town. When she meets Weldon, secrets of the decades long feud between their families come to light, leading them both to unexpected opportunity.

If You're A Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19), Read 'Famous in a Small Town' by Emma Mills Caps are known for being no-nonsense, but the more you get to know them, the more fun-loving and optimistic they reveal themselves to be. Sophie is constantly concerned about her future, but when August moves to town, her world opens up in a new way.

If You're An Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18), Read 'I Owe You One' by Sophie Kinsella Aquarians are by far the most humanitarian sign in the Zodiac, impassioned by fighting for the greater good. Fixie Farr knows a thing or two about the greater good, and always puts everyone else first. But when she meets Sebastian, her life changes in unexpected ways.